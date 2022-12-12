TV best bets with ‘Yellowstone’ prequel with Harrison Ford, Miss Cleo doc, Nancy Pelosi

Network reality competition shows “The Voice,” “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” also have their season finales this week.

This covers Monday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 18.

MONDAY

“Baking It” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (second season debut) — Amy Poehler replaces Andy Samberg as a co-host with Maya Rudolph. One of the bakers hails from Decatur, Georgia.

“My Next Guest With David Letterman” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A talk with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recently named Time Person of the Year.

‘The Cleaning Lady” 8 p.m. Fox (second season finale) — Thony is confronted by Garrett regarding the truth behind Maya’s death as Nadia tries to stay on Kamdar’s good side.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Live finale part one.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Dr. Shaun Murphy unknowingly creates a competition between doctors Danica Powell and Daniel Perez when he introduces a new performance rating system.

TUESDAY

“Kindred” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu (new series) — Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer, uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, but before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a 19th-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family.

“Tom Papa: What a Day!” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The comic doles out truths about post-marriage intimacy, his problematic pet pug and why men are to blame for most of life’s inconveniences.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 8 p.m. ABC — London Hughes, Fortune Feimster and Bobby Berk.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — A teen shows up at FBI headquarters with a large bag of fentanyl, seeking the team’s protection from the men who shot his father.

“The Voice” 9 p.m. NBC (22nd season finale) — Winner is announced.

“Pelosi in the House” 9 p.m. HBO — In her 14th documentary film for HBO, acclaimed documentarian Alexandra Pelosi offers a candid, behind-the-scenes chronicle of the life of her mother Nancy Pelosi.

“Avatar: The Deep Dive” 10 p.m. ABC — A blatant Disney cross-promotional hour for the upcoming “Avatar” film.

WEDNESDAY

“Grails” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new limited series) — The six-part series profiles entrepreneurs Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku, former Morehouse College golf champions who created the lifestyle brand Eastside Golf to promote diversity on the golf course.

“National Treasure: Edge of History” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — An expansion of the “National Treasure” movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine, Jess, a brilliant and resourceful dreamer in search of answers about her family who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

“The Santa Clauses” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (first season finale) — The Calvins race against Simon to find the Santa coat in order to save Christmas.

“Lego Masters” 8 p.m. Fox (third season finale) — The three remaining teams get 24 hours to build their best creation. There’s a twist in store when the teams are given gift bags with the first sets they built as kids to celebrate 90 years of Lego.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS (43rd season finale) — The final five battle for the $1 million.

“Shaq” 9 p.m. HBO (finale) — Shaq retires and embarks on a successful post-NBA career.

“Finding Harmony” 10 p.m. ABC — John Legend and David Brown attempt to transform a fractured community into a powerhouse chorus.

THURSDAY

“Fleishman is in Trouble” 12:01 a.m. Hulu on FX —Toby tries to move on; Karen Cooper’s case comes to a head; Toby, Seth and Libby attend a reunion party; Libby reflects on her past.

“The Game” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (second season debut) — Cast remains from season one of this reboot.

“Harry & Meghan” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The final three episodes of six.

“Call Me Miss Cleo” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — A look at the enigmatic psychic.

“Love for the Ages” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Three middle-aged Latino couples will get the “ultimate hall pass” to see if new, younger connections will strengthen their marriage or weaken their romance.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season finale) — Whitney and Andrew awkwardly try to recreate the spark of their tryst on an actual date. Kimberly is hesitant to share her feelings with Canaan.

“Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is back and this time, the case is critical. Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out... who killed Santa?

“Sonic Prime” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world.

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” 8 p.m. ABC — Yet another Disney+ cross-promotion.

“Ghosts” 8 p.m. CBS — Jay’s sister, Bela (Punam Patel), visits Woodstone Mansion and brings along an adoring male friend, inspiring Sam to spark a romance between them in the spirit of the holiday rom-coms she loves.

“Branson” 10 p.m. HBO — The episode chronicles Virgin Atlantic’s battle with British Airways, ending in a libel suit win for Branson.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — When the bodies of two Regency Romantic Festival attendees are discovered, the CSI team uncovers a shocking link between their murders and previous cases.

“The Parent Test” 10 p.m. ABC (new series) — Twelve families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test. From hot-button topics and emotional challenges to shared learnings, the search to find today’s most effective parenting styles begins.

FRIDAY

“Nanny” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Aisha is an undocumented nanny working for a privileged couple in New York City. As she prepares for the arrival of the son she left behind in West Africa, a violent presence invades her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.

“Mosquito Coast” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Allie makes a discovery that could change his family’s fortunes forever. Margot gets close to Richard in hopes of earning his trust.

“Mythic Quest” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Two kids from across the globe find their passions in a world that doesn’t understand them.

“Slow Horses” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Louisa makes her move on Pashkin. Catherine makes moves of a different kind when she plays high-stakes chess with a sinister stranger.

“Cook At All Costs” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In this kitchen contest, home cooks bid on ingredients to create dishes that will impress celebrity guest judges — and win the cash left in their bank.

“If These Walls Could Sing” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — A look at Abbey Road Studios through exclusive interviews with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, John Williams, Celeste and Kate Bush.

‘Black Adam” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (streaming debut) — Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. After nearly 5,000 years, he is freed and his style of justice is unorthodox and violent.

“Snow Day” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A musical version of the 2000 film.

“The Recruit” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A fledgling CIA lawyer gets caught up in a dangerous game of international politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her relationship with the agency unless they clear her name.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — To get Mayan’s divorced parents to spend Nochebuena together, she must convince Rosie to hand in her Christmas crown and George to give up the thing he loves most: beer.

“Metallica Presents a Healing Hands Concert” 8:30 p.m. Paramount+ — A live concert benefiting the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,

“Young Rock” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Dwayne gets into the holiday spirit as he reflects on his past misadventures in gift-giving.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Austin Butler hosts. Lizzo sings.

“1923″ 3:01 a.m. Sunday Paramount+ (new series) — The Duttons face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star.

“Dangerous Liaisons” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Camille and Valmont are caught in a dangerous situation after working on a new plan to face their past ghosts

“Yellowstone” 8 p.m. Sunday Paramount — No plotline has been announced yet.

“When Christmas Was Young” 8:30 p.m. Sunday CBS — A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago

“George & Tammy” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — The President and First Lady of Country Music are on top of the world: hit after hit, award after award, and a new baby to boot. However, when a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presents itself in Las Vegas, Tammy is forced to question whether George can handle the pressures of superstardom.