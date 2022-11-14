TV best bets with ‘Walking Dead’ finale, Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh

Amazon is also going for laughs with Kristen Bell, Allison Janney and Ben Platt in “The People We Hate at the Wedding” out Friday. And yes, those actors play the characters who are hated at said wedding.

Disney+, which is having a busy week, is also releasing a sequel to the 2007 film “Enchanted” Friday called “Disenchanted” again starring Amy Adams as Giselle and Patrick Dempsey as Robert. They leave Manhattan for the suburbs where an unhappy Giselle turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale.

Florence Pugh, in the meantime, plays a nurse wondering why a girl is still alive after not eating for four months in the Netflix drama “The Wonder,” out Wednesday. And Jason Momoa stars in a whimsical tale on Netflix called “Slumberland” out Friday.

Netflix is also airing the third and final season of “Dead to Me” starring Christina Applegate on Thursday and HBO Max on the same day releases the second season of “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Documentaries this week include “Santa Camp” on HBO Max, a wackadoodle real-life story of a Pepsi promotion gone awry involving a fighter jet (Netflix’s “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”) and a serious look at a female mayor of an Afghani town dealing with a Taliban takeover (Netflix’s ”In Her Hands”) with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton as producers.

Music fans on Saturday night can enjoy the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on HBO featuring the likes of Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar, the Eurythmics and Lionel Richie. On Disney+ Sunday, there will be an Elton John concert from Dodger Stadium as part of his farewell tour.

This covers Monday, Nov.14 through Sunday, Nov. 20.

MONDAY

“Stutz” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Actor Jonah Hill speaks with psychiatrist Phil Stutz, who explores his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy.

“Teletubbies” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (reboot) — Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ — The final six couples will do two dances each.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The 118 race to a renaissance fair, then an office building when an overbearing boss is poisoned.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — The live top 16 performances.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Calvin hires Grover to work part-time at his business, he soon realizes the pre-teen is not a good fit.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — NCIS must investigate the Secretary of the Navy when her husband claims she tried to murder him.

“The Vow” 9 p.m. HBO — A witness for the prosecution gives testimony about how Keith Raniere groomed her from a very young age.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:02 p.m. Fox — JD temporarily takes in Fiona and the kids during a time of need.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — In the midst of a heatwave, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery.

TUESDAY

“Reasonable Doubt” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (first season finale) — With the jury out to deliberate, Jax is kidnapped. She must figure out her future as a new case close to home comes to light.

“Once Upon a Time in Londongrad″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix —Investigative reporter Heidi Blake receives a tip on the death of a multi-millionaire property tycoon, leading her to uncover a web of death that entangles Russian oligarchs, 10 Downing Street and Washington, D.C.

“Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Cole ponders romance, racist hotel showers, post-coital bedtime prayers and why he loves women of a certain age.

“A Friend of the Family: True Evil” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Following the end of the scripted series, Jan Broberg and her family tell the unbelievable story of how she survived two kidnappings and years of childhood sexual abuse by a family friend.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — After a teenage boy is taken into Chastain for falling unconscious from a suspicious pill, Conrad takes action to find the boy’s brother before he meets the same fate.

“The Curse of Oak Island” 9 p.m. History (10th season debut) — After a decade of searching, Rick, Marty, and the team return to Oak Island and immediately uncover evidence of a tunnel in the Money Pit; the Fellowship gets a clear look at an underground structure, getting them closer to solving the mystery.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC — A reunited Harris family leads the effort to rescue Caroline and stop the sinkholes from happening, only to face forces that threaten to tear their family apart.

“Customer Wars” 10 p.m. A&E (new series) — Spotlights the conflicts that arise when disgruntled and irrational customers come face to face with the employees doing their best to take care of their needs.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — Max discovers a revenue-generating department at the hospital that has serious legal implications.

“The Rookie: Feds” 10 p.m. ABC — While searching for a missing scientist in the Angeles National Forest, Simone and Carter uncover an eco-terrorist’s plans to detonate dirty bombs across the city.

WEDNESDAY

“Leverage: Redemption” 12:01 a.m. Freevee (second season debut) — More Robin Hood exploits by a reformed group of criminals.

“Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) —What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth (“Extraction,” “Thor,” “The Avengers”) explores this revolutionary idea.

“The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Fresh off their visit to the Anaheim Pond, our Ducks have found their “sideways” skills - offbeat ways to succeed on the ice - putting them on a collision course with Coach Cole’s juggernaut Team Dominate.

“Mind Your Manners” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — International etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho helps people become their best selves through good manners in this heartwarming makeover series.

‘The Wonder” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Set in The Irish Midlands in 1862, the story follows a young girl who stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is brought to a tiny village to observe 11-year old Anna O’Donnell. Tourists and pilgrims gather to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months.

“In Her Hands” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The doc from Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position.

“The Santa Clauses” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly 30 years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — It’s Thanksgiving at the Conners and Jackie must come to terms with her mother, Beverly, becoming ill.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Will, Crockett and Justin Lieu (a new first-year resident) try to facilitate a trans-organ exchange.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — In a shocking double tribal council, two castaways are blindsided.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — When the eighth-grade science class participates in an egg drop activity, Janine insists her second-grade class joins in.

“The Amazing Race” 9 p.m. CBS — Teams embark on a megaleg in Malaga, Spain, where racers become grill masters and brave rough waters.

“Chucky” 9 p.m Syfy, USA — Incarnate Lord goes on lockdown with the Chucky dolls inside; Nica moves forward with her plan.

“American Horror Story” 10 p.m. FX (11th season finale) — As vitality expires, two old friends are led through unique journeys of retrospection.

THURSDAY

“Fleishman Is In Trouble” 12:01 a.m. Hulu on FX (new series) — Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth. But his ex-wife (Claire Danes) disappears.

“1899″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Immigrants on a steamship traveling from London to New York get caught up in a mysterious riddle after finding a second vessel adrift on the open sea.

“Christmas Party Crashers” 3:01 a.m. BET+— Two corporate holiday party crashers find themselves in over their heads when they’re invited into an influential family’s home to plan their Christmas Eve.

“Dead to Me” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third and final season) — The third season will follow up on the crazy twists and turns presented at the end of Season 2, specifically in the aftermath of the car crash.

“First Wives Club” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (third season debut) — New episodes will see Hazel, Bree, and Jayla come together to celebrate Hazel’s wedding at a tropical paradise — but then the unexpected happens.

“Gangs of London” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ (second season debut) — The season is set one year after the conclusion of the first run and the apparent death of gang leader Sean Wallace.

“Santa Camp” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Every summer, a horde of professional Santas, Mrs. Clauses, and elves descend on a campsite in the New Hampshire woods to learn the tricks of their trade. The documentary explores when some folks try to change the image of what Santa looks like.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Ralphie returns to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child. Long-awaited follow-up to holiday classic “A Christmas Story” starring Peter Billingsley.

“Christmas With You” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Angelina, a pop star, escapes from her daily life to grant a young fan’s wish in small-town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

“Leopard Skin” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Fleeing a botched diamond heist, a criminal gang seeks shelter in the remote paradise of Playa Perdida, Mexico in the beachside estate of two women, Alba and Batty.

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When a 20-year-old attempts to win a fighter jet in a Pepsi sweepstakes, he sets the stage for a David versus Goliath court battle for the history books.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season debut) — The four college women reckon with decisions they made in Season One ― not all good.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — When a decorated military veteran is found murdered in his own home, Cosgrove and Shaw work with his daughter to uncover an important clue.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — The SVU hunts for a violent suspect who killed a detective’s child.

“Pickled” 9:01 a.m. CBS — The best all-star competitive pickleball teams play against each other in the name of charity featuring Emma Watson, Daniel Dae Kim and Sugar Ray Leonard.

“Alaska Daily” 10 p.m. ABC — When two local women go missing, Roz grows frustrated over the lack of equal attention both cases are receiving.

FRIDAY

“Spirited” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A musical version of Charles Dickens’ story of a miserly misanthrope who’s taken on a magical journey. Stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.

“The People We Hate At The Wedding” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Two siblings (Kristen Bell and Ben Platt) venture to their half-sister’s wedding with their mom (Allison Janney).

“The Mosquito Coast” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The Foxes find refuge in an isolated jungle haven, but difficulties integrating with the community leave the family torn about whether to stay.

“Disenchanted” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Years after her happily ever after, Giselle, Robert and Morgan move to a new community and Andalasia and the real world are thrown off-balance. Cast includes Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Amy Adams.

“Inside Job: Part 2″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Rand took over the world. Reagan is rightfully pissed. And Gigi’s all over up on our grill about this new guy named Ron Stadler (played by Adam Scott). Like c’mon, give a girl a break.

“Slumberland” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw (Jason Momoa), she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.

“Nope” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (streaming debut) — The Jordan Peele sci-fi drama stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings OJ and Emerald as they attempt to expose signs of alien life on their desolate Western horse ranch.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — Mayan lies about speaking Spanish to be seen as a “real” Lopez in George’s eyes, but the results are no bueno.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from West Palm Beach, Florida, who guarantee their artisan cheese and charcuterie board delivery business will impress and be the perfect gift for any event.

“Young Rock” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Hawaii, 1985: Ata finds herself at odds with her rival at Lia’s wrestling promotion.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — After a hiker falls from a steep cliff, Bode and Jake put aside their differences to make a daring rescue.

WEEKEND

“37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” 11:29 p.m. Saturday HBO — Inductees include Dolly Parton, Duran Duran and Lionel Richie.

“Tulsa King” 3:01 a.m. Sunday Paramount+ — Dwight, Tyson, and Bodhi go on a road trip to take care of some business; Stacy does some digging into Dwight’s past.

“2022 American Music Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Wayne Brady hosts. Pink, Carrie Underwood and Imagine Dragons are performing.

“Dangerous Liaisons” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Camille’s revenge mission leads her back to Valmont as he embarks on his most challenging seduction yet.

“Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” 8 p.m. Sunday Disney+ — If you missed the concert here in Atlanta, here’s your chance to hear your favorites again.

“A Waltons Thanksgiving” 8 p.m. Sunday the CW — The Waltons cross paths with an orphan working at a fair with a super mean boss.

“Yellowstone” 8 p.m. Sunday Paramount — Beth heads to Salt Lake City to take care of unfinished business; a trap is set for Jamie; Kayce makes an important decision for his family.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC (series finale) — New generation walkers can climb walls, which doesn’t bode well for the Commonwealth.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Cameron tries to cover his tracks. Bert has surprise visitors in his room.

“Family Guy” 9:30 p.m. Sunday Fox (400th episode) — Stewie finds himself in public disgrace after a popstar unleashes her fan base on him for a benign comment; Peter gets lap band surgery and enjoys the merriment of excess skin.