ajc logo
X

What to expect for Dragon Con 2021

A cosplayer dressed as Cersei Lannister, the queen regent on "Game of Thrones," points at the crowd as she walks down Peachtree Street at the annual Dragon Con Parade on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo: Jenna Eason / Jenna.Eason@coxinc.com)
Caption
A cosplayer dressed as Cersei Lannister, the queen regent on "Game of Thrones," points at the crowd as she walks down Peachtree Street at the annual Dragon Con Parade on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo: Jenna Eason / Jenna.Eason@coxinc.com)

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
Reduced capacity, mandated masks, vaccinations are part of the equation.

Dragon Con is supposed to be an escape from reality, a Labor Day weekend filled with wonder, whimsy and a touch of debauchery.

But COVID-19 is the type of reality that has intruded on the fun. There will be a mask mandate (and not the Batman kind) and all attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to pick up a badge. But canceling was not in the cards, despite the delta variant case surge.

“We want to bring back the sense of community,” said spokesman Dan Carroll. “It’s a break for people, whether you’re single, a couple or coming as a family.”

The convention is also providing a free COVID vaccine clinic Thursday and Friday with walk-ups welcome.

This year’s convention won’t generate any profit, Carroll said, but it will allow the organization to sustain itself for a closer-to-normal 2022 convention.

Here are some of the highlights of what will be happening:

Channing Sherman (left), organizer of the Black Geeks of Dragon Con photo shoot, poses with a Bane cosplayer at Dragon Con 2012. CONTRIBUTED BY CHANNING SHERMAN
Caption
Channing Sherman (left), organizer of the Black Geeks of Dragon Con photo shoot, poses with a Bane cosplayer at Dragon Con 2012. CONTRIBUTED BY CHANNING SHERMAN

Capped capacity

An estimated 40,000 people are expected to show up over the five-day event running from Sept. 2 to 6.

That is far below the 2019 attendance of 89,000, the most in the convention’s 34-year history. The 40,000 mark is closer to how many people showed up a decade ago.

Panel rooms will be kept to two-thirds capacity and cleaned regularly. “We’re continuing the same number of hours of programming,” said Carroll, with a whopping 1,600 different scheduled gatherings.

Same locale

Attendees will enjoy far more breathing room this year since the convention is using the same spaces as 2019: AmericasMart Buildings One and Two and five host hotels Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree, and Sheraton Atlanta.

Dragon Con celebrities set to appear this year include (L-R) Mary McDonnell, William Shatner, Sonequa Martin-Green and Zachary Levi. PUBLICITY PHOTOS except Shatner, which is RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Caption
Dragon Con celebrities set to appear this year include (L-R) Mary McDonnell, William Shatner, Sonequa Martin-Green and Zachary Levi. PUBLICITY PHOTOS except Shatner, which is RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: PUBLICITY AND FILE PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY AND FILE PHOTOS

Big-name celebrity appearances

There are half as many celebrities as normal but still a few big names. “Star Trek” legend William Shatner tops the list. “Star Trek Discovery” and “Walking Dead” star Sonequa Martin-Green and “Shazam” lead Zachary Levi are scheduled to appear. So are “Battlestar Galactica” stars Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell and Tricia Helfer. Atlanta resident Louis Gossett Jr., a key part of HBO’s “Watchmen”; “Smallville” star Tom Welling; and wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page are three other notable names.

Dragon*Con parade participants walk north on Peachtree Street to kick off the procession.
Caption
Dragon*Con parade participants walk north on Peachtree Street to kick off the procession.

Credit: Todd R. McQueen / Special

Credit: Todd R. McQueen / Special

Limits at the parade

The popular Saturday morning parade typically attracts thousands of non-convention viewers to gawk at costumed folks emulating their favorite TV and film characters, from “Stranger Things” to “Avengers.” This year, only those with a convention badge can watch on the sidewalks. Organizers are encouraging folks unwilling or unable to pay the convention fee to watch the parade this year remotely, either on YouTube or CW69. The parade itself will remain the same size as past years.

The virtual option

For those who cannot or don’t want to risk attending the convention in person, Dragon Con is providing a $10 virtual option. Viewers will gain access to live convention coverage of panels and contests as well as exclusive pre-recorded discussions and highlights from past conventions. “Ticket sales are brisk,” Carroll said.

Games, games, games

While the cosplay and the panels get most of the attention, Dragon Con also gives attendees a chance to play all sorts of cool games in a 140,000 square foot space. The options are vast: PC and console games, board games, miniatures gaming, collectable card games, and even live-action role-playing games.

IF YOU GO

Dragon Con

Thursday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 6. $140 for a five-day pass with daily passes from $20 to $60. (No daily passes for Saturday). AmericasMart Buildings One and Two, plus the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree, and Sheraton Atlanta. www.dragoncon.org.

In Other News
1
ABC giving Steve Harvey a prime-time judge show shot in Atlanta
2
Doggy Con at Woodruff Park August 28: Cosplay for pups
3
The highest-grossing Steve Madden store in the world is at Atlanta’s...
4
Starz family wrestling drama ‘Heels’ set in small-town Georgia
5
‘Creed III’ will be shooting in Georgia

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top