What to expect for Dragon Con 2021

Caption Channing Sherman (left), organizer of the Black Geeks of Dragon Con photo shoot, poses with a Bane cosplayer at Dragon Con 2012. CONTRIBUTED BY CHANNING SHERMAN

Capped capacity

An estimated 40,000 people are expected to show up over the five-day event running from Sept. 2 to 6.

That is far below the 2019 attendance of 89,000, the most in the convention’s 34-year history. The 40,000 mark is closer to how many people showed up a decade ago.

Panel rooms will be kept to two-thirds capacity and cleaned regularly. “We’re continuing the same number of hours of programming,” said Carroll, with a whopping 1,600 different scheduled gatherings.

Same locale

Attendees will enjoy far more breathing room this year since the convention is using the same spaces as 2019: AmericasMart Buildings One and Two and five host hotels Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree, and Sheraton Atlanta.

Caption Dragon Con celebrities set to appear this year include (L-R) Mary McDonnell, William Shatner, Sonequa Martin-Green and Zachary Levi. PUBLICITY PHOTOS except Shatner, which is RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: PUBLICITY AND FILE PHOTOS Credit: PUBLICITY AND FILE PHOTOS

Big-name celebrity appearances

There are half as many celebrities as normal but still a few big names. “Star Trek” legend William Shatner tops the list. “Star Trek Discovery” and “Walking Dead” star Sonequa Martin-Green and “Shazam” lead Zachary Levi are scheduled to appear. So are “Battlestar Galactica” stars Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell and Tricia Helfer. Atlanta resident Louis Gossett Jr., a key part of HBO’s “Watchmen”; “Smallville” star Tom Welling; and wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page are three other notable names.

Caption Dragon*Con parade participants walk north on Peachtree Street to kick off the procession. Credit: Todd R. McQueen / Special Credit: Todd R. McQueen / Special

Limits at the parade

The popular Saturday morning parade typically attracts thousands of non-convention viewers to gawk at costumed folks emulating their favorite TV and film characters, from “Stranger Things” to “Avengers.” This year, only those with a convention badge can watch on the sidewalks. Organizers are encouraging folks unwilling or unable to pay the convention fee to watch the parade this year remotely, either on YouTube or CW69. The parade itself will remain the same size as past years.

The virtual option

For those who cannot or don’t want to risk attending the convention in person, Dragon Con is providing a $10 virtual option. Viewers will gain access to live convention coverage of panels and contests as well as exclusive pre-recorded discussions and highlights from past conventions. “Ticket sales are brisk,” Carroll said.

Games, games, games

While the cosplay and the panels get most of the attention, Dragon Con also gives attendees a chance to play all sorts of cool games in a 140,000 square foot space. The options are vast: PC and console games, board games, miniatures gaming, collectable card games, and even live-action role-playing games.

IF YOU GO

Dragon Con

Thursday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 6. $140 for a five-day pass with daily passes from $20 to $60. (No daily passes for Saturday). AmericasMart Buildings One and Two, plus the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree, and Sheraton Atlanta. www.dragoncon.org.