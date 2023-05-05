What to expect at Atlanta’s Disney Animation Immersive Experience

Films such as “Zootopia” and “Wreck-It Ralph” that are not musicals are incorporated into the montages, McKim noted.

Since December, the Toronto-based company Lighthouse Immersive, in partnership with Disney, has been rolling out these immersive experiences in multiple cities including Toronto, Detroit and Boston. Atlanta is the 13th city and it includes the recent addition of “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid.”

“We wanted that additional uplift,” McKim said. “Everybody loves that song. It fits perfectly before ‘Unfortunate Souls’.”

General admission tickets start at $29.99 with a slight discount if you buy four or more at a time. There are also premium and VIP tickets with extras like a Disney animation print and a rental cushion for existing fold-out seats in the room. You can buy them at lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/atlanta/. The experience is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

McKim said the minimum commitment in Atlanta is three months and if demand is there, its stay will be extended.

Here are a few things to expect:

There’s a room with a snack bar and tables where you can also take selfies in front of images from “Encanto” and “Frozen.”

There’s a second room where you can learn about how Disney animates its films along with tables where you can draw some of your favorite Disney characters.

The main room features the multi-sensory immersive experience. It includes the “Circle of Life” scene from “The Lion King” featuring Rafiki holding up baby Simba, the over-the-top “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” sequence from “Encanto” and the magic carpet ride from “Aladdin.”

There are two moments where bubbles come flying out into the room. During “Show Yourself” from “Frozen 2,” when the bubbles pop, a wisp of misty liquid rises up in the air.

At different moments, the floor will be populated with stars, seashells or flower patches that react to footsteps.

With the premium and VIP tickets, you get bracelets that light up in sync to the show itself, the same ones used during the Taylor Swift tour.

IF YOU GO

Disney Immersive Experience

Tuesdays-Sundays. Starting at $29.99. 159 Armour Drive, Atlanta. lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/atlanta/