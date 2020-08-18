“Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” coming back for season 2 on WE-TV

WE-TV’s reality show “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” is back in production for a second season, according to the Georgia film office, which tracks active productions in the state.
The show focuses on the relationship between rap star Waka Flocka Flame and his wife, Tammy Rivera, who is pursuing her own music career.
Season one debuted March 12, just as the pandemic was starting. Rivera, in the season one finale episode, said she felt like she may have caught COVID-19 while promoting the show in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution met with the couple at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta for a face-to-face interview March 11, and Rivera received a nutrition/hydration IV drip during the talk, already complaining of fatigue. Production shut down that day.)
Credit: CR: Rodney Ho. Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka at the Gathering Spot 3/11/20
Both are reality show veterans, having previously appeared on VH1′s “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” WE-TV’s “Growing up Hip Hop Atlanta” and WE-TV’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”