“Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” coming back for season 2 on WE-TV

The show focuses on the relationship between rap star Waka Flocka Flame and his wife, Tammy Rivera, who is pursuing her own music career.

Season one debuted March 12, just as the pandemic was starting. Rivera, in the season one finale episode, said she felt like she may have caught COVID-19 while promoting the show in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution met with the couple at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta for a face-to-face interview March 11, and Rivera received a nutrition/hydration IV drip during the talk, already complaining of fatigue. Production shut down that day.)