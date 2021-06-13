WABE’s Lisa Hagen wins Pulitzer Prize for collaborative gun rights podcast ‘No Compromise’

Hagen, who joined the NPR station in Atlanta in 2015, is the first reporter for the station to ever win a Pulitzer, considered one of the most prestigious journalism awards available. In fact, it’s the first Pulitzer NPR itself has ever received. (This is only the second year that the Pulitzer Prize committee has experimented with an audio category.)

The six-episode podcast released last fall explores how an activist group of brothers in Iowa who fiercely support the Second Amendment uses social media to build networks of groups that are against all regulations on gun ownership — and aren’t willing to compromise.