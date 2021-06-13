ajc logo
WABE’s Lisa Hagen wins Pulitzer Prize for collaborative gun rights podcast ‘No Compromise’

Lisa Hagen has been with WABE-FM since 2015. It's the first Pulitzer Prize for the station in its history.
Credit: Mark Hill

Radio & TV Talk Blog | 1 hour ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The six-part podcast came out last fall

WABE’s criminal justice reporter Lisa Hagen won a Pulitzer Prize in the audio reporting category for “No Compromise,” a podcast focused on gun rights and the Second Amendment.

Hagen, who joined the NPR station in Atlanta in 2015, is the first reporter for the station to ever win a Pulitzer, considered one of the most prestigious journalism awards available. In fact, it’s the first Pulitzer NPR itself has ever received. (This is only the second year that the Pulitzer Prize committee has experimented with an audio category.)

The six-episode podcast released last fall explores how an activist group of brothers in Iowa who fiercely support the Second Amendment uses social media to build networks of groups that are against all regulations on gun ownership — and aren’t willing to compromise.

Hagen was part of a special Guns and America public radio reporting collaborative over two years from 2018 to 2020. She worked on the project with reporters from other NPR stations in the country: Chris Haxel, Graham Smith and Robert Little.

“So many feelings,” Hagen said on Twitter. “Not least of which is that we should all probably think hard about tools of emotional manipulation in politics.”

Hagen told NPR that she was in Alaska when she got the news. “I took a tequila shot with a stuffed bear on the wall,” she said. “I’m taking some time off and fishing. "

Her primary beat for WABE is criminal and social justice. A Hawaii native, she previously did freelance work for the New York Post. She is a graduate of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

