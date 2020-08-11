VH1 greenlights new Atlanta real estate reality show ‘Hollywood of the South’

VH1 has greenlit a new reality show based in Atlanta, tentatively called “Hollywood of the South.” The show comes from the creators of “Love & Listings,” already on the network.
The new show will showcase luxury real estate agents buying and selling fancy estates in metro Atlanta to wealthy and often famous clientele.
Tai Savet and Sean Matthews, who created “Love & Listings,” are executive producers.
“The real estate market in Atlanta is booming,” Matthews said. “The market in L.A. has become so overpriced that it’s almost irrational for some of my luxury clients to continue to purchase properties here.”
Atlanta, he noted, is still far cheaper than Los Angeles and provides the rich more purchasing power.
They have recruited Jimmy Jones, Tahlia Diaz, Sarah Rowe and Trey Williams to be on the show. Diaz and Rowe have been on a previous show on WE-TV “Selling in the ATL” from 2016.
“As a producer, I don’t feel the story of Atlanta real estate has been told properly,” Savet said. “I want to showcase agents who are really making a difference, their grind to the top and how they give back to their local communities.”
Other real estate shows that have shot in Atlanta include HGTV’s “Flip or Flop Atlanta” (2017-18), “Flipping Virgins” (2015-2017) and “Property Virgins.”