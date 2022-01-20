Usher, John Legend to perform at Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Feb. 24

The second Beloved Benefit will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 24, with John Legend and Usher as musical performers and Steve Harvey as host.
The first concert in 2019 was headlined by Bruno Mars.
Tickets are $1,000 each or $10,000 per table of ten. The event runs from 6-10 p.m.
The point of the concert, according to the press release, is to galvanize “the city of Atlanta and aims to inspire positive change through greater economic mobility.” The concert will also honor the legacy of the late civil rights legend John Lewis, who died in 2020 of pancreatic cancer.
The rationale for the concert is based on the idea of the Beloved Community amplified by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. focused around issues of poverty, hunger and homelessness, with racism and prejudice replaced by love and brotherhood.
All the funds raised go to non-profit groups such as Atlanta CareerRise, Center for Employment Opportunities, the Goodr Foundation, Goodwill of North Georgia, Latin American Association, Quest Community Development Organization, the Village Market and Westside Future Fund.
Sponsors include Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation; Chick-fil-A, Inc.; Mercedes-Benz Stadium; the Home Depot Foundation; the WestRock Foundation; Georgia Power; Truist; the Coca-Cola Company; and Sunkist Growers.
“Our inaugural Beloved Benefit generated a tremendous outpouring of community support as we began our journey to call attention to the critical needs in these Atlanta neighborhoods and work together to raise funds and inspire action,” said Rodney Bullard, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of corporate social responsibility, in the press release. “We are grateful for the continued generosity and advocacy of our friends, community leaders, sponsors and corporate partners who are helping us secure millions of dollars to empower economic mobility for these local residents.”
