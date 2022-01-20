Usher, John Legend to perform at Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Feb. 24

All the funds raised go to non-profit groups such as Atlanta CareerRise, Center for Employment Opportunities, the Goodr Foundation, Goodwill of North Georgia, Latin American Association, Quest Community Development Organization, the Village Market and Westside Future Fund.

Sponsors include Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation; Chick-fil-A, Inc.; Mercedes-Benz Stadium; the Home Depot Foundation; the WestRock Foundation; Georgia Power; Truist; the Coca-Cola Company; and Sunkist Growers.

“Our inaugural Beloved Benefit generated a tremendous outpouring of community support as we began our journey to call attention to the critical needs in these Atlanta neighborhoods and work together to raise funds and inspire action,” said Rodney Bullard, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of corporate social responsibility, in the press release. “We are grateful for the continued generosity and advocacy of our friends, community leaders, sponsors and corporate partners who are helping us secure millions of dollars to empower economic mobility for these local residents.”