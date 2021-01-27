Tyler Perry gets the vaccine, plans a BET COVID special and wins an Oscars humanitarian award

Tyler Perry is publicizing the fact he has now received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and is promoting an upcoming BET special on the topic to encourage folks in the Black community to get immunized.
The special is set to air Thursday, Jan. 28, at 9 p.m. on BET and will feature experts on the virus and vaccines. Black people have been disproportionately hurt by the virus but many are reluctant to take the vaccine and are being vaccinated at a lower rate than other racial groups.
Perry himself told “CBS This Morning” that he was initially skeptical of the vaccine but heard from enough experts to feel comfortable taking it. Grady Health System had offered the vaccine to him as a way to promote it.
“I’m not taking this vaccine because I want you to take it, I want to give you the information so you make your own choices,” he told CBS’ Gayle King. “I think that’s what it’s about, education and information.”
Perry understands why those in the Black community are wary, given history, including the Tuskegee experiment, which started in the 1930s, where Black men were told they were being given free medical care for syphilis but were misled by the researchers.
He said he personally knows people who have died, or have had long-term health issues, because of COVID. “If you take your chances with COVID, you never know how it’s going to effect you,” he said.
***
On other topics:
- Perry is being honored by the Oscars this year with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. “I was completely shocked by that,” he told King. The Oscars are airing on April 25 on ABC.
- He also said he never received his absentee ballot for the Jan. 5 Senate runoff and was glad to have flown back to vote in person.
- He said watching the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was “heartbreaking.” “I believe in an America that is more inclusive than that. We can disagree and move forward together as a country,” he said.