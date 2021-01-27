Tyler Perry gets the vaccine, plans a BET COVID special and wins an Oscars humanitarian award

The special is set to air Thursday, Jan. 28, at 9 p.m. on BET and will feature experts on the virus and vaccines. Black people have been disproportionately hurt by the virus but many are reluctant to take the vaccine and are being vaccinated at a lower rate than other racial groups.

Perry himself told “CBS This Morning” that he was initially skeptical of the vaccine but heard from enough experts to feel comfortable taking it. Grady Health System had offered the vaccine to him as a way to promote it.