Two Marvel projects coming to Georgia: Don Cheadle’s ‘Armor Wars’ and Disney+’s ‘Wonder Man’

“[Wonder Man will] be definitely influenced by the comics. One of the things that we’re excited about it is that it’s going to feel very unique. It’s not going to feel like anything you’ve quite seen in the MCU before,” Broussard said. “And the kind of stories we can tell on Disney+, which has been fun. Like streaming, serialized storytelling is a totally different muscle. So, we’re having a blast making that one.”

Productionlist.com has “Wonder Man” scheduled to begin April 3, same day as “Armor Wars.”

The description of that series on imdb.com: “Hollywood actor Simon Williams is thrust into the world of superheroes as he gets powers of his own, and becomes the new superhero Wonder Man.”

Most Marvel productions are based out of Trilith Studios in Fayetteville in metro Atlanta.