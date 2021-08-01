TV best bets with Val Kilmer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paris Hilton, Kevin Hart, week two of the Olympics

Fox Sunday provides a preview of its upcoming reboot of ABC’s classic “Fantasy Island” series.

And the ever busy Kevin Hart debuts a talk show called “Hart to Hart” on Peacock Thursday.

This covers Monday, August 2 through Sunday August 8.

MONDAY

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — After an unexpected and heartbreaking departure before “hometowns,” Katie is nervous but excited to continue the journey with her three remaining men.

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Beach volleyball, gymnastics and track and field.

“Roswell, New Mexico” 8 p.m. the CW — Jones fills in Michael and Isobel on bits from the past as they look for a way to save Max’s life.

“Small Town News” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — A docuseries about a tiny TV station in the desert town of Parhump, Nevada and its colorful cast of characters in front of and behind the cameras.

TUESDAY

“Pray Away” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Five evangelicals in the 1970s break away and form Exodus International, a group that claims that gay people can become straight through prayer and conversion therapy.

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Diving, track & field and gymnastics.

“The Haves and the Have Nots Reunion Part 2” 8 p.m. OWN — The cast members get super emotional recounting the impact the show has had on them and the fans.

“Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — Chronicles the personal and political journey of former President Barack Obama, as the country grapples with its racial history.

“David Makes Man″ 9 p.m. OWN —David’s development project hits a serious snag, and David is shocked to learn who is behind it.

“Motherland: Fort Salem” 10 p.m. Freeform —Raelle fights for her life, just as the Army and Spree converge on a secret Camarilla stronghold.

“Miracle Workers” 10:30 p.m. TBS — The wagon train stops in the sinful town of Branchwater, luring Ezekiel into a night of debauchery and temptation.

WEDNESDAY

“Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Two childhood friends go from high school dropouts to the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami in this true story of a crime saga that spanned decades.

“Cooking With Paris” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The title says it all as Paris HIlton attempts to cook with guests like Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, and Demi Lovato.

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Beach volleyball, track & field and diving.

“Breaking Bland” 9 p.m. HGTV (new series) — Jenny and Matt want to add more flair to their traditional Charleston home, and their fun and adventurous personalities inspire Mary Welch’s creative mind as she designs their new space.

“Good Trouble” 10 p.m. Freeform — Callie and Mariana team up to find the right candidates for Tommy’s trial.

THURSDAY

“American Horror Stories” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — A wife does the unthinkable for a chance at a successful pregnancy.

“Behind the Music” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A look at Huey Lewis.

“Departure” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (second season debut) — Kendra Malley is called to the U.S. to investigate a high-speed train crash in rural Michigan.

“Gossip Girl” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — As Halloween approaches, Zoya and Julien decide to team up.

“Hart to Hart” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Kevin Hart invites A-list talent to sit back, have a glass of wine, and engage in an unfiltered conversation.

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Beach volleyball, Track & field and skateboarding.

“Brat Loves Judy” 9 p.m. WE (new series) — A reality show about TV host and rap star Da Brat of Atlanta and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart.

FRIDAY

“Val” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial actors has been documenting his life and craft through film. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage,

“Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” 12:01 a.m. iMDb TV (new series) — Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success.

“Mr. Corbin” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new seires) — With better luck, choices, or posture, Josh Corman (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) could’ve been a rock star. Now he teaches fifth grade, and struggles to find happiness and meaning in a world that sometimes feels short on both.

“Physical” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — Greta’s aerobics empire is starting to come together.

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Rebecca has a special visitor shadow her at work. A player’s return is not welcomed by the team.

“Schmigadoon!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ —New romances hit roadblocks as Melissa meets someone unexpected and Emma reveals a secret.

“Hit & Run” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A man searching for the truth behind his wife’s death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv.

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Track & field, diving and basketball.

“Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog” 8 p.m. NGC — Cesar rehabilitates an aggressive pitbull and an over-excited Bernedoodle.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — Fallon confides in Anders that she is worked that she hasn’t heard from Liam as it’s unlike him to not come home.

WEEKEND

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. Saturday NBC — Men’s marathon, track & field, diving, women’s basketball.

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. Sunday NBC — Closing ceremonies.

“Johnson” 8 p.m. Sunday Bounce — So is Keith having a “real” date with Bianca? The three other friends try their hand at poker.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” 8 p.m. Starz —All bets are off when a police raid clears out Raq’s competition. Promises are broken, secrets are revealed, and revenge is swift.

“History of the Sitcom” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — A focus on issues of class.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT — As Deran and J compete for control of the family, Pamela presents the Codys with a risky proposition. Pope processes an additional loss by exploding in violence and Craig does business with Frankie.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — As Armond attempts to do damage control, Belinda tries to redirect Tanya’s focus to her business proposal.

“Fantasy Island preview” 9:30 p.m. Sunday Fox (new series) — Travel to Fantasy Island for an exciting, behind-the-scenes look at the all-new version of the classic show premiering this month.

“The L Word: Generation Q” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (second season debut) — Vanessa Williams has signed on to guest star in multiple episodes.