TV best bets with Trevor Noah, ‘Wednesday,’ Lizzo, Jeff Dunham, Omari Hardwick

Friday features a fun Nickelodeon/Paramount+ film starring Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin dubbed “Fantasy Football” in which Martin’s character is able to control a video-game version of her Atlanta Falcon dad in real life.

Netflix, following a doc about dead sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, now follows a look at Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, debuting Friday. And Disney+ releases a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special that day.

This covers Monday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 27.

MONDAY

“Death in the Dorms” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — These are the stories of the kind of danger that no college student is ever prepared for: a life cut short just when it was getting started, not by accident but by foul play.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ (31st season finale) — Charli D’Amelio is still a favorite to win.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Calvin’s favorite restaurant closes and is replaced by a flashy pet spa, he worries the community is losing too many small businesses and starts a campaign to only buy local.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — After an unknown shooter causes chaos at an annual Thanksgiving 5K, time is of the essence for the NCIS team to find the culprit.

“The Vow” 9 p.m. HBO (season finale) — Keith Raniere is found guilty on all charges; he is sentenced to 120 years; his supporters work to exonerate him, and he plans to appeal. Nancy Salzman comes to a painful reckoning; she is sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — In the midst of a heatwave, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery; when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Aaron Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution.

TUESDAY

“Welcome to Chippendales” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process.

“Dangerous Breed: Crimes, Cons, Cats″ 3:01 a.m. Peacock (limited series) — Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch spends 10 years trying to make a reality show about controversial independent wrestler and Persian cat breeder, Teddy Hart. After accumulating years of footage, Frederick is shocked when multiple women, whom he has been filming alongside Teddy, describe disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct behind the scenes. As Teddy defends himself against growing allegations, his protege and ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler goes missing.

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The comic jokes about learning German, speaking ill of the dead, judging people in horror movies and ordering Indian food in Scotland.

“Our Universe” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Morgan Freeman hosts. Witness the remarkable story of our universe over billions of years and its inextricable link to life on Earth in this sweeping documentary series.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — When a deadly truck heist arms the killers with enough ammonium nitrate to construct a massive bomb, the team discovers a link to a terrorist group that Maggie is working to infiltrate.

“FBI: International” 9 p.m. CBS — When an American businessman’s bodyguard and girlfriend are kidnapped a few feet away from him in Barcelona, the Fly Team questions if the man is as innocent as he claims.

“New Amsterdam” 9 p.m. NBC (special time) — Reynolds gets creative to help a prospective mother in need.

“The Rookie: Feds” 10 p.m. ABC — After a father and daughter are kidnapped on Thanksgiving, the team discovers a hostage situation involving police deputies.

WEDNESDAY

“Good Night Oppy” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Charting the remarkable true story of Opportunity, a NASA exploration rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years.

“Echo 3″ 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — When scientist Amber Chesborough goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi, and her husband, Prince, struggle to find her against the backdrop of a secret war.

“The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — The Ducks and their rival Dominate get ready to face each other in the Finals — with the champion moving on to the Summer Showcase.

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

“Wednesday” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Christina Ricci is part of the cast.

“The Amazing Race” 9 p.m. CBS — Five teams remain, including long-lost twins who only recently reunited as adults.

“Chucky” 9 p.m Syfy, USA (season finale) — Back in Hackensack for the holidays, the 3 Amigos receive a special gift; Tiffany plots her escape.

“Shaq” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — A look at the NBA legend.

THANKSGIVING

“Fleishman is in Trouble” 12:01 a.m. Hulu on FX — Toby meets Rachel.

“Good Rivals” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — A three-part sports docuseries exploring the unique and intense rivalry between the Mexican and American national men’s soccer teams.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) — The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers faces their greatest threat, an unsub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers; as the world opens back up, the network goes operational and the team must hunt down one murderer at a time.

“Love, Lizzo” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — This intimate documentary allows the multi-platinum artist to get candid about body positivity, self-love and recognizing Black women for their contributions.

“A Christmas Mystery” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — A century ago, a strip of Santa’s magical jingle bells were discovered by a young boy in Pleasant Bay, Oregon, bringing about a century of prosperity and peace for the small town. Now, just days before Christmas, the bells are missing, and it’s up to a group of intrepid kids to solve the case, find the bells and restore the Christmas magic.

“Holiday Harmony” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Singer-songwriter Gail, with just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, is stuck in Oklahoma where she takes the advice of local jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy, and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve gala of their own.

“Mistletoe Time Machine” 3:01 a.m. Tubi — Three former best friends haven’t spoken since their disastrous performance at the Holiday Showdown during their senior year of high school. Now in their thirties, they’re suddenly forced back together during a reunion.

“The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade” 9 a.m. NBC — Appearances include Paula Abdul, Fitz and the Tantrums, Kirk Franklin, Mario Lopez, Sarah Hyland, Sean Paul, Jordin Sparks and Dionne Warwick.

“The National Dog Show” noon NBC — John O’Hurley and expert analyst and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei host yet again.

“Lego Masters” 9:02 p.m. Fox (special night) — The remaining five teams fight to stay in the competition as they recreate iconic action-packed scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

FRIDAY

“Blood & Water” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — Puleng and Fikile don’t have the same father. So, who is Fikile’s real father?

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Mantis and Groot engage in some spirited shenanigans including kidnapping Kevin Bacon.

“Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Stories from survivors frame this documentary detailing the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite and accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein.

“Fantasy Football″ 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A daughter (Marsai Martin) discovers she can magically control the performance of her football-playing father (Omari Hardwick) through her gaming console.

“Jeff Dunham: Me the People” 8 p.m. Comedy Central — Dunham tackles how much time we dedicate to our devices and the things we spend money on.

WEEKEND

“BET Soul Train Awards” 8 p.m. Saturday BET — Deon Cole hosts. Morris Day & the Time receive the Legend award.

“Mickey Saves Christmas” 7 p.m. Sunday ABC, Disney Jr. — A new stop-motion holiday special that follows Mickey, Minnie and their pals as they attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Performers include Derek Hough and Julianne Hough, Black Eyed Peas, Il Volo, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Ne-Yo and Run DMC.

“Yellowstone” 8 p.m. Sunday Paramount — John makes swift changes at the Capitol; later, he receives some advice from Senator Perry; the venom between Jamie and Beth reaches a boiling point.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — After Misty (Kelly Rowland), a superstar singer deciding to retire, receives a terrifying fan letter, her head of security hires McCall to track down the culprit.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — When a retired cop who was planning to go public with claims of corruption dies and it’s initially ruled suicide, a skeptical Haywood directs her team to investigate.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Cameron tries to cover his tracks. Bert has surprise visitors in his room.

“The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — Stern on his radio show talks extensively with the “Born to Run” singer.

“This is Life With Lisa Ling” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN (9th season debut) — CNN just announced this will be the last season.