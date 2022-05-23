TV best bets with ’This is Us’ series finale, ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ Ricky Gervais

Netflix is also bringing back “Somebody Feed Phil” as well as a new stand-up special starring Ricky Gervais.

This covers Monday, May 23, through Sunday, May 29.

MONDAY

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS (fourth season finale) — As Marty prepares to propose to his girlfriend, Calvin and Tina work with party planner Chika to throw a celebration.

“Don’t Forget the Lyrics” 9 p.m. Fox (reboot debut) — Niecy Nash hosts the reboot of a series focused on contestants’ ability to recall song lyrics.

“Beat Shazam” 9 p.m. Fox (fifth season debut) — Jamie Foxx returns as host for this “name that tune” recall game.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS (19th season finale) — Parker is framed for murder, and the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth.

“Better Call Saul” 9 p.m. AMC — Jimmy and Kim deal with a last-minute snag in their plan.

“NCIS: Hawaii” 10 p.m. CBS (first season finale) — Captain Milius continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between the U.S. and eastern Europe.

TUESDAY

“Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — A look into the notorious murder of three young girls in 1977 during their first night at Camp Scott, a Girl Scout sleepaway camp in Oklahoma.

“Ricky Gervais: Supernature” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Ricky Gervais gives his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cats and how super actual nature is.

“Sins of the Amish” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Fraught with horrific abuse, survivors of Amish communities share their stories to effect change.

“Yo! MTV Raps!” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new reboot) — A comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip-hop, with hosted segments from renowned battle rapper Conceited and celebrated deejay DJ Diamond Kuts.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS (fourth season finale) — The only info CBS provided was the title “Prodigal Son.”

“Young Rock” 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. NBC (second season finale) — In 2032, Candidate Dwayne Johnson rides the ups and downs of election day.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC (series finale) — The Big Three come to new understandings about life.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — As the M.C. strikes against the Sons, EZ finds himself at an unexpected crossroads.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 p.m. NBC (fourth season finale) —As a monster hurricane approaches New York, Bloom and the team scramble to put preparations in place.

WEDNESDAY

“Somebody Feed Phil” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fifth season debut) — Phil Rosenthal visits Oaxaca, Mexico, the two Portlands of America (Oregon and Maine), Helsinki and Madrid.

“The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart” 8 p.m. ABC — Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS (42nd season finale) — The delightful Maryanne could win it all.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC (seventh season finale) — Will and Hannah clash over a patient in need of a kidney transplant.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox (12th season debut) — For the first time ever, Masterchef is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history.

“The American Rescue Dog Show” 9 p.m. ABC — A candid look at some canine companions seeking forever homes.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC (10th season finale) — The big wedding day arrives and Firehouse 51 welcomes Casey back to celebrate the joyous occasion.

“Chicago PD” 10 p.m. NBC (9th season finale) — After an explosion rocks the case, the team scrambles to finally take down Escano as everyone nears their breaking point.

THURSDAY

“Girls5Eva” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Dawn and Wickie vie for the same solo on the album. Gloria and Summer attempt to clean up their pasts by tracking down copies of an old prank show they made for Lifetime Raw

“The Flight Attendant” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season finale) — Cassie manages to get even closer to solving a far-reaching conspiracy.

“Hacks” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Deborah has a shaky reunion with former comedy friend Susan.

“The Staircase” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — In 2001, an ill-fated Thanksgiving leaves Kathleen stressed and Margaret wondering about her past.

“Top Chef” 8 p.m. Bravo — For their last Quickfire Challenge, the chefs make the trip to El Charro in Tuscon, Arizona, the oldest family-run Mexican restaurant in the country, where chef Carlotta Flores challenges them to create a dish featuring her carne seca.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 8 p.m. ABC (two-hour 18th season finale) — The blood shortage continues; Meredith makes a risky decision regarding a patient; Owen’s actions to help his fellow veterans come to light.

“Alone” 9 p.m. History (ninth season debut) — Ten new participants return to the History Channel’s No. 1 summer survival series. In Big River, Labrador, the participants face the stalking predator, the polar bear.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS (series finale) — Bull and the Trial Analysis Corporation team head to court one last time to finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever.

FRIDAY

“Emergency” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — Three friends try to help an unconscious woman without drawing suspicion on themselves.

“Carpool Karaoke” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (fifth season debut) — Guests include the cast of “The White Lotus,” Saweetie & Anitta, the D’Amelio Family, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel, and the stars of All Elite Wrestling.

“The Essex Serpent” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Luke throws a birthday party for Cora. During an eventful night, Cora and Will get closer — and Luke notices Stella is hiding something.

“Now and Then” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV + — Confident in her case against the friends, Flora calculates a string of strategic moves to undermine them.

“Shining Girls” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A fresh lead sparks a breakthrough in the story. After Kirby drops a bombshell on Marcus, she goes to help a new friend.

“Shoresy” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — The foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan-favorite “Letterkenny” character, Shoresy, joins a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again.

“Stranger Things” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — It has taken the creators three plus years to get the show back on air. Hopper is still alive. The Byers have left town. Eleven has lost her powers.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — Series begins ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are back.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC (ninth season finale) — Red and Cooper square off with conflicting endgames for their mutual traitor. A major secret about the Task Force falls into the wrong hands.

WEEKEND

“Gaslit” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Frank Wills, the security guard who lost his job at the Watergate over the break-in, struggles with his newfound fame.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Alicia turns back to save one more person trapped in the fallout.

“The First Lady” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Eleanor, Betty and Michelle battle public and personal hardships.

“Barry” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — Barry attempts to untangle himself from the world of contract killing for good.

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Faraday is staggered to discover he’s unable to decipher Newton’s blueprint for the machine.