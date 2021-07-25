TV best bets with the Olympics, ‘Jungle Cruise,’ Bob Costas, ‘Behind the Music’ reboot

HBO Max brings back Yogi Bear and friends in “Jellystone!” and tries out a new dating show called “FBOY Island” where women date dudes who are either nice guys or bad boys and they won’t know which is which.

HBO launches a new Friday night talk show featuring Bob Costas.

This covers Monday, July 26, through Sunday, August 1.

MONDAY

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — It’s time for Katie’s former suitors to talk it out. But first, one of the men has an emotional realization about his journey to find love, which leads to a heartbreakingly honest conversation.

“Roswell, New Mexico” 8 p.m. the CW (third season debut) — While Liz is settling in to her new life and career in Los Angeles, Max, Isobel and Michael are figuring out if the stranger in the cave, with the familiar face, is friend or foe.

“Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” 9:30 p.m. HBO (first season finale) — Undercover spy Igor Ostrovsky talks about being hired to track and gather intelligence on Ronan Farrow and the unexpected turn of events that prompted him to become Farrow’s source.

TUESDAY

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Women’s gymnastics and swimming.

“The Haves and the Have Nots Reunion Part 1” 8 p.m. OWN — Host Egypt Sherrod reminisces with the cast about the show’s eight seasons.

“David Makes Man″ 9 p.m. OWN — David and Seren revisit the past, and David announces his true plan for Homestead Village; JG reveals more about his perspective on the night he was shot.

“Motherland: Fort Salem” 10 p.m. Freeform — Raelle brings Tally home to the Cession, where they struggle with the past.

“Miracle Workers” 10:30 p.m. TBS — Ezekiel signs up for a buffalo hunting expedition to prove his manhood.

WEDNESDAY

“Love is Blind: After the Altar” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A look at some of the couples since the show was taped two years earlier.

“Tattoo Redo” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Bad tattoos walk in. Great tattoos walk out. Top artists transform tattoo disasters into stunning cover-ups.

“Turner & Hooch” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Scott and Hooch babysit a diplomat’s daughter and wind up saving the Olympic Committee.

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming.

“$100,000 Pyramid” 9 p.m. ABC — Ana Gasteyer vs. Rachel Dratch.

“Match Game” 10 p.m. ABC — The panel is Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea De Matteo.

THURSDAY

“American Horror Stories” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — A group of influencers face a reckoning after posting a problematic video online.

“Behind the Music” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (reboot) — First two episodes are Ricky Martin and LL Cool J.

“Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — A docuseries about Dr. Christopher Duntsch — nicknamed “Dr. Death” — an infamous neurosurgeon who was sentenced to life imprisonment after maiming, harming or killing 33 patients who came in for complex but routine spinal surgeries in the Dallas, Texas, area in the early 2010s.

“FBOY Island” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” and 12 “Bad Boys.” But who is who?

“Jellystone!” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Yogi, Boo Boo and Cindy, alongside an epic ensemble cast of Hanna-Barbera characters, return.

“Resort to Love” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After a meltdown in her music career, artist Erica is hired for a gig on a luxurious exotic island resort as the entertainment for a wedding. The only problem is, Erica’s ex-fiance is the lucky groom-to-be.

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Track and field and men’s and women’s swimming.

FRIDAY

“The Pursuit of Love” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — This limited series follows the friendship between cousins Linda and Fanny, which will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart.

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Ted is surprised by the reappearance of a familiar face.

“Schmigadoon!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Melissa grapples with her feelings toward Doc Lopez while Josh tries to court Emma, the schoolmarm.

“Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Mark Ronson explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Ad-Rock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys.

“Centaurworld” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A hardened war horse transported away from battle finds herself in a land that’s inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all shapes and sizes.

“The Demi Lovato Show” 3:01 a.m. Roku (new series) — Rescued from the dead Quibi streaming service, Roku brings nine episodes of Lovato’s talk show.

“Jungle Cruise” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt star in a family action film based on the Disney ride of the same name.

“Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The rise and fall of automaker John DeLorean; with interviews and never-before-seen footage.

“The Last Mercenary” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A former Secret Service agent (Jean-Claude Van Damme) returns to France to help his son get out of trouble.

“Outer Banks” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (season two debut) — After their near-death escape, the new season finds John B and Sarah on the run – and in over their heads – in the Bahamas

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Beach volleyball, men and women’s swimming, track and field.

“Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog” 8 p.m. NGC (new series) — Cesar takes on the most challenging cases yet, treating a host of new canine behavioral issues impacted by well-intentioned but impulsive owners.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — Dominique plans to launch her new fashion line as she and Alexis once again vie for the same thing, with nothing going as planned for either of them.

“Back on the Record With Bob Costas” 11 p.m. HBO (new series) — Charles Barkley guests on the return of this in-depth interview show hosted by 29-time Emmy winner Bob Costas.

WEEKEND

“Betrayal at Attica” 3:01 a.m. Sunday HBO Max — A documentary exploring one of the most famous prison riots in U.S. history.

“Tokyo Olympics” 8 p.m. Sunday NBC — Beach volleyball, diving, track and fields and gymnastics.

“Johnson” 8 p.m. Sunday Bounce (new series) — Four Atlanta Black men and childhood friends navigate love, friendship, heartbreak and personal growth. D.L. Hughley is a recurring cast member.

“History of the Sitcom” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — A focus on race and diversity.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (fourth season finale) — The show has not yet been renewed for a fifth season.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT — Deran follows up on Smurf’s will and grows frustrated with J calling the shots. Pope’s mental state is fragile and Craig must deal with being a solo dad as Renn goes back to work.

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC (first season finale) — Allison and Patty handle the fallout. Kevin runs for office.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — After Shane shoots down her latest career plans, Rachel is further blindsided by an unexpected arrival.

“Black Monday” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (third season finale) — The series has not been renewed yet for a fourth season.