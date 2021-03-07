TV best bets with the Grammy’s, a new Tom Holland film, return of ‘The Masked Singer,’ OWN drama ‘Delilah’

This covers Monday, March 8 through Sunday, March 14.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The 118 are called to the tarmac when a flight attendant reaches her limit with her flight’s passengers.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Fantasy suite time for Matt James and the three ladies, including Cumming’s own Rachael Kirkconnell.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Dave’s amateur band loses its lead singer just before a gig, Tina offers to fill in.

“911: Lone Star” 9 p.m. Fox — A bank robbery, an apartment fire and a pregnant woman lost in a parking garage are the seemingly unconnected calls to which the 126 responds.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT —Layton and Till investigate the murders.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — After bringing in an incredibly unique and complicated spinal surgery, Dr. Aaron Glassman challenges the residents for an opportunity to join him in the operating room.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC —Bryan and Finola investigate Debris that is mysteriously dragging metal from an evacuated town for an unknown purpose.

TUESDAY

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — NCIS dives into the competitive world of food trucks after finding a man frozen to death in the back of one.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — Conrad gets a call from his former army commander who is stranded and wounded in the forest.

“To Tell the Truth” 8 p.m. ABC — Cheryl Hines, Brad Garrett and Big Boi are participants.

“Delilah” 9 p.m. OWN (new series) — As a lawyer in Charlotte, NC, Delilah is doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends, and faith strong.

“FBI” 9 p.m. CBS — After a bomb leaves three people dead, the team presses a reluctant informant to gather information from his close friends who are under suspicion.

“COVID Diaries NYC” 9 p.m. HBO — A compilation of five short films chronicling the lives of five young filmmakers, ranging in age from 17 to 21, who turn their cameras on themselves to tell the stories of their families

“Superman & Lois” 9 p.m. the CW — Clark shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan and Jonathan during a family breakfast.

“Assembly Required” 10 p.m. History — The makers have to build a do-it-all landscaping machine, but first, they must build a shock-absorbing food tray for a comfy recliner.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 a.m. NBC —Max is forced to face the heartbreaking consequences of one of his policies.

WEDNESDAY

“Marriage or Mortgage” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A wedding planner (Atlanta native Sarah Miller) and a real estate agent (Nichole Holmes.) compete to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be. Will they pick fairy-tale nuptials or a dream home?

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox (fifth season debut) — Niecy Nash guest hosted for part of the season while Nick Cannon recovers from COVID-19. (This is a pre-taped season.)

“Seal Team” 9 p.m. CBS — As Ray continues to lead the mission in Syria, the stakes grow higher when members of Bravo team learn the truth about their target.

“Game of Talents” 9:02 p.m. Fox (new series) — An all-new unscripted variety show in which contestants must guess the performers’ hidden talent, based only on their first impressions and a few wily clues. Wayne Brady hosts.

“Chicago P.D.” 10 p.m. NBC — Ruzek and Atwater are tasked with making an arrest after a high-profile shooting.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. CBS — Mumford returns to work a 15-year-old cold case that holds a personal connection and leads to the discovery of a dangerous drug ring.

“Resident Alien” 10 p.m. SciFi — Fearing he’s facing failure, Harry enlists an unlikely ally to help find his ship.

THURSDAY

“Generation” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — A dark yet playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

“Coven of Sisters” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Basque Country, 1609. To postpone their execution, a group of women accused of witchcraft lure their inquisitor into witnessing the witches’ Sabbath.

“Station 19” 8 p.m. ABC — Carina and DeLuca pursue Opal, the woman suspected of sex trafficking last seen in the “Grey’s Anatomy” winter finale.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The eight remaining chefs cook various types of burgers, finding their additional ingredients in a massive deck of cards.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Dr. Linkletter pushes Sheldon to make friends with his fellow students at college. Also, Georgie gets a pager.

“Superstore” 8 p.m. NBC — When Jeff returns to push customer satisfaction surveys, Mateo enlists Garrett’s help to hide his relationship with Eric.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — “Grey’s Anatomy” picks up where the previous episode of “Station 19” left off as both teams tend to a tense situation with so much at stake.

“Mom” 9:01 a.m. CBS —Bonnie takes it personally when her new sponsee, Rod, gets inspiration from Adam instead of her.

“Last Man Standing” 9:30 p.m. Fox — On the eve of her birthday, Vanessa refuses to believe that she needs to slow down, going above and beyond on her grandma responsibilities.

“A Million Little Things” 10:01 p.m. ABC — As COVID-19 becomes more widespread across the U.S., Boston goes into lockdown putting Rome’s movie in jeopardy and forcing Maggie to return home from Oxford.

FRIDAY

“Cherry” 12:01 a.m. AppleTV+ — Follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man (Tom Holalnd) who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances.

“kid 90″ 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Soleil Moon Frye sifted through hundreds of hours of footage that the “Punky Brewster” star had from the 90s that she then locked away for over 20 years.

“Own the Room” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Chronicles five students from disparate corners of the planet as they take their budding business ventures to Macau, China, to compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.

“The One” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Love and lies spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner, and creates a bold new matchmaking service.

“MacGyver” 8 p.m. CBS — Mac and Riley head overseas together to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new deadly microscopic technology.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — Red and Dembe land in peril when Townsend deploys a torture specialist who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — An entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, unites veggies and humanely raised meats to create a delight for taste buds with his eco-friendly approach to sausage making.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — When a married woman asks Magnum and Higgins to find her lover’s killer because she doesn’t want to expose the affair to the police, they find that the victim wasn’t who he claimed to be.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Baez confides in Danny and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard.

WEEKEND

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — Trevor Noah hosts.

“The Food That Built America” 9 p.m. Sunday History — A look at some of the big potato chip companies.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — An Aaron and Gabe adventure with action, heart, and a familiar face.

“Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” 9 p.m. CNN — Tucci explores his former home of Tuscany with a wine bar crawl and a celebration of the lowly loaf.

“Lincoln: Divided We Stand” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN —As the Civil War ends, Lincoln delivers the most iconic speech and piece of legislation of his career, but at great cost.

“Good Girls” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — A huge client approaches Dean to sell his merchandise at Boland’s Bubbles, but Beth is hesitant.