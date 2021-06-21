TV best bets with ‘The Good Fight’ return, ‘Bosch’ series finale, Helen Mirren, Mary J. Blige doc, Wolfgang Puck

This covers Monday, June 21, through Sunday, June 28.

MONDAY

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — Picking up during a heated cocktail party, Katie reminds the men that anyone not here for the right reasons can see themselves out.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The chefs are tasked to make brunch for 60 Caesars Palace employees, fresh off the night shift.

“Housebroken” 9 p.m. Fox — Chief and Honey go on vacation, but instead of spending quality time together, Honey gets obsessed with a “perfect couple.”

“So Freakin Cheap” 10 p.m. TLC (new series) — Follows four unique families as they go to extraordinary lengths to save money and live their most frugal lives.

TUESDAY

“This is Pop” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Uncover the real stories behind your favorite pop songs as this docuseries charts the impact of the festival scene, Auto-Tune, boy bands and more.

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC — More auditions.

“Lego Masters” 8 p.m. Fox — The teams are tasked to create wearable hats made entirely of LEGO bricks.

“David Makes Man” 9 p.m. OWN (second season debut) — David pitches a renovation project for Homestead Village to Joe Padilla, a billionaire. Later, tragedy strikes JG.

“The Mysteries of Mental Illness” 9 p.m. GPB (new series) — An examination of ancient conceptions of mental illness and the establishment of psychiatry.

“Motherland: Fort Salem” 10 p.m. Freeform (second season debut) — Despite the threat of the Camarilla, the discovery of new witches gives Alder hope.

WEDNESDAY

“Murder By The Coast” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In 1999, teen Rocío Wanninkhof is murdered. Her mother’s ex-partner, Dolores Vázquez, is suspected. Did she do it? A second victim reveals the truth.

“Good on Paper” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer stumbles upon the perfect guy. On paper, Dennis checks all the boxes, but Andrea’s friend, Margot, is convinced he’s not all he appears to be.

“Too Hot to Handle” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Season 2 will feature 10 singles who are ready to mingle, but of course, won’t be able to due to the unique nature of the game.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — Chef Masaharu Morimoto sets the bar high with his monkfish demonstration, leaving the cooks desperate to impress in their first elimination challenge.

“$100,000 Pyramid” 9 p.m. ABC — Ali Wentworth vs. Sara Haines; and Kal Penn vs. Michelle Buteau.

“The Blacklist” 10 p.m. NBC (eighth season finale) — Reddington makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity.

“Dave” 10 p.m. FXX — Dave and Benny’s friendship blossoms in strange and unexpected ways, leading them to confront questions of privilege, race, sexuality and dermatology.

THURSDAY

“Epstein’s Shadow” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (limited series) — An investigative documentary series reveals the complicated and mysterious life of Ghislaine Maxwell and her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Good Fight” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (fifth season debut) — Issues of race are explored this season after Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart’s loss of two top lawyers, including Adrian (Delroy Lindoy), leads to friction between Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald). At a pivotal moment for both their company and the country as a whole, they are both forced to question how appropriate it is for Diane to remain as one of the most powerful figures within a predominantly African American law firm.

“LFG” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — A no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s ongoing fight for equal pay.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (sixth season debut) — A majority of the cast did not place above 7th place on their original season.

“Beat Shazam” 8 p.m. Fox — Teams of educators.

“Making It” 8 p.m. NBC (third season debut) — Nick and Amy get to know a new batch of Makers for the third season.

“Top Chef” 8 p.m. Bravo — The remaining chefs get an early wake-up call from Padma to go meet guest judge Brooke Williamson and dig for clams for their Quickfire Challenge.

“When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren” 8 p.m. ABC (new series) — Helen Mirren narrates this comedy series that looks at the lighter side of the natural world.

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW — Micki’s real mother, Mercedes, tries to make amends with her daughter but Micki doesn’t want anything to do with her.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS (first season finale) — Al and Vanessa team up to convince Riley to accept the help and benefits he earned for his military service so he can be in good health.

“Good Girls” 9 p.m. NBC — Things become more complicated for the women under Rio’s thumb.

“Legacies” 9 p.m. the CW (third season finale) — Hope is forced to work with someone from

“Clarice” 10 p.m. CBS (series finale) — On the heels of ViCAP uncovering Alastor’s secrets, Clarice is imprisoned in an animal testing facility where she finds trafficked women being held captive. The show has been canceled.

FRIDAY

“Mary J. Blige’s My Life” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — The R&B singer reflects on her influential album “My Life.”

“Fathom” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Two scientists try to communicate with humpback whales to unravel the mystery of why they sing.

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The special will feature interviews with friends, family, cartoonists and notable fans of the iconic comic strip to create a portrait of the late “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz.

“Bosch” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (series finale) — Detective Harry Bosch gets involved in an arson investigation, set in place after five victims get killed by masked men who threw Molotov cocktails into a building. Amongst the victims is a 10-year-old child, enough of a reason for Bosch to take things personally and risk everything while trying to take down the powerful responsible for the attack.

“False Positive” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Lucy and Adrian find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle. But after becoming pregnant, Lucy begins to notice something sinister behind Hindle’s charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him.

“Wolfgang” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — A documentary of chef Wolfgang Puck.

“Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — A Pride concert featuring Cyrus, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne and Orville Peck.

“Sex/Life” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop fantasizing about crashes back into her life.

“The Ice Road” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After a remote diamond mine collapses in the far northern regions of Canada, an ice driver leads an implausible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the lives of trapped miners despite thawing waters and a threat they never see coming.

“The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheryl Underwood hosts the 48th annual gala saluting soaps, daytime talk and children’s programs

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — As Fallon continues to work on expanding Fallon Unlimited, she crosses paths with an old college friend, who is more than what he seems.

WEEKEND

“Doomsday Mom” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — The true story of Lori Vallow, who gained national attention when her children, JJ and Tylee, were reported missing from their Idaho home in the fall of 2019. Investigators learned of Lori and husband Chad Daybell’s involvement in a doomsday-prepper group and a trail of mystery spanning five states and numerous questionable deaths,

“2021 BET Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday BET, MTV, VH1, Logo — Migos and Lil Baby are among the performers.

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — JoJo Siwa vs. the D’Amelio family and Ross Mathews vs. Loni Love.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Brad Garrett, Michael Ealy and Jeannie Mai make up the celebrity panel.

“Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — A look at Collins, who mastered the art of the Hollywood potboiler, spinning tales of sex and celebrity into an extraordinary literary career.

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” 10 p.m. AMC — Allison discovers the truth about Patty’s Salon, while Kevin and Neil compete in a chili cook-off.