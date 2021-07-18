TV best bets with ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Turner & Hooch,’ ‘The Good Witch,’ ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’

This covers Monday, July 19, through Sunday July 25.

MONDAY

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — Co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe guide Katie Thurston on her journey to find her soulmate.

“All American” 8 p.m. the CW (third season finale) — Things in Spencer’s life seem to be going right, but everything changes when Billy learns what he has been keeping from him.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The remaining chefs compete in a tag-team relay race competition, in which they must cook entrees against the other team.

“Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” 9 p.m. HBO — A former assistant at Weinstein’s company, Rowena Chiu, speaks out about her experiences with Weinstein’s predation, the difficult choices she and fellow assistant Zelda Perkins made to try to hold him accountable, and her decision to remain silent for decades.

“The Beast Must Die” 10 p.m. AMC — Tracking down the man who she believes is responsible for the death of her son, Frances sets out to inveigle her way into his home as she plots her revenge.

TUESDAY

“The Haves and the Have Nots” 8 p.m. OWN (series finale) — Will some of the characters get their due comeuppance?

“The Flash” 8 p.m. the CW (seventh season finale) — The Flash enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris and his children from the future.

“David Makes Man″ 9 p.m. OWN — David creates a plan to shift negative attention away from his redevelopment project, and it involves his brother.

“Man vs. History” 10 p.m. History (new series) — Follows acclaimed storyteller and local historian Bil Lepp as he travels off the beaten path across the country to discover the truth behind mysteries and legends of American history.

“Motherland: Fort Salem” 10 p.m. Freeform — The Unit competes for a chance to commune with the dead during Samhain. Scylla and Anacostia search for Camarilla leadership by attending a Halloween gala and make a horrifying discovery.

“Miracle Workers” 10:30 p.m. TBS — The wagon train must ford a dangerous river, leading to a moral struggle between Ezekiel and Benny over the soul of the group.

WEDNESDAY

“Chernobyl 1986” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After reuniting with a lost love, firefighter Alexey retires to begin a new life — but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger.

“Sexy Beasts” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.

“Turner & Hooch” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — A modern adaptation of the Tom Hanks film.

“Kung Fu” 8 p.m. the CW (first season finale) — In the explosive season finale, Nicky learns what is needed to open the forge.

“MasterChef” 8 p.m. Fox — The top 10 home cooks take on a Californian Mystery Box Challenge, with Michelin Star Chef Jonathan Waxman as guest judge.

“Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” 8 p.m. NBC — Skilled Olympic athletes from Team USA partner with the Jonas Brothers to shed light on the physical and mental fortitude necessary to achieve dreams of Olympic success.

“Fasten Your Seatbelt” 10 p.m. A&E (new series) — Incredible moments at airports and on airplanes hosted by “Airplane” actor Robert Hays. For instance, in the Atlanta airport terminal, an intoxicated traveler goes off the rails and then straight off a balcony.

THURSDAY

“American Horror Stories” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — A screening of a forbidden film has disastrous consequences.

“Through Our Eyes” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Spotlights the perspectives of children as they experience some of the most challenging issues facing families today — homelessness, parental incarceration, military caregiving and climate displacement.

“Ultra City Smiths” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ (new series) — Unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters.

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW — Walker and Micki investigate a bomb threat at the school that targeted Liam and Stan.

“Good Girls” 10 p.m. NBC (series finale) — Beth and Rio form a surprise alliance, but don’t anticipate the shocking consequences.

FRIDAY

“Jolt” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Kate Beckinsale’s rage-addicted and slightly homicidal character Lindy embarks on a bloody trail of revenge when her new love interest is murdered.

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (second season debut) — Dr. Sharon Fieldstone joins as a sports therapist to help Richmond’s players dealing with anxiety, and unlike the rest of his newfound group, she is unaffected by Ted’s folksy charm.

“Playing With Sharks” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Discover the jaw-dropping accomplishments of daring ocean explorer Valerie Taylor.

“Stuntman” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — The film follows veteran stuntman Eddie Braun as he prepares to end his decades-long career by attempting to complete one of Evel Knievel’s most famous failed stunts.

“Masters of the Universe: Revelation” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.

“The Movies That Made Us” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — A look at “Back to the Future,” “Jurassic Park,” “Forrest Gump” and “Pretty Woman.”

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — As Fallon prepares for her impending IPO, she reluctantly turns to Blake for help.

“Music Box” 9 p.m. HBO — The story of Woodstock 99, a three-day music festival promoted to echo unity and counterculture idealism of the original 1969 concert but instead devolved into riots, looting and sexual assaults.

WEEKEND

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Families of Paul Reubens vs. David Arquette.

“Power Book III” 8 p.m. Sunday Showtime — After a rival crewmember is killed, Raq does whatever is necessary to get the target off Kanan’s back.

“History of the Sitcom” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — A focus on the workplace.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT — J’s business secrets come to light as Pope mourns the loss of Smurf; Deran distracts himself from his own loneliness; Craig and Renn have a difficult time finding a work-life balance.

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Nick’s timeline shifts as Allison and Patty prepare for the big night. Kevin starts a band.

“The Good Witch” 9 p.m. Sunday Hallmark (series finale) — Show concludes after seven seasons with a wedding.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Stripped of his gadgets, Quinn reluctantly takes a scuba class with Mark, who’s struggling to process revelations regarding his late father.

“Deceived” 9:34 p.m. Sunday Starz — Suspicions increase about Michael’s wife’s death.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Teri Hatcher, Chelsea Handler and Thomas Lennon make up the celebrity panel.