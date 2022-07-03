TV best bets with Taren Egerton, ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Married to Medicine,’ ‘America the Beautiful’

It’s also the day ESPN airs the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot-Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, NBC airs the annual Fourth of July fireworks spectacular in New York City, and GPB airs Washington’s July 4th festivities.

This covers Monday, July 4 through Sunday, July 10.

MONDAY

“America the Beautiful 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — Narrated by Michael B. Jordan, this series looks at country and its amazing animals.

“Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest” 10:45 a.m. ESPN — Top-ranked female Miki Sudo and World Champion Joey Chestnut are back.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” 8 p.m. NBC — 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull are among the scheduled performers.

“A Capitol Fourth” 8 p.m. GPB — Country music star Mickey Guyton hosts. Cynthia Erivo, Darren Criss and Gloria Gaynor are among the performers.

TUESDAY

“Only Murders in the Building” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — The last day of Bunny Folger.

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC — Simon Cowell’s favorite Golden Buzzer moments.

“Tom Swift” 9 p.m. the CW — Tom finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Meanwhile, Zenzi is startled when a worried Isaac surprises her while she’s in her car applying lipstick and triple-checking her already flawless makeup in the mirror after a visit to the gym.

“Dancing With Myself” 10 p.m. NBC — A doorman, Vegas showgirl, elementary school student and nine other contestants from across the country enter the “Dancing With Myself” pods to battle it out over six dance challenges.

WEDNESDAY

“Maggie” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Dating is hard enough — it’s even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie’s gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated.

“Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Claire and Aidan make a pact to break up before college with no regrets and no broken hearts. However, one epic goodbye date may offer them a last chance at love.

“Girl in the Picture” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In this true-crime doc, Sharon Marshall goes from being an ambitious teenager with a scholarship to Georgia Tech to a woman with a 2-year-old son, forced by her abusive husband to work as a stripper.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS (24th season debut) — Cast reveal won’t happen until the day before the show debuts.

“The Green Planet” 8 p.m. GPB (new series) — A new five-part documentary series about Earth’s biodiversity told through the fascinating story of plants.

“The Challenge: USA” 9:30 p.m. CBS (new series) — Reality titans from the CBS universe will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives.

“Road Wars” 10:30 p.m. A&E (new series) — A deep dive into American roadways, examining extreme human behavior, wild weather, insane accidents and a few welcomed instances of acts of kindness.

THURSDAY

“Moonhaven” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ (new series) — The series is set in a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth.

“Heartland” 8 p.m. UPTV — Hudson hosts a lumberjack competition, and Amy must retrain a Clydesdale and his owner to compete in the draft horse race.

“Buckhead Shore” 9 p.m. MTV — DJ sneaks around with Chelsea behind Bethania’s back, Juju learns some shocking news about Magic City, and Parker attempts to flee from his love triangle drama.

“Alone” 8 p.m. History — Episode is called “The Birds.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” 9 p.m. USA — Todd gets green-eyed when Julie hires a hot handyman. Chase helps Nanny level up her birding game.

“The Old Man” 10 p.m. FX — Chase and Harper face decisive tests. Zoe finds a new path forward as old stories resurface. The show has quickly been renewed for a second season.

FRIDAY

“Black Bird” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Inspired by actual events, a decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taren Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, but he help solve a crime and avoid serving a full sentence.

“The Boys” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (third season finale) — A fourth season is coming.

“Physical” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Danny makes some discoveries. Sheila and John discuss how to handle the threat. Greta proposes a new experience to the Rubins.

“For All Mankind” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The race to land first on Mars brings together unexpected allies.

“Loot” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Molly (Maya Rudolph) takes some of her co-workers on a high-end spa day. Arthur (Nat Faxon) seeks relationship advice from Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) and Howard (Ron Funches).

“Modern Love: Hyderabad” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — Anthology series that is equal parts a study on modern relationships as it is a love letter to the deliciously diverse city of Hyderabad.

“Boo, Bitch” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Two senior BFFs make a last-ditch attempt to be seen. But when one of them becomes a ghost, she’ll need to really live her best life — while she can.

“The Sea Beast” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The life of a legendary sea monster hunter is turned upside down when a young girl stows away on his ship.

‘How To Build a Sex Room” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — From a secret rock ‘n’ roll dungeon to a next-level spa, designer Melanie Rose dreams up erotic renovations for couples in this spicy reality series.

“Trigger Point” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Frontline officers must risk their lives during a terrorist campaign in the heart of London.

“Dynasty’ 9 p.m. the CW — Blake (Grant Show) and Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) face off in court.

WEEKEND

“Say Yes to the Dress” 8 p.m. Saturday TLC (21st season debut) — Kerry wants to look like a snack on her wedding day, but her outrageous entourage keeps stealing her spotlight; Gretchen needs a gown all four of her sisters will love; Alex is back for her fitting, but she’s wondering if she made the right choice.

“Becoming Elizabeth” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Elizabeth, changed by her experiences, is determined to not fall into the same traps she did when last she was at Chelsea

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC (eighth season debut) — “Abbott Elementary” cast vs. “Hacks” cast, followed by Kal Penn vs. Erika Christensen.

“Johnson” 8 p.m. Sunday Bounce TV (second season debut) — Terri Vaughn has joined the ensemble cast.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Shereé plans a lavish slumber party to cheer herself up after Tyrone’s betrayal; Marlo makes a difficult parenting decision regarding her nephews; Drew’s mum delivers a prophecy about a female adversary in their midst.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 pm. Sunday TNT — The Codys stage a jewel robbery. Craig and Deran are at odds.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Trig and Jake enjoy Christmas morning with their family. Papa tries and fails to apologize.

“The Final Straw” 9 p.m. Sunday ABC (new series) — The stakes are high as four teams of colorful contestants face off to combat tremendous tipping towers on larger-than-life physical comedy game show.

“Westworld” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Episode title is “Annees Folles.”

“Married to Medicine” 9:15 p.m. Sunday Bravo (ninth season debut) — Toya returns.

“The Anarchists” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO (new series) — The docuseries tells the story of “Anarchapulco,” originally created as a conference held in Acapulco, Mexico, promoting the ideals of pure anarchy — the absence of government with absolute individual self-rule.

“Supreme Team” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — A look at the Supreme Team, the notorious Queens, New York, crime syndicate.

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN (seventh season debut) — W. Kamau Bell visits Maricopa County in Arizona to investigate the origins of “wokeness” and how the word “woke” has become politicized and enmeshed in the ideological debate over how the history of the United States is taught in schools.