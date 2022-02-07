TV best bets with Super Bowl, Winter Olympics, Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, David Oyelowo

Over on HBO Max, Ayesha and Stephen Curry in “About Last Night,” out Thursday, hosts celebrity couples to talk about their relationships.

Also on HBO Max Thursday is a limited series and Hitchcockian psychological thriller called “The Girl Before” starring David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jessica Plummer. And the streaming service has a new Steven Soderbergh thriller starring Zoe Kravitz called “Kimi” out Thursday as well.

Disney+ wraps the first season of “The Book of Boba Fett” on Wednesday.

This covers Monday, Feb. 7, through Sunday, Feb. 13.

MONDAY

“Winter Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Women’s 500m final in short track, women’s 1500m in speedskating, women’s big air final in freestyle skiing, the men’s super G in alpine skiing.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — Owen’s first date with the beautiful and accomplished chief of staff to the governor of Texas goes awry.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Week five starts off with a splash when Clayton and one lucky woman head to Galveston, Texas, for a high-stakes date all about pleasure.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT — It’s a game of cat and mouse as both Layton and Wilford vie for the upper hand.

“Secrets of Playboy” 9 p.m. A&E — This episode explores the 1970s DEA investigation into Hefner, Playboy and drugs through the lens of two women who lived and worked at Playboy.

“The Gilded Age” 9 p.m. HBO — The episode title is “Face the Music.”

TUESDAY

“Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The comic recalls growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era, what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention and how her mom made her get baptized at local churches to get money.

“Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics” 8 p.m. CBS — Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah will count down their top 10 all-time classic commercials.

“Jeopardy! National College Championship” 8 p.m. ABC (new series) — Mayim Bialik hosts and the winner gets $250,000.

“Winter Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Qualifying gets underway for the women’s halfpipe in snowboarding, athletes take their first runs in the women’s slalom event in alpine skiing and medals are awarded in luge.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — When a lost child is brought into the ER with physical signs of abuse, Conrad and Cade try to get to the bottom of what happened to her.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — When the school’s art teacher retires, Janine is thrilled when the replacement ends up being her best friend from college, but things quickly turn sour when Sahar gets in the way of Melissa’s class traditions.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — When Junior’s girlfriend, Olivia, gets into Yale, he asks Bow to convince her to stay and attend USC instead.

“Queens” 10 p.m. ABC — Valeria’s career as a single artist takes off, and Muffin motivates Jill to get back into the recording booth.

WEDNESDAY

“Pam & Tommy” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Pam and Tommy resort to increasingly desperate measures to reclaim their property.

“The Big Shot Game Show” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Brazilian entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to an audience and celebrity judges, but they must navigate tough challenges to win the cash prize.

“The Book of Boba Fett” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (first season finale) — No word if a second season is coming as of yet.

“Winter Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Athletes drop in on the halfpipe for a spot on the medal stand in women’s snowboarding, short track continues at Capital Indoor Stadium.

“The Amazing Race” 9 p.m. CBS — Teams continue racing through Corsica, France, where each team member must try a piece of casu martzu, also known as maggot cheese.

“Resident Alien” 9 p.m. Syfy — Harry meets a woman unlike any other and realizes that she is the key to his new mission.

THURSDAY

“About Last Night” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — This series invites three celebrity couples to join Ayesha and Stephen Curry on an exclusive date night to go head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best.

“The Girl Before” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new limited series) — The story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo). There’s just one catch: The occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules.

“Just Call Out Our Name” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — A documentary about the creative pairing of Carole King and James Taylor that previously debuted on CNN.

“Kimi” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — During the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle, an agoraphobic tech worker (Zoe Kravitz) discovers evidence of a violent crime while reviewing a data stream, and is met with resistance and bureaucracy when she tries reporting it to her company.

“Real Husbands of Hollywood” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (revived series) — After five long years, the wait is over! The Real Husbands of Hollywood are back with more drama, more reveals, more celebrities and even more Kevin Hart!

“Winter Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Coverage of the mixed team aerials final in freestyle skiing, the final for the men’s halfpipe in snowboarding and the women’s super G race in Alpine skiing.

“Married to Real Estate” 9 p.m. HGTV — A couple who worked with Egypt and Mike in the past engages their services once again for a home in Sandy Springs. Egypt works her magic to find a home in the limited market, while Mike comes up with a plan to fill it with features they’ll love.

“Single Drunk Female” 10:30 p.m. Freeform — Sam embarks upon her first terrifyingly personal hook-up as a sober person with the help of Felicia, who has big plans to jump start Sam’s dating life.

FRIDAY

“The Afterparty” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Everyone’s stories trace back to a high school party from 15 years ago, which Walt recounts to Detective Danner — revealing huge secrets.

“I Want You Back” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Charlie Day and Jenny Slate play two recently dumped 30-something Atlantans who use each other to try to get their exes back.

“The Sky Is Everywhere” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey.

“Dollface” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (second season debut) — Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends, post-pandemic, post-heartbreak, are heading toward turning 30.

“Inventing Anna” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A journalist investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Julie Garner), the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites.

“Love is Blind” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — A new crew of potential soulmates out of Chicago.

“The In Between” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A supernatural love story that centers on a teenage girl, Tessa (Joey King), who, after bouncing around in foster homes for most of her childhood, doesn’t believe she deserves her own love story.

“Marry Me” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — A date movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. A heartbroken pop superstar makes a spontaneous decision to marry a total stranger on TV, which sparks an unlikely romance between two people from completely different worlds.

“Everything’s Gonna Be All White: Lies Matter” 8 p.m. Showtime (new series) — The history of race in America from the perspective of people of color.

“Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremonies” 8 p.m. NBC — The final runs of men’s skeleton; live finals of the new mixed team snowboard cross event; training for the women’s downhill event in Alpine skiing; the women’s 1000m final.

WEEKEND

“Winter Olympics” 8 p.m. Saturday NBC — Coverage of the women’s third and final runs in skeleton; the first and second runs in the women’s monobob event in bobsled.

“Bel-Air” 3:01 a.m. Sunday Peacock (new series) — A dramatic reboot of the 1990s sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“Puppy Bowl XVIII” Sunday Discovery+, Animal Planet — An Atlanta rescue, Benny, is featured.

“Super Bowl” 6 p.m. Sunday NBC — Los Angeles Rams are favored over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Power Book IV: Force” Sunday 8 p.m. Starz — When JP receives an unexpected warning, Tommy comes to his aid.

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Facing political headwinds against the Olympic Games, Prince turns to Wendy for help.

“Euphoria” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — HBO has given this show a third season.

“The Righteous Gemstones” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO —With Eli temporarily out of the picture, the Gemstone siblings are left to quarrel over who’s in charge, until some wise words help pave a way forward; as Tiffany tracks down Baby Billy, Gideon faces his future.

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” 10 p.m. Showtime — Cosby strikes gold with “The Cosby Show.”