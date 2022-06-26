TV best bets with ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Chris Pratt, ‘The Upshaws’

Disney+ Wednesday is coming out with a spin-off of “Big Hero 6″ focused on the health care companion Baymax dubbing it “Baymax!”

This covers Monday, June 27, through Sunday, July 3.

MONDAY

“College Hill: Celebrity Edition” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (new series) — NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love and Slim Thug will head back to class to expand their educational horizons.

“Don’t Forget the Lyrics” 8 p.m. Fox — The season’s youngest singer and a father with a falsetto each try to take on the Million Dollar Challenge.

“Beat Shazam” 9 p.m. Fox — Teams of mothers and daughters battle to take home the million-dollar prize.

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW — Gene (Matt Murray) and Josh (Theodore Bhat) take a swing at tying Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) to their latest case and end up with something completely unexpected.

“Irma Vep” 9 p.m. HBO — Mira accepts offers from her sponsor and agent while immersing herself in her new role; Rene experiences a vision and a crisis.

“Breeders” 10 p.m. FX — Jim and Jackie are both struggling under their new circumstances. Luke has to choose between Jacob and Ruby.

TUESDAY

“Only Murders in the Building” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (second season debut) — Everyone’s favorite true crime podcasters try to clear their name and doing so by solving another murder along the way.

“Blasted” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When an alien invasion interrupts a bachelor party, two childhood friends reunite as the kick-ass laser tag duo they once were to fight back.

“Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — She will tackle family, aging in her 40s and her first OB-GYN appointment.

“Secrets of the Oligarch Wives” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — The women partners of the billionaires who put President Vladimir Putin in charge risk everything by speaking out.

“Endangered” 9 p.m. HBO — Chronicles a year in the life of four journalists living and working in democratic countries where freedom of the press has historically been considered a “given.” Yet, as online misinformation proliferates and world leaders brazenly denigrate the press, distrust of traditional media is on the rise, and journalists are increasingly facing situations more typically encountered in war zones or autocratic states.

“Tom Swift” 9 p.m. the CW — Tom (Tian Richards), Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) are on capsule piece rescue mission No. 3.

WEDNESDAY

“Baymax!” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — The all-new series of health care capers returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable health care companion robot, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others.

“The Upshaws” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — The Upshaws are still battling trust issues and comedic shenanigans that made the first season a hit.

“The Flash” 8 p.m. the CW (eighth season finale) — With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most.

“More Power” 10:03 p.m. History (new series) — Tim Allen and co-host Richard Karn of “Home Improvement” fame reunite to explore the supercharged history of tools.

THURSDAY

“Heartland” 8 p.m. UPTV — The man who shot Ty returns to Hudson and Amy and the rest of the family grapple with how to react. Jessica enlists Katie and Parker’s help to deal with a demanding Dude Ranch guest while Lou is away.

“Buckhead Shore” 9 p.m. MTV — Savannah confronts Parker with the evidence of his cheating; tensions explode when Adamo calls out Parker’s friends, threatening to end the vacation altogether.

“Chrisley Knows Best” 9 p.m. USA — Todd and Faye accidentally wind up at a swinger’s party while the kids seek adventure of their own.

“The Old Man” 10 p.m. FX — Both Chase and Harper try to move forward with their plans, but their choices backfire.

FRIDAY

“The Princess” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — When a beautiful, strong-willed princess (Joey King) refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed (Dominic Cooper), she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle.

“For All Mankind” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A surprise maneuver during the journey to Mars provokes desperate measures.

“Loot” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Arthur (Nat Faxon) helps Molly (Maya Rudolph) sort through her financial portfolio after she realizes she owns several problematic companies.

“Physical” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Tyler and Bunny concoct a scheme. John confides in someone who was close to his father. Sheila and Greta get advice from Vinnie Green.

“The Terminal List” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — James Reece (Chris Pratt) and his entire platoon of Navy SEALs are ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

“Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (new series) — The brewing feud between the Brittons and the Johnsons, where the difference between old and new money is very apparent in a very swanky area of Long Island.

“Stranger Things” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season, part 2) — Can our heroes beat Vecna?

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) come up with a plan to beat Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) and Cristal (Daniela Alonso) strongly advises against it.

WEEKEND

“Becoming Elizabeth” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Having been sent away from Catherine and Thomas’ household, Elizabeth is among strangers in the house of Kat’s brother-in-law Antony Denny, and she is terrified of anyone finding out her secrets from Chelsea Place.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 pm. Sunday TNT — The Codys prep for the next job in present day; a reluctant Andrew, Baz and Julia do a job for Smurf in 1992.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Emmett’s co-parenting struggles lead him to some questionable advice.

“Westworld” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — A poetic synopsis: I heard a fly buzz when I died.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (first season finale) — No word yet ton whether a second season is coming.