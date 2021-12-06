TV best bets with ‘Sex and the City’ sequel, Michael Bublé, Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart, Sandra Bullock

On Wednesday, the ever busy Will Smith travels the world for a National Geographic special on Disney+, “Welcome to Earth,” as the actor faces some of his deepest fears while checking off bucket list experiences.

And Amazon Prime’s big movie release of the week is “Encounter” on Friday, a week after hitting theaters. It’s a tense family drama with the trappings of a body-snatchers story focused on a decorated Marine Malik Khan (Riz Ahmed) on a mission to protect his two young sons.

Shows that are ending their seasons include Fox’s “The Big Leap” Monday, CBS’s “CSI: Las Vegas” Wednesday and HBO’s “Succession” on Sunday. And Amazon Prime’s “The Expanse” Friday ends its series run after six seasons.

This covers Monday, Dec. 6, through Sunday Dec. 12.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The members of the 118 are called to series of emergencies around Christmas Eve.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — The top 8 performances.

“A Very Boy Band Christmas” 8 p.m. ABC — Features appearances by some of the most beloved members of iconic boy bands, including Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Calvin decides to splurge on an expensive jacket, then worries it’s too special to risk wearing outside the house.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — When a hotshot financial adviser is found shot at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing the victim’s three-dimensional hologram of herself, which she created before her death.

“The Bachelorette” 9 p.m. ABC — The men tell all.

“The Big Leap” 9:01 a.m. Fox (first season finale) — When a massive blackout threatens to stop the finale from airing, the whole cast has to band together to light up the stage.

“Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Bublé returns to NBC to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album, “Christmas,” with a new holiday special.

TUESDAY

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience” 8 p.m. ABC — Actors such as Kevin Hart and Jennifer Anniston re-enact episodes from “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — When the first day of Kit’s experimental Flight Go team program sends Conrad out into the field, he builds a new relationship with a fellow doctor along for the ride.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — The team attempts to extract key information from a vulnerable 9/11 widow.

“The Slow Hustle” 8 p.m. HBO — A look at the continued corruption in the world of the Baltimore police department and the activists who seek to expose it.

“People’s Choice Awards” 9 p.m. NBC — Kenan Thompson hosts an awards ceremony honoring fan favorites in the worlds of music, TV, movies and pop culture.

“Abbott Elementary” 9:30 p.m. ABC (new series) — A workplace comedy featuring a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a slightly tone-deaf principal.

“Queens” 10:01 a.m. ABC — Jill comes clean with the ladies after being invited to collaborate on a track with Wyclef Jean.

WEDNESDAY

“Welcome to Earth” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — Explore Earth’s greatest wonders with Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world.

“Christmas Around the World” 8 p.m. the CW — Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie will take you on a stroll down the beautiful streets of London, the origination of the quintessential Christmas story, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” They will transport you to Australia to view the “Santa On The Run” event, ski indoors in Dubai, watch the penguins come to the shore in South Africa, bring the party outside with bonfires in Spain, and celebrate for almost a month in Mexico.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — The outcome of Will’s investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Dylan to save a 4-month-old patient.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — Ricard continues to hang on, but he may need to win immunity challenges to make it to the finals.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Gallo, Violet and Ritter debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest. Brett prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel.

“CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas” 9 p.m. CMT — Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clay Walker, Pam Tillis, Steve Wariner, Tracy Lawrence, Wynonna and mother-daughter duo Sara & Olivia Evans.

“Tough as Nails” 9 p.m. CBS (first season finale) — The final four go for the win.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS (first season finale) — When David Hodges goes missing, the entire CSI team searches for any piece of evidence that can help locate him.

THURSDAY

“And Just Like That” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

“The Housewives of the North Pole” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Trish and Diana are two friends who have won the local Best Holiday House decorating competition for the past nine years, but days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose titled “Real Housewives of the North Pole.”

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The Task Force investigates a therapist who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon gets the science yips and has to learn how to not think.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Vic and Jack lean on one another as they process the loss of Dean while Ben and Bailey try to convince Dean’s parents to allow them to raise Pru.

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW — Micki comes clean to Trey about her past and they question what it means for them in the future.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Carisi tries Richard Wheatley for the murder of Kathy Stabler.

“Ghosts” 9:01 p.m. CBS — Hetty accidentally possesses Jay’s body just as he and Sam are to about show Woodstone Mansion to a renowned wedding planner.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Bull needs a Christmas miracle when he takes on a sports agency’s young assistant charged with providing a star client lethal drugs.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. CBS — When Eli goes missing, Stabler asks Benson and the task force to help him find his son. Wheatley considers his future.

FRIDAY

“Encounter” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.

“The Expanse” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (sixth and final season) — Earth is in shambles and still shooting down asteroids and the Belt is largely under the control of Marco’s Free Navy.

“The Shrink Next Door” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Marty considers a company move to New Jersey, but is that a boundary even Dr. Ike can’t cross?

“Swagger” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Ike and Jace set aside their differences to take on a former rival who stands between them and nationals.

“Two” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Two strangers awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together, and are further shocked when they learn who’s behind their horrifying ordeal.

“How to Ruin Christmas 2″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Prodigal daughter Tumi tries to make things right.

“Anonymously Yours” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After an accidental text message turns into a digital friendship, Vale and Alex start crushing on each other without realizing they’ve met in real life.

“The Unforgivable” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and attempts to reenter society. She must try to put her life back together again in a world that refuses to forgive her past.

“Back to the Outback” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, some of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from the zoo.

“Saturday Morning All-Star Hits” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Twin hosts Skip and Treybor go on a tour of (fake) Saturday-morning cartoons from the 1980s and 1990s.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p.m. CBS — When an undocumented woman is violently abducted, the team forms an unlikely alliance to try and bring her home alive

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Holiday cheer heads into the Tank when four entrepreneurs try to glean some cash and make a deal with the Sharks with their slate of seasonally appropriate pitches and products.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — A Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department forces Lia to reveal a family secret to Magnum and Katsumoto.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Frank enlists the help of an old friend, Sloane Thompson, to investigate a cyberattack on the NYPD that forces Danny and Baez to release an evasive suspect.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Billie Eilish is the host and singer.

“70th Miss Universe Competition” 7 p.m. Sunday Fox — Steve Harvey is back as host.

“Power Book II: Ghost” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Davis questions Tariq’s client referrals; Cane finds Brayden eager to prove himself and gives him the chance to make some real money;

“Yellowstone” 8 p.m. Sunday Paramount — No info available yet on the seventh episode of the season.

“Dexter: New Blood” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Someone has discovered Jim Lindsay’s secret identity, leading Dexter to realize that he might not be the only serial killer in town.

“Succession” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (third season finale) — The episode title is “All the Bells Say.”

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. ABC — Desperate to break free from his connection to Elijah, Wesley tries to plant a listening device in his office to incriminate him.

“Insecure” 10:07 p.m. Sunday HBO — Issa Dee, Molly and the others still try to figure out who and what comes next in their lives.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” 10:37 p.m. Sunday HBO — Title of this episode is “What Have I Done?”