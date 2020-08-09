TV best bets with Selena Gomez, Rob Schneider, series finales of ‘Greenleaf,’ ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

MONDAY

“Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Four Netflix sitcoms merge for a competition: “Mr. Iglesias,”‘”The Big Show Show,” “Family Reunion” and “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love.”

“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!” 8 p.m. ABC — Jason Mesnick, the first single parent ever to be the Bachelor or Bachelorette.

“The Titan Games” 8 p.m. NBC (second season finale) — Six elite Titans return for the final rounds of competition.

“I May Destroy You” 9 p.m. HBO — After Simon inadvertently drops a bomb on Arabella, she heads to her mom’s birthday dinner, where painful, long-forgotten memories bubble to the surface.

“Shaqattack” 9 p.m. Discovery — Shaq is on a mission to determine which shark has the perfect predatory attack. With his friends, Dude Perfect and Mark Rober, Shaq puts various species to the test to uncover the most mind-blowing hunting techniques.

“Jaws Awakens” 10 p.m. Discovery — Chris Fallows joins Jeff Kurr and Dickie Chivell to search for the largest male great white shark in the world.

TUESDAY

“Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids” 3:01 a.m. Netflix – Aging son. Devoted husband. Confused dad. In real life, Rob plays many roles — and has the wit and wisdom to prove it.

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC – The first “remote” live show. .

“Greenleaf” 9 p.m. OWN (series finale) – The Greenleaf saga comes to an end but a spinoff is now in the works.

“Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” 10 p.m. HBO (15th season debut) – An all-access look at the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers as they prepare for their first season at SoFi Stadium.

WEDNESDAY

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC — First results show of the season.

“Catfish: The TV Show” 8 p.m. MTV — The pandemic is not slowing Nev and Kamie down as they set out virtually to help Kristen find the woman she loves.

“United We Fall” 8 p.m. ABC —Bill and Jo take their niece Marta in after she clashes with her father, Chuy.

“Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair” 9 p.m. Discovery — Adam Devine and a team of experts found a secret shark lair that may be the world’s largest gathering of tiger sharks.

“Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn” 9 p.m. HBO — A look at Yusuf Hawkins, a black teenager who was murdered in 1989 by a group of young white men in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” 9 p.m. ABC (series finale) — Two hours to close the shop on a series that lasted 136 episodes.

“World of Dance.” 9:01 p.m. NBC (fourth season finale) — The top four acts take the stage for the last time.

THURSDAY

“Five Bedrooms” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Five singles meet at, of all places, the singles’ table at a wedding. After several bottles of champagne, they decide to pitch in and buy a house together.

“Selena + Chef” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Selena Gomez navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine.

“Coronavirus & the Classroom” 9 p.m. NBC — A look at the quandary of teaching children in the age of COVID-19 and no vaccine.

“Don’t” 9 p.m. ABC (first season finale) — Don’t miss Graham, Nathan, Leita and Reagan do their best to win $100,000 by competing in a series a challenges.

“Alone” 10 p.m. History — As temperatures plummet, the remaining participants struggle to procure food.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 p.m. ABC — Mike Tyson, Deon Cole, Rumer Willis, Jenna Fischer.

FRIDAY

“Boys State” 3:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A revealing immersion into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government.

“The Great Heist” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — What does a thief do when he’s drowning in debt? Plan the biggest bank heist in his country’s history.

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — First loves. Country clubs. Lacrosse practice. Bounty hunting? It’s a typical day for teenage twins leading a badass double life.

“Alien Sharks: First Contact” 8 p.m. Discovery — Mysterious and bizarre alien sharks lurk far beneath the waves in remarkably deep waters where researchers strive to make first contact.

“Tiger Shark King” 9 p.m. 10 p.m. Discovery —In the Caribbean, a deep-sea camera captured footage of a 14-foot tiger shark suffering an assault by a large, unseen beast.

WEEKEND

“Beware of Mom” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — When a new family moves into their cul-de-sac, teenager Kylie quickly makes friends with the family’s daughter, Jessie, whose mother Anna lets the girls stay up late, takes them on adventurous outings, gets them into rocking nightclubs and hosts high school parties at her house. But as the adventures grow more wild and dangerous, Kylie’s mother Tamya grows worried and things soon spiral out of control as Anna tries to steal Kylie away from her family by any means necessary.

“Sharks Gone Wild 3” 10 p.m. Saturday Discovery — Everything from viral videos and news stories to the latest in cutting-edge shark science is reviewed.

“Psycho Sister in Law″ 8 p.m. Sunday Lifetime — Follows a devious woman named Zara, the half-sister of Nick Downes, who is soon expecting his first child. After the death of their father, Zara wreaks havoc on her half-brother’s family after she moves in with him and his wife. Will the young couple realize Zara’s intentions before its too late?

“P-Valley” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — All throughout the Pynk, surprising new bonds are formed as everyone fights to secure their bag and their future. Andre faces pushback on his deal with the warring Kyle brothers.

“Lovecraft Country” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (new series) — Veteran and pulp-fiction aficionado Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) travels from the Jim Crow South to his South Side of Chicago hometown in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams).

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Ronnie is praised by his church community, while others won’t let him forget his mistakes.

“Yellowstone” 9 p.m. Sunday Paramount — Jamie confronts his past. Rip approaches Kayce about an old problem. The bunkhouse looks to defend two of their own.

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — A look at the idea of slavery reparations.