TV best bets with ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot, Kaley Cuoco, Melissa McCarthy, D.B. Cooper, Kurt Russell, Jeff Dunham

For folks finishing up the series, “Dancing With the Stars” crowns its winner Monday on ABC; HBO concludes “The Undoing” Sunday; and FX finishes the latest season of “Fargo” the same night.

This covers Monday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 30.

MONDAY

“Black Narcissus” 8 p.m. FX (new series) — When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission at a remote clifftop palace, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. ABC (29th season finale) — Justina Machado is odds on favorite to win.

“I Love New York: Reunited” 8 p.m. VH1 — Tiffany Pollard and some of her favorite contestants reliving the original show’s greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members’ lives have evolved through the years.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Dave faces off against incumbent Isaiah Evans (guest star Wayne Brady) in a debate for a city council seat.

“All Rise” 9 p.m. CBS — Lola may be asked to recuse herself from a case after the video of her detainment is leaked.

“His Dark Materials” 9 p.m. HBO — Lyra and Will head to Oxford for answers; the Magisterium is faced with a choice.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — The TAC team experiences a conflict of interest in court when Benny represents the plaintiff, and Chunk represents the defendant in the same civil suit, where a mother sues a young artist she deems responsible for her daughter’s death.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Dr. Morgan Reznick and Dr. Shaun Murphy’s pregnant patient with twins is having pain, and they are forced to grapple with a decision no one wants to make.

“Industry” 10 p.m. HBO — Pierpoint loses a major client, but the grads face their most challenging—and potentially rewarding—test to date: devising pitches to drive new business.

TUESDAY

“Hillbilly Elegy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A Yale Law student drawn back to his Appalachian hometown reflects on his family’s history and his own future. This Ron Howard project was shot in metro Atlanta.

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — Ashley I. and Jared pay a special visit to Tayshia.

“The Haves and the Have Nots” 8 p.m. OWN (eighth season debut) — A shy fox tries to set David up, but he is smarter and faster.

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS (400th episode) — Flashbacks reveal the murder case that first introduced young Gibbs to NCIS and his introduction to young, new-to-America Ducky.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — The team races to stop an active serial killer after three women are found weighted down at the bottom of a lake, and Jubal looks into an old closed case after there are multiple similarities to the recent victims.

“Tosh.O” 10 p.m. Comedy Central (series finale) — The show ends after 11 seasons and 250-plus episodes.

WEDNESDAY

“Uncle Frank” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Accompanied by his teenage niece, a gay literature professor reluctantly returns home to attend his father’s funeral. It was written and directed by former Marietta resident Alan Ball.

“Happiest Season” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A young woman with a plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party discovers her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.

“Saved by the Bell” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A reboot of the 1990s sitcom featuring a new generation of kids plus a few original faces.

“The Christmas Chronicles 2″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Teenager Kate Pierce is reunited with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) when a troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas — forever. Goldie Hawn plays Mrs. Claus.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Adam sets out to create a movie that will tackle racism but realizes he is out of his depth on the subject due to his sheltered upbringing.

“Women of Worth” 8 p.m. NBC — Spotlights the intrinsic worth of 10 women who are making an extraordinary difference in their communities.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Darlene begins to develop a friendship with a manager at Wellman Plastics, which lands her in an awkward situation between the boss and her sister, Becky.

“The Mystery of D.B. Cooper” 9 p.m. HBO — An examination of the confounding, unsolved case of the elusive “D.B. Cooper,” the unidentified man who in 1971 successfully hijacked and parachuted from a 727 jet with $200,000 — and disappeared without a trace.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Dre and Bow find out that Diane has a secret social media account and realize that she’s not their little girl anymore.

“For Life” 10 p.m. ABC — A newly liberated man, Aaron, acclimates to family life outside of prison.

THANKSGIVING DAY

“12 Dates of Christmas” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Set in a luxurious castle in Austria, this unscripted dating show follows three leads as they navigate a series of adventurous and romantic dates, with the goal of falling in love and bringing their new special someone home with them for the holidays.

“The Flight Attendant” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — A flight attendant (played by Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in a Dubai hotel room with a dead man but with no memory of what happened.

“Superintelligence” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — When a powerful superintelligence chooses to study Carol (Melissa McCarthy), the most average person on earth, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. As the AI decides whether to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it’s up to Carol to prove people are worth saving. This film was shot in Georgia.

“The National Dog Show” noon NBC — The 19th edition from suburban Philadelphia, hosted by John O’Hurley, David Frei and Mary Carillo. Only about 600 top dogs in many breeds and varieties compete for Best of Breed, First in Group — and the coveted title of Best in Show.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” 9 p.m. ABC — Celebrating the holiday season at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort with music and special guests; performers include Ciara, Darius Rucker, Fifth Harmony, Fitz and the Tantrums, Hanson, In Real Life, Jason Derulo and Lea Michele.

FRIDAY

“Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — This documentary spotlights Debbie Allen’s career and follows her group of dance students as they prepare for Allen’s annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.”

“Don’t Listen” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — This psychological horror flick follows the story of a man who — after the inexplicable death of his young son in their new home — begins to experience ghostly phenomena, prompting him to seek the help of a paranormal expert.

“Over Christmas” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Down-and-out musician Bastian battles the blues as he returns home for Christmas and encounters a series of not-so-cheery surprises.

“Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” 8 p.m. Comedy — Seems like the ventriloquist described the special in the title.

“Minions Holiday Special” 8 p.m. NBC — Four new mini-movie escapades along with special guest appearances from some of Illumination’s beloved characters from their “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Sing” franchises.

“CBS Sunday Morning: Pet Project” 9 p.m. CBS — Anchored by Jane Pauley, this special looks at all aspects of our passion for pets - from viral videos online and family pets to a visit with Bindi Irwin and her siblings, who are carrying on the mission of their late father, the animal conservationist and “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, who died tragically in 2006.

WEEKEND

“2020 Soul Train Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday BET — Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold host the annual awards show, which recognizes the best in soul, R&B and hip hop.

“The Reagans” 8 p.m. Sunday Showtime (part three) — The triumph of both Reagans is explored as Ronald sets about undoing the New Deal and Great Society, setting off a political chain reaction that reverberates to this day.

“My Psychedelic Love Story” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — An examination of psychologist and LSD guru Timothy Leary (1920-1996) through the eyes of his lover Joanna Harcourt-Smith, who recalls a restless period of her life with him in the 1970s and the mystery of the Leary saga, including his time in exile.

“This Is Life With Lisa Ling” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN (seventh season debut) — Lisa witnesses the melding of two worlds: a prison and a prep school, and experiences the surprising outcome of the unlikeliest of bonds.

“The Undoing” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (first season finale) — Haley walks an ethical tightrope in her defense strategy, and as the courtroom theater mounts, Grace takes measures to protect herself and her family. An accident slows the group; someone suffers an injury while another makes a discovery.

“The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC (first season finale) — An accident slows the group; someone suffers an injury while another makes a discovery.

“Fargo″ 10 p.m. Sunday FX (fourth season finale) — Josto gets revenge, Oraetta comes clean and Ebal teaches Loy a lesson about business.