TV best bets with Rob Lowe, Quinta Brunson, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Aniston, ‘Tetris’

For better nostalgia, there is the origin story of the addictive 1980s-era brick-dropping game “Tetris,” a scripted thriller movie starring Taren Egerton, out on Friday. The big issue: it was invented in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Apple TV+ on Wednesday also offers up a new Chris O’Dowd comedy “A Big Door Prize” in which a mysterious machine called “Morpho,” claiming to have the ability to tell an individual’s true calling in life, appears at a general store and upends the life of a small town.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite for a sequel to the 2019 Netflix action-comedy film “Murder Mystery” for what is aptly titled “Murder Mystery 2″ out Friday.

CBS celebrates 50 years of its soap opera “The Young and the Restless” in primetime on Monday night, the same night ABC concludes the 27th season of “The Bachelor.”

This covers Monday, March 27, through Sunday, April 2 .

MONDAY

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC (27th season finale) ― Zach is going to choose between Gabi and Katiy for his future bride or whatever usually happens after the show is over.

“IHeart Music Awards″ 8 p.m. Fox ―Hosted by Lenny Kravitz with guests including Innovator Award Winner Taylor Swift and Icon Award Winner Pink.

“The Young and The Restless 50h Anniversary Celebration” 8 p.m. CBS ― The cast reminisces about why this soap has been so enduring.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC ― The battle rounds begin.

“Perry Mason” 9 p.m. HBO ― When Paul’s explosive discovery blows a massive hole in Rafael and Mateo’s story, Perry begins to question his clients’ innocence, while Della doubles-down on the case.

“American Dad” 10 p.m. TBS (18th season debut) ― A lunar misstep sends Roger on an unexpected detour to New Mexico.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — When Ben leaps aboard a 1970′s passenger jet as a flight attendant, he must outwit its hijackers before it mysteriously crashes into the Atlantic.

“The Daily Show” 11 p.m. Comedy — This week’s host: John Leguizamo.

TUESDAY

“How I Met Your Father” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Sophie dates an older man, which encourages Jesse, Sid, and Charlie to take better care of themselves.

“Mae Martin: SAP” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The non-binary comedian Mae Martin speaks of a world that has gone off the rails. Among other things, Mae Martin mentions a mythical encounter with a moose and the gender spectrum in the story “Beauty and the Beast.”

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — Tommy goes paramedic crew-to-crew against her former employer, private contractors Paragon Medics as they deal with emergencies involving a dialysis patient and at a perfume factory.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC — When the court is overrun with cases from a wedding expo gone awry, the team looks to help Abby plan her wedding.

“The Rookie” 8 p.m. ABC — The team investigates a pattern of kidnappings which leads them to a discovery that hits close to home with one of their own.

‘The Rookie: Feds” 9 p.m. ABC — As Simone is doing office inventory, she uncovers a trail of bodies that leads her to investigate a case involving a reclusive business tycoon.

“Accused” 9:01 p.m. Fox — After a white nationalist plows his car into a peaceful demonstration and gets away, a survivor takes justice into her own hands.

“That’s My Jam” 10 p.m. NBC — Celebrity guests: John Stamos, Taraji P.Henson, Quinta Brunson and Craig Robinson.

“Will Trent” 10 p.m. ABC — A trailer park massacre leaves a young boy without his family; and Will, strongly opposed to leaving him, becomes his temporary guardian.

WEDNESDAY

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Richmond adjusts to an exciting change, but Jamie has reservations; Ted learns there’s something new going on back in Kansas as well.

“The Big Door Prize” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Chris Dowd stars.

“Emergency: NYC” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — This gripping docuseries follows New York City’s frontline medical professionals as they balance the intensity of their work with their personal lives.

“Wellmania” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — When a health crisis forces Liv to rethink her “live fast, die young” attitude, she jumps into a wellness journey to get better — even if it kills her.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — A documentary crew visits Med to film Crockett and Abrams’ groundbreaking surgery.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — Tribes must weave their way through the reward challenge to earn power in the game.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Mouch builds a classic firetruck model for the Deputy District Chief, but quickly needs some assistance from Gallo and Ritter.

“The Ark” 10 p.m. Syfy — After an unpopular decision, discord gives way to deadly mutiny in which loyalties are tested.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Teddy and Franklin close in on each other. Gustavo runs out of time.

“True Lies” 10 p.m. CBS — The Omega Sector team must track down a dangerous hacker with missile codes that could cause war to break out in the Middle East if they fall into the wrong hands.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Secrets are revealed when Katherine meets Greta’s parents. Maggie returns to unexpected changes at her workplace.

THURSDAY

“Rapcavier Presents” 3:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) ― A compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more.

“Unstable” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) ― An introverted son must work for his successful, wildly eccentric father (Rob Lowe) in order to save his dad — and his company — from disaster.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC ― When a public defender is murdered, Cosgrove and Shaw are surprised to find Price at the crime scene. His involvement in the trial compromises the case.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — A call from a social media star’s livestream sends the team on an unusual rescue.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Missy steals her dad’s truck and hits the road with her friend Paige (Mckenna Grace).

“Ghosts 8:30 p.m. CBS — Alberta is thrilled when a living relative, Alicia (Ashley D. Kelley), visits Woodstone to learn more about her, but things take a turn when she hits it off with Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez Stoll), Sam’s podcast co-host.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — The search for a suspect drugging women’s drinks in a crowded bars leads the SVU to Muncy’s brother.

“Top Chef” 9 p.m. Bravo — The chefs are tasked with creating a beloved English classic: the biscuit.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — When the body of a young girl who was killed over 40 years ago is discovered at the bottom of Lake Mead, Max Roby promises her mother, Raquel Williams, that the CSI team will finally find justice for her daughter in a powerful episode.

FRIDAY

“Tetris″ 12:01 a.m. AppleTV+ — Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers Tetris in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov to bring the game to the masses.

“Extrapolations” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — In Mumbai, small-time criminal Gaurav (Adarsh Gourav) and his unexpected companion Neel (Gaz Choudhry) must complete a high-stakes mission.

“Hello Tomorrow!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Your product can take on a life of its own with the right pitch, crowd, and moment. Then you just buckle up and enjoy the ride — and profits.

“Rye Lane” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Following two youngsters reeling from bad breakups who connect over a particularly eventful day in South London.

“The Power” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — A group of teenage girls mysteriously develop a special power that allows them to electrocute people.

“Die Hart 2: Die Harter” 3:01 a.m. Roku (second season debut) — Hart plays a fictional version of himself in the comedy series, which follows his quest to become a renowned star of action films. When Season 2 kicks off, Hart is attempting to establish a reputation as the greatest action star of all time by developing an avant-garde unscripted feature. But his plans are soon foiled when an enemy from his past intervenes.

“Murder Mystery 2″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Now private detectives launching their own agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land at the center of an international investigation when a friend is abducted.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — When Churro the chihuahua turns 15, the Lopezes throw her a Quinceanera that quickly goes to the dogs.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p.m. CBS — S.W.A.T. teams up with the FBI to hunt one of its most-wanted fugitives.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Entrepreneurs come into the Tank eager to secure a deal with a Shark. This episode features pitches including a portable camping product, a fresh smoothie vending machine, an eco-friendly oral care product and an insulated ice cream cooler.

“Power Book II: Ghost” 9 p.m. Starz — Tariq and the rest of the team must find a way to get the product flowing at an even bigger scale. Tensions rise amongst the Tejadas when Lorenzo backs Cane’s plan. Saxe digs into the Theo Rollins case.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — An internal investigator suspects Jake of being the serial arsonist setting recent fires, so Bode and the crew take it upon themselves to investigate.

“The Real Murders of Atlanta” 9 p.m. Oxygen — With no evidence and no witnesses, detectives must find a murderer when a hero of Atlanta’s West End is executed in front of his home, but the community is in disbelief when the killer is finally brought to justice and identified.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC — A father desperate to find his son helps Stabler uncover a sinister human trafficking operation.

“Alaska Daily” 10:01 p.m. ABC — With rumors of a new Alaskan newspaper swirling, the team investigates their competition and what it means for the future of local news.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Quinta Brunson hosts. Lil Yachty performs.

‘Great Expectations” 12:01 a.m. Sunday FX on Hulu — Having left his life in Gravesend, Pip has a brutal introduction to London, working for Mr. Jaggers; Estella discovers a plan of Miss Havisham’s.

“Call the Midwife” 8 p.m. Sunday GPB — Nancy harbors a secret as she helps a mother whose newborn suffers from a clotting disorder; Sister Veronica meets a newlywed and the case shocks the women of Nonnatus house.

“2023 CMT Music Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — The ceremony will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.

“Lucky Hank” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Hank spirals when a storage pod full of his father’s belongings is dropped in his front yard; the professors spiral when rumors of budget cuts threaten their tenured jobs.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — Magnum and Rick make a shocking discovery in the Capt. Greene case.

“Succession” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — When Paul’s explosive discovery blows a massive hole in Rafael and Mateo’s story, Perry begins to question his clients’ innocence,

“The Blacklist” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — When Dr. Laken Perillos resurfaces to join Wujing’s crusade against Red, a member of The Task Force is put in danger.

“The Company You Keep” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Birdie reaches out to an old flame to help the family steal a painting; meanwhile, Emma grapples with Charlie’s admission and must deal with conflicts of interest at work at the CIA.