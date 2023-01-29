TV best bets with Pamela Anderson, Lisa Marie Presley, Grammy Awards, ‘Schoolhouse Rock’

And as part of Black History Month, Peacock Thursday explores how a group of Black activists in a small Alabama county fought for equality during the civil rights era in a film called “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power.”

Over on Apple TV+ Friday, Connie Britton stars in a drama series called “Dear Edward,” which follows a number of individuals, all of whom lost someone in a plane crash, as they attend a grief group and discover the power of found family.

And on Sunday, CBS will air “The Grammy Awards” with confirmed performers including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith. Beyoncé racked up the most nominations.

This covers Monday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Feb. 5.

MONDAY

“Prisoner of the Prophet” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ — Briell Decker, the 65th wife of prophet Warren Jeffs, details her time living — and surviving — in the FLDS Church. Her story exposes the darkest secrets of the polygamist cult.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Zach continues to carve his own path and decides that all his remaining 20 women will go on a date this week.

“TMZ Investigates” 8 p.m. Fox — A look at the life of Lisa Marie Presley.

“Alert” 9 p.m. Fox — A foster care worker is reported as missing, but after he ends his own life, the MPU starts to investigate a pregnant woman he was seen with who has been missing for two years.

“The Watchful Eye” 9 p.m. Freeform (new series) — A young woman is thrust into the world of old money and deadly secrets after accepting a nanny job from a handsome widower.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — When Ben leaps into one of five people in an elevator at a 1962 nuclear reactor, he must figure which one triggers a bomb that kills them all.

TUESDAY

“Nate Bargatze: Hello World” 3:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — This will be his first Amazon special.

“How I Met Your Father” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — As she waits for the gallery to call, Sophie lands a gig she lied to get and enlists Val to help.

“Cunk on Earth” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization.

“Pamela, a Love Story” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Pamela Anderson defined a decade. Now she will define herself.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — Captain Strand and the 126 race to the rescue when a woman is trapped in her mobile house that has been hijacked by her ex.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC — With Abby’s encouragement, Dan attempts to get venture back into the dating world, but reigniting his love life proves more complicated than he anticipated.

“The Rookie” 8 p.m. ABC — Officer John Nolan and Bailey are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home.

“Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World” 9 p.m. GPB (new series) — Developed by Chuck D and his producing partner Lorrie Boula, this series tells the story of hip-hop as a political tool for speaking truth to power.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC — The Harrises return to 10,000 B.C., determined to upload a virus that will stop all sinkholes, despite knowing that this will mean they will never get home again.

“The Rookie: The Feds” 9 p.m. ABC — When a billionaire’s daughter goes missing, he publicly announces a hefty reward for her safe return, sparking concern for the FBI.

“Will Trent” 10 p.m. ABC — When the wife of a local football hero is shot in a robbery gone wrong, Will is determined to quickly solve the seemingly simple case.

WEDNESDAY

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (streaming debut) — Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

“The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Teams of the UK’s most talented pastry chefs compete to be crowned the crème de la crème, but only one duo can rise to the top.

“Gunther’s Millions” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Gunther’s eccentric handler also lived a luxe life — with a cultlike entourage.

“Natural History: Edge of History” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — After getting captured by Billie, all hope of saving the treasure seems lost for Jess. Tasha, Oren, Ethan and Liam try to track Jess down using Tasha’s tech skills.

“Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong” 8 p.m. ABC — Ryan Seacrest hosts. Participants include Black Eyed Peas, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Fortune Feimster, Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, Julianne Hough and Kal Penn.

“Name That Tune” 8 p.m. Fox — Jordin Sparks vs. Clay Aiken and Amber Riley vs. Chris Colfer.

“The Ark” 10 p.m. Syfy (new series) — This drama takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race.

“Tough As Nails” 10 p.m. CBS — Crew members compete in pairs to shrink-wrap a large container, with the last couple to finish facing the overtime challenge where one person will be eliminated from the individual competition.

THURSDAY

“Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Warwick herself along with the likes of Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder and Alicia Keys discuss her life and her 60-plus-year music career.

“Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Told through first-person testimony and archival footage, the film chronicles a group of courageous, young Black activists who put their lives on the line not just to secure the right to vote, but for Black Power in Lowndes County, Alabama.

“Poker Face” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Working at a retirement home, Charlie makes friends with two rebellious old ladies who may have taken matters into their own hands.

“Celebrity Jeopardy” 8 p.m. ABC — The finalists are Patton Oswalt, Ike Barinholtz and Wil Wheaton.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — With only four chefs left, they will be challenged to create a stunning seafood dish that will be featured in Entertainment Weekly.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — When a graduate student is found dead, Cosgrove and Shaw follow the evidence to a suspect with no clear motive.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon learns the university is building a database without him.

“Ghosts” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Sam and Jay’s assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), purchases ghost-hunting equipment when suspicious activity leads him to theorize the B&B is haunted.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — A car accident leads the detectives on a search for an ambulance driver assaulting his charges.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — Catherine’s day off with her granddaughter gets interrupted when a woman wakes up from a four-year coma and remembers details from the night her sister died.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC — Stabler and Teddy Silas hatch a plan to turn the club into an indispensable venue for Murphy’s illegal dealings.

FRIDAY

“Dear Edward” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — The story of Edward Adler, a boy who survives a plane crash that kills every other passenger, including his family members; as Edward and others try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. Stars include Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling.

“Harlem” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (second season debut) — Camille is involved in a love triangle with Ian and Jameson.

“Killing County” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (limited series) — A three-episode series that turns the true crime genre on its head by asking; What happens when the police kill?

“Servant” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Sean sees Leanne’s true colors while she hunts her enemies on Halloween.

“Shrinking” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Jimmy witnesses Gaby in a compromising situation. Paul advises Alice on how to deal with her grief while facing a loss of his own.

“God’s Country” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — When a college professor in the remote mountains of the American West confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she’s drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences.

“True Spirit” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Based on the real-life adventure of Jessica Watson, who at the age of 16 became the youngest person to sail solo, nonstop and unassisted around the world.

“BMF” 8 p.m. Starz — On the run, broke and in search of a new plug, Meech and Terry discover the Black Mecca of Atlanta, where they connect with old friends and make new allies in an effort to rebuild their business during the drug drought.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — When Quinten joins George’s fantasy baseball league, he hits a home run with the guys but strikes out with Mayan.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p.m. CBS — The SWAT team races to stop a gunman targeting rehab centers and those he considers responsible for his brother’s death.

“Young Rock” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Pat Patterson finds love in Boston, Andre the Giant meets his destiny in Paris and Peter Maivia teaches Sean Connery how to fight in Dwayne’s tales of their younger years.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — The crews work to contain a dangerous forest fire and save a group of environmentalists protesting a housing development.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Danny reunites with Mickey Patrick (Tom Cavanagh), his childhood friend and a former criminal, who comes to him for help finding his missing fiancée.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Pedro Pascal hosts. Coldplay is the musical guest.

“The 65th Annual Grammy Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — Trevoh Noah hosts again. Beyoncé has the most nominations.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Trapped in the First Street House, Rowan and Sip must confront its many mysteries in order to escape; Rowan grapples with an inconceivable offer; Sip’s sister Odette makes a horrifying discovery.

“American Pain” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — Tracing the rise and fall of Floridians Chris and Jeff George, this is a look at how these identical twins trafficked more than $500 million in opioid pills in the U.S., fueling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

“The Last of Us” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The network won’t release any advance info on new episodes.

“Your Honor” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Olivia’s plan to get Michael closer to the Baxters seems to be working when he gets invited to Jimmy Baxter’s 50th birthday party.