TV best bets with Ozzy Osbourne, Tamar Braxton, MTV history doc, Michael Jackson, ’Madagascar’ TV series

MONDAY

“Madagascar: A Little Wild Part 1” 3:01 a.m. Hulu - A musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo.

“American Ninja Warrior” 8 p.m. NBC (12th season debut) — Season starts at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever” 8 p.m. ABC (season finale) — A look back at Juan Pablo, the charming soccer player and single dad from Venezuela went from being the sexiest man alive to one of the most controversial Bachelors in franchise history

“Killing Michael Jackson” 8 p.m. Bounce TV — A documentary about the pop singer’s tragic death.

“Pool Boy Nightmare” 8 p.m. Lifetime —When Gale’s fling with her pool cleaner goes wrong, he pursues her daughter Becca as revenge against Gale. Will the mother be able to save her daughter from her vengeful lover?

“The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” 9 p.m. A&E — Traces Ozzy’s life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Black Sabbath and successful Grammy Award-winning solo career, to one of rock’s elder statesmen and a loveable 21st century television dad.

“How It Really Happened With Hill Harper” 9 p.m. HLN — A look at how the tiger attacked Roy Horn.

“Brunch With Tiffany” 11 p.m. VH1 (new series) — Tiffany “New York” Pollard invites her famous friends to pull up a chair and spill the tea.

TUESDAY

“The Haves and the Have Nots” 8 p.m. OWN – The Young family is forced to face their demons.

“I Want My MTV” 9 p.m. A&E – A documentary that charts the rise of MTV, a cultural phenomenon that came to define a generation. What started during the nascent days of cable television as a scrappy, playful music video lineup, rapidly evolved into a reflection of American youth culture.

“Harbor from the Holocaust” 10 p.m. GPB – In a Holocaust story of hope, 20,000 Jews find refuge in Shanghai in China during World War II.

WEDNESDAY

“L.A.’s Finest” 3:01 a.m. Spectrum (second season debut) — Syd mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage.

“The Social Dilemma” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — This documentary-drama hybrid explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations.

“Woke” 3:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) - Keef is an African-American cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected event changes his life; with a fresh outlook on the world, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him.

“House of Payne” 9 p.m. BET — C.J. and Janine decide to stand by Malik’s side.

“Hacking Your Mind” 10 p.m. GPB (new series) — This four-part series examines how easy it is to hack your mind and what you can do.

THURSDAY

“Unpregnant” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — A pregnant teen and her former best friend embark on a road trip from Missouri to New Mexico.

“The Babysitter: Killer Queen” 3:01 a.m. Netflix —Two years after Cole survived a satanic blood cult, he’s living another nightmare: high school.

“Black Boys 3:01 a.m. Peacock - In a nation still struggling to rectify its past, this documentary illuminates the full humanity of Black boys and men in America.

“The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show” 3:01 a.m. Peacock - While the country was embroiled in a divisive election with racial tensions flaring, Civil Rights activist and trailblazing performer Harry Belafonte guest hosted “The Tonight Show” for one week in 1968.

“Holey Moley” 8 p.m. ABC (second season finale) — More mini-golf mayhem.

“Thursday Night Football” 8:20 p.m. NBC (34th season debut) — Houston Texans at the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” 9 p.m. WE-TV (new series) — This was taped before Braxton wanted out of the show and landed in rehab. The show was postponed several weeks.

“Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story” 10 p.m. ABC — A North Carolina teenager and shark attack survivor recounts her story with Robin Roberts.

FRIDAY

“The Duchess” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) —Katherine’s a single mom juggling her career, her tween daughter, her relationship with her boyfriend — and pondering getting pregnant with her ex.

“Pets United” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A street-smart dog and a pampered cat join forces to lead a pack of unlikely heroes when their city is seized by the evil mayor.

“9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together” 8 p.m. ABC - Airing of the dedication special filmed May 15, 2014, marking President Barack Obama’s opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.

“9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93″ 8 p.m. History - On September 11, 2001, one hijacked plane never reached its target when United 93 crashed in rural Pennsylvania. Now, for the first time, previously classified streams of evidence are combined to piece together what really happened in a gripping minute-by-minute account.

“9/11: The Pentagon” 9 p.m. History - A hijacked airliner crashed into the Pentagon as part of the largest coordinated terrorist attack ever on American soil. Told by the men and women who lived it.

WEEKEND

“Coastal Elites″ 8 p.m. Saturday HBO — Five diverse individuals across the U.S. find different ways of coping with life during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“The Masked Singer special″ 8 p.m. Sunday Fox — A sneak preview of season four.

“Power Book ii: Ghost” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — As of this writing, all we have is a title: “Exceeding Expectations.”

“Sunday Night Football” 8:20 p.m. NBC - Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams.

“Lovecraft Country” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — After making a devil’s bargain with William, Ruby steps into the charmed shoes of a white woman, but her transformation only fortifies her resentment of the racial divide.

“The Vow” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — Mark, Bonnie, Sarah and Nippy strategize with Catherine Oxenberg about how to get her daughter, India, out of DOS, even though she wants to stay. “Jane,” a former member and India’s close friend, describes the appeal of the organization and of DOS, and why she left it.