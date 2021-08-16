TV best bets with Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Sandra Oh, Adam Driver, Dr. Phil, Awkwafina, Marlon Wayans

Two children’s movies are coming out: “PAW Patrol: The Movie” movie on Paramount+ and in theaters and “The Loud House Movie” will be out Friday on Netflix, based on the Nickelodeon series.

HBO Max has a comedy special Thursday featuring Marlon Wayans, while HBO debuts a Spike Lee documentary about New York City on Sunday.

On cable, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens” returns Wednesday for a second season on Comedy Central and the final season of “The Walking Dead” returns Sunday on AMC. On broadcast, CBS debuts Wednesday a new show featuring Dr. Phil helping families.

This covers Monday, August 16, through Sunday, August 22.

MONDAY

“Bachelor in Paradise” 8 p.m. ABC (seventh season debut) — Former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are ready to find their match while living together in a tropical oasis in Mexico.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The chefs take on the classic Blind Taste Test challenge with messy consequences.

“Ben & Jerrys: Clash of the Cones” 9 p.m. Food (new series) — Six ice cream masters from across the country have been hand-picked for a once in a lifetime opportunity: to create an original Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor of their own.

TUESDAY

“DC’s Stargirl” 8 p.m. the CW — Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house.

“Lego Masters” 8 p.m. Fox — The remaining six duos pull all the strings as they build their very own puppet in just under 10 hours.

“David Makes Man″ 9 p.m. OWN — After enduring a tough day, JG learns that Trenise is missing. Meanwhile, David argues with his younger self about his priorities, and Gloria hears some hard truths from Robin.

“Fantasy Island” 9 p.m. Fox — Two adventurers whose marriage has grown stale want to have the ultimate adventure together.

“Superman & Lois” 9 p.m. the CW (first season finale) — Superman’s worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois confronts Leslie Larr. Meanwhile, Lana, Kyle and Sarah agree to stay to help General Lane.

“Miracle Workers” 10:30 p.m. TBS — The wagon train stops at Independence Rock to celebrate the Fourth of July. While Ezekiel and Prudence try to enjoy the holiday, Benny attempts to reclaim his place as the number one outlaw.

WEDNESDAY

“Nine Perfect Strangers” 3:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — The series take place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort led by Nicole Kidman’s Masha that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

“The Defeated” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In 1946 Berlin, an American cop searches for his missing brother while helping a novice German policewoman fight the violent crimes engulfing the city.

“Memories of a Murder: The Nilsen Tapes” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Serial killer Dennis Nilsen narrates his life and horrific crimes via a series of chilling audiotapes

“Growing Up Animal?” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Takes viewers on the intimate and extraordinary adventure of baby animals, from the safety of the womb to the uncertainty of birth and their tentative first steps.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — Chef Ramsay challenges the home cooks to create a dish for the most important legend yet, their own personal legends.

“In the Same Breath” 9 p.m. HBO — A look at how the Chinese government turned pandemic cover-ups in Wuhan into a triumph for the Communist Party.

“House Calls With Dr. Phil” 9 p.m. CBS (new series) — Dr. Phil travels the country to work with families attempting to work through various emotional barriers with the hope of authentically changing their lives for the better.

“Beat Shazam” 9:01 p.m. Fox — A mother & daughter, middle school teachers, and an aunt & nephew battle to a surprising final elimination, and an even more unbelievable endgame.

“Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” 10 p.m. Comedy Central (second season debut) — After a starry-eyed look at her future, Nora trains a new CBD store employee.

THURSDAY

“American Horror Stories” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — A couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses.

“Behind the Music” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A look at Duran Duran.

“Five Bedrooms” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (second season debut) — The gang’s plan to buy a new house is upended when Liz runs into her ex-husband and his girlfriend.

“Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — This documentary special honors Henry Hampton’s masterpiece “Eyes on the Prize” from the late 1980s and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement.

“Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — The comedian will explore his greatest fears onstage.

“The Uncommon History of Very Common Things” 3:01 a.m. Crackle (new series) — This series examines the unknown, sometimes shocking, often irreverent, and always entertaining history of the everyday items that make up our lives.

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams.

“Beat Shazam” 8 p.m. Fox (fourth season finale) — Three teams of BFFs put their friendships on the line as they take on Beyoncé tunes to win the grand prize of $1 million.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” 8 p.m. NBC — Capt. Holt and Amy manage an understaffed precinct. Jake and Charles investigate.

“Coroner” 8 p.m. the CW (third season debut) — In the wake of COVID-19, Jenny investigates the mysterious death of a care worker whose body is found in her own car.

FRIDAY

“Annette” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, the movie follows a stand-up comic and an opera singer who have a whirlwind romance. They get married and start a family, and that’s when things get crazier for them.

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Rebecca hits it off with a mystery man from Batr.

“The Chair” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The often comedic trials and tribulations of a new English department chair (Sandra Oh) at a major university.

“Everything Will Be Fine” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A separated couple live together for their child’s sake in this satirical dramedy about what it means to be a good parent and spouse in today’s world.

“Reefa” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Israel “Reefa” Hernandez Jr, an 18-year-old Colombian immigrant and talented artist, is spending his last summer in Miami with friends, family and his new girl Frankie before moving to New York City on an art scholarship.

“Reminiscence” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — A scientist (Hugh Jackman) discovers a way to relive your past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love. A private investigator uncovers a conspiracy while helping his clients recover lost memories.

“The Loud House Movie” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — An upcoming animated musical comedy film based on the popular Nickelodeon series.

“Bring Your Own Brigade” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — In November 2018, wildfires forced the evacuation of terrified residents from the cities of Malibu and Paradise. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker captures the heroism and horror of that unfathomable disaster.

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — When PAW Patrol’s biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — With Fallon occupied by her business ventures, Liam is left feeling neglected and Fallon and Alexis are at odds once again.

WEEKEND

“Stand Up To Cancer” 8 p.m. Saturday ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS — Co-hosts include Reese Witherspoon, Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong and Sofia Vergara

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The families of Vivica A. Fox vs. Bill Bellamy.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Hallmark — Abby reflects on the past and contemplates a future on her own terms, while she and Mick deal with the damage to the reputation of O’Brien Construction.

“Gossip” 8 p.m. Showtime (new series) — In 1976, Rupert Murdoch bought the New York Post and a new kind of gossip column was created — Page Six.

“NYC Epicenters 9/11-> 2021½” 8 p.m. HBO (new series) — A four-part documentary essay produced and directed by acclaimed director Spike Lee is a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century, weaving together the stories, memories, and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to New York’s greatest challenges.

“History of the Sitcom” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN (season finale) — Sitcoms have long been the ultimate comedy comfort food, but what sitcoms offer escape from — and what they offer escape to — reveal a lot about the state of the American mind, and the state of the sitcom form itself.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT — Pope confronts his demons with the help of a desert guru. Deran marks his territory as J handles business.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. AMC (11th season debut) — Daryl’s crew scours a military base. Maggie tells her story.

“Heels” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz — After the disaster of a show the night before, Jack tries to deal with the fallout.