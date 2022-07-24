TV best bets with Neil Patrick Harris, Shark Week, Natalie Portman, ‘Pretty Little Liars’ spinoff

Netflix, in the true crime series “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” debuting Wednesday, tackles a man who created a “revenge porn” website and how one woman went after him for posting nude photos of her daughter online.

Apple TV+ has a new series “Surface” debuting Friday where Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s character suffers extreme memory loss after what she was told was a suicide attempt but may not necessarily be the case.

On Hulu and Disney+ Friday, the dark comedy “Not Okay” features a woman trying to amp up her social media presence by pretending to travel to Paris but then gets caught up in a lie that she was the survivor of a terrorist attack.

Amazon’s big release this week on Friday is “Paper Girls,” a sci-fi time travel series set in part in the 1980s where four girls end up having to save the world.

This covers Monday, July 25, through Sunday, July 31.

MONDAY

“Stranger Sharks” 7 p.m. Discovery — Mark Rober of YouTube fame and Noah Schnapp from “Stranger Things” are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure — exploring abandoned undersea ruins and manmade artificial reefs searching for the strangest sharks in the ocean.

“Better Call Saul” 9 p.m. AMC — The title of the episode is “Nippy.” AMC isn’t revealing much otherwise.

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) follows through on the deal she made and finds herself partnered up with someone who she’d rather not have to spend time with.

“Rise of the Monster Hammerheads” 10 p.m. Discovery — Reports of two legendary, very large great hammerheads, Big Moe in the Florida Keys and Sunken in Andros, Bahamas, have Dr. Tristan Guttridge and Andy Casagrande wondering if there is a clan of monster hammerheads who share the same DNA.

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls” 10 p.m. NGC (seventh season debut) — Grylls is joined by Natalie Portman in the Escalante Desert.

“Claim to Fame” 10:01 p.m. ABC — With 10 contestants remaining, alliances continue to form and be tested throughout the house as more guesses are made.

TUESDAY

“Santa Evita” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — This is the story of Eva Perón after her death. The embalmed body of “Evita” had an eventful journey that lasted for 22 years, and was every bit as eventful as her 33 years of life.

“Whitney Cummings: Jokes” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Whitney gets personal about sex injuries and dating younger men, spills on her online photo leak and waxes nostalgic about life before social media.

“Street Food: USA” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Get a taste of the most beloved bites on American streets and, along the way, discover the heart, soul and wildly diverse real people behind the food.

“Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular” 8 p.m. Discovery — The Impractical Jokers are the kings of hijinks and fearless in the face of public humiliation, but what happens when they set out to dispel the myth that sharks are man-eating beasts the only way they know how?

“MH370: Mystery of the Lost Flight” 8 p.m. History — The fate of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is still uncertain.

“Pig vs. Shark” 10 p.m. Discovery — The famous swimming pigs of the Bahamas may be in peril. Some believe that the local tiger shark population has acquired a taste for pork and may be feasting on these famous oink-sters.

“What We Do in the Shadows” 10 p.m. FX — The vampires take a trip to the secret Night Market, where all the supernatural creatures gather to barter and haggle.

WEDNESDAY

“The Most Hated Man on the Internet” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — This three-part series documents a man who created a “revenge porn” site and the mother protecting her daughter who helped take him down.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS — Former Atlantan Brittany Hoopes could be in trouble this week.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — One chef selects a dessert for each of his or her fellow competitors to bake to perfection.

“So You Think You Can Dance” 9 p.m. Fox — The top six dancing three performances each — trios and solos.

“Grown-ish” 10 p.m. Freeform — Friction mounts between Junior and Annika when one of them is tapped for a secret society.

THURSDAY

“Harley Quinn” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (third season debut) — Harley and Ivy are now a loving, romantic couple.

“House Party” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — A high school student sneaks out to his friend’s house party, which turns into a wild night of antics, hip-hop, dance and fun.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago ... as well as their own.

“Keep Breathing” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After her private plane crashes in the remote Canadian frontier, lone survivor and New York lawyer, Liv (Melissa Barrera), must battle both an unforgiving wilderness and past personal traumas to stay alive.

“A Cut Above” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — With his mom’s salon on the brink of bankruptcy, a young man rolls up his sleeves to help and discovers himself as the coolest barber on the block.

“The Resort” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A multigenerational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior.

“Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks!” 8 p.m. Discovery — Tracy Morgan teams up with shark experts throughout the country to identify the craziest and most ferocious sharks in the ocean.

”Buckhead Shore” 8 p.m. MTV — Parker and DJ try to woo the girls with love notes; while Katie hangs with Parker’s mom in Buckhead, her absence causes Parker to question his true feelings.

“Chrisley Knows Best” 8 p.m. USA — Todd hatches a plan to stop his in-laws from moving in; Savannah’s housewarming party offends Todd.

“Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God” 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central (second season debut) — The show has been rejiggered to focus on a panel of comedians, outspoken celebrities and thought-leaders across the political spectrum to debate the current events permeating politics and culture.

FRIDAY

“Amber Brown” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — An unfiltered look at a girl finding her own voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce.

“Black Bird” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Jimmy’s mounting fear and paranoia compel him to provoke Larry. McCauley and Miller have a breakthrough. Larry’s therapist grows concerned.

“For All Mankind” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — After a sudden crisis, the Martian crews pull together. And a fourth season was just greenlit.

“Not Okay” 12:01 a.m. Hulu, Disney+ — A misguided young woman who is desperate for friends and fame fakes a trip to Paris to update her social media presence. A terrifying incident takes place in the real world, which becomes a part of the imaginary trip and offers all she wants.

“Loot” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Molly asks Howard to help repair her relationship with their family. Sofia has an unexpected visitor.

“Paper Girls” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls — Erin, Mac, Tiffany and KJ — are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves

“Physical” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — In seclusion, Sheila searches for the courage and strength to face her demons.

“Surface” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — After suffering a traumatic head injury that leaves her with serious memory loss issues, Sophia embarks on a quest to piece her life back together. However, she realizes that the people who are helping her may not have her best interests in mind.

“Justice Served” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A band of freedom fighters invade the trial of a white police officer who shot a Black man — and a hostage situation unfolds on screens nationwide.

“Purple Hearts” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Despite their differences and against all odds, an aspiring singer-songwriter and a soldier fall hopelessly in love.

“The Entitled” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After learning her estranged father is a hotel mogul, Belinda bumbles her way through a new, sophisticated lifestyle with the help of a charming lawyer.

“Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates’ anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller.

“Uncoupled” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Stunned when his longtime boyfriend moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over — and dating again — in his 40s.

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” 8 p.m. CBS (second season debut) — Comedian and actor Billy Gardell, star of CBS’ hit comedy “Bob Hearts Abishola” returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh to renovate the home of his best friend’s mother, Marianne O’Connell.

WEEKEND

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Boyz II Men vs. Amber Ruffin.

“Becoming Elizabeth” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — In a new age with a new Lord Protector, Edward, now free from his uncle Somerset’s influence, is emboldened to pursue ever more ruthless Protestant reforms and to seek new alliances.

“Riverdale” 8 p.m. Sunday the CW — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 pm. Sunday TNT — Pope is brought in for questioning; J, Deran and Craig grapple with the truth; Julia tries to make amends with an upset Andrew.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Emmett comes clean. Darnell and Jada have a romantic date night.

“Married to Medicine” 9 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Heavenly grapples with changing her ways; Contessa must decide whether to let go of one of her closest friendships; Anila tries to juggle work and her children; a Halloween party stunt by Anila and Kiran goes awry.

“Westworld” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Episode title is “Fidelity.”

“City on a Hill” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (third season debut) — Struggling to make ends meet after leaving the FBI, Jackie Rohr gets a job offer from his old mentor.