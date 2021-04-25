TV best bets with Michael B. Jordan in ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,’ Justin Theroux film, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

MONDAY

“Exposure” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — A competition series where contestants compete for a photography gig that could change one of their lives forever.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The 118 responds to a series of calls dealing with parents and their children, including a disastrous birthday party thrown by a mommy blogger.

“Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days” 8 p.m. ABC — Highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop.

“The Neighborhood”8 p.m. CBS — When Victor Alvarez, owner of auto-repair chain Motor Boys, tries to steal Calvin’s customers, the Butlers and Johnsons join forces on a plan to drum up business.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 9 p.m. Fox — The 126 make calls to a bloody disaster at an ice cream shop and help rescue a boy missing from his own birthday party.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS (100th episode) — Bull is hired to help a woman determined to go against legal advice when she insists on pleading guilty to the murder of a wealthy philanthropist who preyed on a teenager.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC — While Bryan and Finola figure out their next move, a diver finds Debris off the coast and accidentally erases his sister from reality.

TUESDAY

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — While the team investigates a biker killed in a hit-and-run, Gibbs prepares to testify against a financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy clients.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — When a tornado touches down in Atlanta with Chastain directly in its path, the entire staff goes into crisis mode.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — After a devastating injury, Dwayne strives to get his college football career back on track.

“Kenan” 8:30 p.m. NBC (first season finale) — Kenan, Rick, Gary and Mika prepare the girls for the annual Atlanta Hair Show, but Kenan is feeling the pressure because it was one of Cori’s favorite events.

“FBI” 9 p.m. CBS — The team rushes to track down two doctors abducted by a desperate father willing to do anything to save his son.

“mixed-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — After the Johnson family discovers Harrison on a date, Paul decides to give Harrison some dating advice, which turns things upside down.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — Cassie and Jenny hear that a body has been discovered on the Kleinsasser ranch and, fearing the worst, Jenny takes the investigation up a notch.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — Max is on a mission to deliver free broadband access. Reynolds treats a young girl with a gunshot wound.

WEDNESDAY

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (fourth season debut) — Workaholic Will puts his humdrum life in LA on hold to fulfill his grandpa’s last wish: visiting Mexico City’s most iconic sights and falling in love.

“Headspace Guide to Sleep” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A shy teen with the power to turn invisible must get it under control to help defend his neighborhood, putting aside the pursuit of his artistic dream.

“Get the Grift” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After a botched scam, Clóvis bumps into Lohane, his estranged foster sister. In a bind, they soon realize the only way out is to band together.

“Sexify” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — To build an innovative sex app and win a tech competition, a sexually inexperienced student and her friends must explore the daunting world of intimacy.

“Kung Fu” 8 p.m. the CW — As Nicky and Henry follow a new lead that brings them to a private collector in Napa, a tension-filled dinner with the Soong’s leaves Althea to question her worth.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Following Erica and Geoff’s breakup, Murray decides to take Erica out on a daddy-daughter date to cheer her up.

“Home Economics” 8:30 p.m. ABC — When Tom and Sarah discover that their parents have been spending time at Connor’s house and not theirs, jealousy rears its ugly head.

“Presidential Address to the Joint Session of Congress” 9 p.m. Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, Fox News, CNN, PBS — Due to national security and COVID issues, there will be a limited number of politicians allowed on the floor of the House, and some will even be seated in the visitors’ gallery. Senators and Representatives won’t be allowed to invite guests, and masks will be mandatory.

THURSDAY

“The Bad Seed” 3:01 a.m. Sundance Now (new series) — This crime drama tells the story of two brothers from a dysfunctional family who have raised themselves up from the desperate days of their early childhood, only to have their newly ordered lives begin to fall apart when one becomes a suspect in a murder.

“The Big Shot With Bethenny” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — The next generation of business moguls will compete for a chance to be second-in-command to business tycoon and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel, and win a coveted position working on her executive team.

“Lucy the Human Chimp” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — This documentary is a first-person account of Janis Carter’s life with the chimp Lucy.

“Things Heard & Seen” 3:01 a.m. Netflix —A young woman discovers that both her husband and their new home harbor sinister secrets after they leave Manhattan for small-town life. Amanda Seyfried stars.

“2021 NFL Draft″ 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN — ESPN and ABC will provide distinct primetime presentations on Day 1 and 2.

“Top Chef: Portland” 8 p.m. Bravo —Amar Santana joins Padma for this week’s Quickfire Challenge honoring Mother’s Day and one of Portland’s nicknames “City of Roses.”

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon takes a liking to a super smart girl.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Riley, Art and Vanessa attempt to help Al feel better when he becomes homesick for his family and traditions.

“Manifest″ 9 p.m. NBC — As Mick and Zeke finally collide with Jace in a grueling match to survive, Ben races against the clock to save his family.

“Last Man Standing” 9 p.m. Fox — Kristin and Ryan go head-to-head in a business negotiation for Outdoor Man that puts their marriage in a sticky situation.

FRIDAY

“Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — The origin story for the John Clark character played now by Michael B. Jordan. This was originally intended for a theater release before the pandemic.

“The Mosquito Coast” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — The dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

“The Innocent” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder.

“The Disciple” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Self-doubt, sacrifice and struggle converge into an existential crisis for a devoted classical vocalist as the mastery he strives for remains elusive.

“Pet Stars” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Follow talent management company “Pet on Q” as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media in this reality series.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The Task Force hatches a plan to steal a Soviet-era cipher machine needed to decrypt coded messages.

“MacGyver” 8 p.m. CBS (series finale) — When Mac and Riley go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a cornfield with no memory of how they got there, they must unravel the mystery to find who took them.

“Bering Sea Gold” 9 p.m. Discovery (15th season debut) — This season, gold prices are on track to reach an all-time high and with this new opportunity comes new challenges.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — Magnum’s Uncle Bernardo visits and reveals a shocking secret about Thomas’ mother.

WEEKEND

“Biography: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage” 8 p.m. Sunday A&E — The larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic wrestlers in history.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Disney night for the top 10.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” 8 p.m. Sunday the CW (sixth season debut) — After a night of celebrating their beating the Fates, the Legends quickly discover that Sara is missing.

“The Girlfriend Experience” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz (third season debut) — Iris relocates to London, leaving behind family and a half-finished degree.

“The Hunt For Bin Laden” 8 p.m. Sunday History — A documentary exploring the decade-long effort to find Osama bin Laden, the man responsible for the 9/11 attacks and the leader of the terrorist group al-Qaeda.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Part two of the reunion.

“Fear the Walking Dead’ 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — An infiltration turns rescue mission as members of the group dig deeper into an underground community.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — NCIS obtains a hard drive containing a realistic deep fake video of a deceased terrorist and must retrieve the dangerous technology behind it.

“The Story of Late Night” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN (new series) — A look at the decades-long impact of late-night talk shows.

‘Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — Zoey attempts to throw all her energy into her relationship, but things get complicated when a double date doesn’t go as planned.

“The Nevers” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — While Mundi seeks justice, Amalia and her most trusted advisors make a list of potential enemies.

“Bar Rescue” 10 p.m. Sunday Paramount (8th season debut) — Jon Taffer helps save Las Vegas bars suffering from the pandemic.

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN (sixth season debut) — Kamau explores the recent rise of the warrior cop in America while examining the two dominant mindsets of the police forces across the country.

“Pose” 10 p.m. FX (third season debut) — With the AIDS epidemic reaching fever pitch, Blanca finds purpose working as a nurse’s aide at Roosevelt hospital alongside her new love, Christopher.

“Mare of Easttown” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — As Mare and Colin parse new physical evidence, phone records lead to an unlikely suspect.