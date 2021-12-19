TV best bets with ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Emily in Paris,’ Nicole Kidman, ‘Insecure’ series finale

And two series that conclude their seasons include TBS’ “The O.G.” Tuesday and FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

This covers Monday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 26.

MONDAY

“The Secrets of Christmas Secrets: Revealed″ 8 p.m. Fox — Exposes earth-shattering revelations of how Santa Claus pulls off the most magical day of the year, after a massive data breach results in the release of millions of secret documents.

“Dynasty” 8 p.m. the CW — Fallout from Blake’s (Grant Show) gala finally begins to settle and Blake and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work on the next phase of his campaign.

“Miracles Across 125th Street” 9 p.m. VH1 — After battling drug addiction, a Harlem rapper (Nick Cannon) returns to his family’s church to confront his past on Christmas Eve.

“Reopening Night” 10 p.m. HBO — The documentary chronicles the behind-the-scenes story of the Public Theater as it returns to the stage, and shows New Yorkers and the world that despite everything, art and artists will always survive and indeed thrive.

TUESDAY

“Being the Ricardos” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — In 1952, Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) face a series of personal and professional crises that threaten their careers, their relationship and their hit TV show.

“Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Gaffigan offers his thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands and billionaires in space.

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC (18th season finale) — Michelle Young picks her man.

“Fantasy Island” 8 p.m. Fox — A businesswoman’s fantasy of a perfect Christmas and to meet “Mr. Right” tests Roarke in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, Mr. Jones faces his past, while a new Secret Santa tradition has Ruby and Javier looking to the future.

“Song & Story” 9 p.m. OWN — A young artist and a store owner form an unlikely friendship. The two women find out their paths are intertwined by a surprising connection.

“The Last O.G.” 10:30 a.m. TBS (fourth season finale) — Tray excitedly prepares for his kids’ high school graduation but is interrupted by an illicit request from Percy.

WEDNESDAY

“Emily in Paris” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Gabriel will face some decisions regarding Emily and Camille now that he is staying in Paris.

“Hawkeye″ 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (first season finale) — It’s unclear if Disney+ will give this superhero series a second season.

“The Matrix Resurrections” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Plagued by strange memories, Neo’s life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside the Matrix. This film will also debut in theaters.

“Grumpy Christmas” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A family trip to the beach turns crazy when Servando and Alicia, Alma’s willful aunt, start an over-the-top competition to control Christmas.

“WWII in Color: Road to Victory” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Gripping historical footage and expert commentary give detailed insights into the leading figures and decisive turning points of World War II.

“The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong” 8 p.m. Fox — Basically an excuse to squeeze a bonus episode in.

“The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” 9 p.m. CBS — Honorees include Bette Midler, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels and Joni Mitchell.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” 10:30 p.m. FXX (15th season finale) — The Gang attempts to ascend a mountain in order for Charlie to fulfill an old and mysterious Irish burial tradition. But one by one, the Gang backs out until Charlie is left to honor the dead body alone.

THURSDAY

“Yearly Departed” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Meg Stalter, Dulce Sloan, Aparna Nancherla, X Mayo and Yvonne Orji eulogize another nutty year.

“And Just Like That” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Carrie makes the emotionally wrought decision to sell the apartment.

“Beanie Mania” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Chronicles the success of the Beanie Babies, the stuffed toys that inspired a collecting craze in the late ‘90s.

“TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas” 9 p.m. Fox — Celebrities take over TMZ and hash out their top stories of the year.

“Back in Time For Dinner” 10 p.m. Cooking (new series) — A family explores different eras of fashion, lifestyle and culinary habits by decade. First up: the 1940s.

FRIDAY

“Dickinson” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (series finale) — Emily asks Betty to help her design a new dress. The Dickinson family is surprised by an unexpected guest.

“Encanto” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Mirabel feels she has no special powers in her family, but she becomes the last hope when she discovers the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

“1,000 Miles From Christmas” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A Christmas tale, a romantic comedy and the story of a man in his 30s who learns — reluctantly — to get carried away by the Christmas spirit.

“Don’t Look Up” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

“A Christmas Story” 8 p.m. TBS (24 hours) — I triple dog dare ya to avoid this annual 24-hour marathon of the 1983 film.

WEEKEND

“Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis” 3:01 a.m. Saturday Netflix (new series) — In candid and heartwarming stories, inspiring women and men over 70 share poignant life lessons and pivotal choices from their remarkable journeys.

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” noon Saturday ABC — Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Kris Allen are scheduled to perform; Kelly Ripa hosts the Walt Disney World portion of the parade with Ryan Seacrest hosting from Disneyland.

“Hightown” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz (second season finale) —Jackie goes from feeling like a hero after an important discovery to the zero who let something critical get away.

“Insecure” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO (series finale) — Issa Rae changed the ending two weeks before production was to begin.