TV best bets with ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Space Force,’ Kanye West, Ludacris, Ali Wong, Abraham Lincoln

Discovery+ Tuesday is bringing back “Luda Can’t Cook,” which was a single-episode test run last year and is now a series. It features Atlanta’s Ludacris learning how to work a kitchen, something he is not known for.

There are also two series focused on Abraham Lincoln. On Friday, Apple TV+ comes out with “Lincoln’s Dilemma” while History on Sunday introduced “Abraham Lincoln.”

Apple TV+ Friday also has an Adam Scott sci-fi series called “Severance” where people voluntarily choose to separate their brains so they can only think of work at work and home at home.

And the Winter Olympics conclude Sunday on NBC and Peacock.

This covers Monday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 20.

MONDAY

“Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A seemingly happy marriage begins to dissolve when the husband’s faithfulness is called into question, and both spouses become tempted by other desires.

“Fishbowl Wives” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity.

“Ali Wong: Don Wong” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the comic reveals how she really feels about single people, the challenges of monogamy and her wildest fantasies.

“Winter Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — Women’s aerials final in freestyle skiing, the women’s big air final in snowboarding, the first and second runs of the two-man event in bobsled and the women’s downhill.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — In an attempt to bond with Wyatt, Owen and Judd take the teen alien hunting, but their search takes a different turn when they find two dead bodies.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — The journey to find love heads overseas to Hvar, Croatia, where one woman reveals a shocking secret; and some of the ladies channel their inner gladiators during the group date as they battle each other in knightly challenges for a chance at a rose.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT —Alex must finally deal with her parental figures as a track obstruction uncovers a painful past.

“Secrets of Playboy” 9 p.m. A&E — After decades of silence, Hefner’s former number-one girlfriend Sondra Theodore shares her story detailing how she was groomed by him to participate in his increasingly abusive sex life.

“The Gilded Age” 9 p.m. HBO — In the aftermath of a tragedy, George agrees to help Bertha; a visit has a lasting impact on the staff of Russell house.

TUESDAY

“Luda Can’t Cook” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (new series) — Ludacris learns how to cook with experts helping him along the way.

“Ridley Jones” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — Curious kid Ridley and her friends protect museum’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!

“Winter Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — The third and final runs of the two-man event in bobsled, the women’s short program in figure skating, the first runs for the men’s slalom in Alpine skiing.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — A tragic accident occurs at Jessica’s sister’s gender reveal party, putting her brother-in-law’s life in jeopardy.

“Icahn: The Restless Billionaire” 9 p.m. HBO — In his own words and with commentary from family members, journalists and fellow titans of industry, the roots of Icahn are explored as well as his business acumen and his obsessive drive to stay atop America’s corporate hierarchy.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — After Jacob reveals a detail about his personal life, Janine realizes she doesn’t know the other teachers as well as she thought.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Dre spirals after finding out his white co-worker Griffin has a better sneaker collection than him.

“Queens” 10 p.m. ABC (first season finale) —As the Queens prepare to be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, they cannot help but notice the void Brianna’s absence from the group has left.

WEDNESDAY

“Pam & Tommy” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — The tape falls into the hands of Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione.

“Jeen-Yuhs” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate docuseries charting Kanye West’s career, filmed over two decades.

“Swap Shop” 3:01 a.m. Netflx (second season debut) — When the “Swap Shop” radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.

“Winter Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — The women’s halfpipe qualifying round and the men’s aerials final in freestyle skiing, the latest from short track and the downhill runs in the women’s combined event.

“Dr. Pimple Popper” 9 p.m. TLC (seventh season debut) — Gabriel has a huge growth on his clavicle but is terrified of surgery.

“The Amazing Race” 9 p.m. CBS — Teams travel to Halkidiki, Greece, where they are tested on their spelling and memory skills.

“Resident Alien” 9 p.m. Syfy — Asta is going to find out whether Harry is building another bomb as they go camping on the reservation.

“Stuck” 10 p.m. TLC (new series) — Brittany lands in the ER after losing a sex toy in her rectum.

THURSDAY

“Peacemaker” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (first season finale) — Peacemaker and the ARGUS task force against Goff/Detective Song’s Butterfly army plotting an alien invasion of Earth.

“Winter Olympics” 8 p.m. NBC — The much-anticipated women’s figure skating free skate; live women’s freestyle skiing finals (halfpipe); and coverage of the women’s 1000m in speedskating.

“Married to Real Estate” 9 p.m. HGTV — A couple has been out of luck searching for their dream ranch-style home in Canton, Georgia; Egypt creates a hybrid design to blend the couple’s modern and traditional styles, while Mike battles unforeseen challenges.

“Single Drunk Female” 10:30 p.m. Freeform — Sam scores a victory when she lands a job interview in New York with an unlikely ally, only to discover how scary it is to write while sober.

FRIDAY

“Lincoln’s Dilemma” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — A fresh exploration of President Abraham Lincoln and the complex journey to end slavery narrated by Jeffrey Wright.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (fourth season debut) — It’s 1960 and Midge’s commitment to her act creates a rift between her and her family and friends.

“Severance” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work ... and of himself.

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — An investigation into the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, exploring both the root causes and the human cost.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Influencers looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter Leatherface, the legendary killer who wears a mask of human skin.

“Space Force” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — The Space Force will navigate a new administration and new interpersonal conflicts.

“Olympic Winter Games” 8 p.m. NBC — The final runs of men’s skeleton; live finals of the new mixed team snowboard cross event; training for the women’s downhill event in Alpine skiing (live); the women’s 1000m final.

WEEKEND

“Winter Olympics” 8 p.m. Saturday NBC — Live third and final bobsled runs of the two-woman and four-man events; plus the pairs’ free skate in figure skating.

“Killing Eve” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ (fourth and final season debut) — Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission whilst Villanelle has found a brand new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.”

“Winter Olympics” 8 p.m. Sunday NBC — Closing ceremonies.

“Abraham Lincoln” 8 p.m. History (new series) — A comprehensive biography of the 16th president over three nights.

“Power Book IV: Force” Sunday 8 p.m. Starz — Tommy finds himself face-to-face with a ghost from his past; the reunion unearths a discovery when Tommy stumbles across hidden product

“The Real Murders of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Oxygen — Marietta is rocked when a 16-year-old girl is senselessly killed in her family’s jewelry store.

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime —As Mike Prince takes his place on the Axe Capital throne, he’s determined to change the game — and new money means no mercy.

“Euphoria” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — As usual, HBO is mum on what is next.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Daryl, Maggie, Gabriel, Negan and Elijah battle the Reapers for food; Aaron and the Alexandrians must survive a storm.

“The Righteous Gemstones” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — As the dust settles back at the compound, Jesse, Kelvin, and Judy consider where they stand; Baby Billy reconnects with a figure from his past.

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — The complicated Cosby legacy is assessed.