TV best bets with ‘Martin’ reunion, Andy Garcia, Melissa McCarthy, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth

Hulu and Disney+ are finishing up its series “Love, Victor” on Wednesday after three seasons. Hulu is also giving Academy Award winner Emma Thompson an interesting role in the film “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” where her retired teacher embarks on a post-marital sexual awakening by hiring charming sex worker Leo Grande.

On FX Thursday, Jeff Bridges plays a retired intelligence operative whose past catches up to him in “The Old Man,” which also features John Lithgow.

Netflix is using its recent comedy festival to mine specials featuring Pete Davidson Monday, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda Tuesday and Snoop Dogg Thursday. On Tuesday, the documentary “Halftime” takes a look at the career of Jennifer Lopez.

But Netflix’s big-budget film of the week is “Spiderhead” in which Chris Hemsworth (Thor in the Marvel flicks) plays a crazy visionary rich dude who gives mind-altering drugs to inmates for commuted sentences. Jurnee Smullett (”Birds of Prey,” “Lovecraft Country”) and Miles Teller (fresh off “Top Gun: Maverick”) play inmates.

The streaming service on Wednesday also revives the Food Network “Iron Chef” brand, keeping Atlanta’s Alton Brown as one of the hosts along with “Top Chef” winner Kristen Kish.

TNT Thursday honors the career of Julie Andrews.

Over the weekend with Juneteenth upon us, Netflix is releasing a profile of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, History takes a look at Black baseball players in the film “After Jackie,” Bounce TV gives us the Trumpet Awards taped several weeks ago, and CNN airs a Juneteenth concert celebration.

This covers Monday, June 13, through Sunday, June 19.

MONDAY

“Pete Davidson Presents Best Friends” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Davidson jokes about rumors, free plane rides and his very weird year as he invites his friends onstage for a night of stand-up comedy.

“The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich” 9 p.m. HGTV —The series follows Melissa McCarthy and her cousin and fellow actress, Jenna Perusich, as they learn the heartwarming stories of exceptional people who were nominated for a home reno by their loved ones.

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) has to get creative if she is going to stay alive; meanwhile, Felix (Morgan Krantz) comes up with a plan to help his friend.

“Irma Vep” 9 p.m. HBO — There will be some satirical send-ups of the production process and how hard it can be to get that “perfect shot.”

“Breeders” 10 p.m. FX — After an apparent reconciliation with Ally, Paul’s rage returns with a vengeance when he realizes that Ava has done something that could ruin her life. Luke and Jacob reunite.

TUESDAY

“Dateline: The Last Day” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — In this heart pounding series NBC News correspondents examine the final day of a victim’s life ― the split-second decisions and pivotal moments that made the difference between life and death.

“Halftime” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.

“Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin highlight some of the overlooked women in the world of stand-up comedy.

“Tom Swift” 9 p.m. the CW — While hosting the tech event of the year at Swift Enterprises, Tom embarks on a daring gambit to stop a security breach — and to do so, he’ll have to get extremely close to the mysterious Rowan, whose undeniable chemistry with Tom complicates the question of whether Rowan is a shadowy adversary or a guardian angel.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — EZ ties up loose ends as the future of the club hangs in the balance. Alvarez seeks peace with a Redwood Original.

“Dancing With Myself” 10:01 p.m. NBC — A food delivery driver, heart doctor, police officer and nine other contestants from across the country enter the pods to battle it out over six dance challenges set by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy.

WEDNESDAY

“Love, Victor” 12:01 a.m. Hulu, Disney+ (series finale) — The upcoming season picks up immediately after the end of season 2 as Victor makes his choice between Benji and Rahim.

“Family Reboot” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Reality series follows real families as they take a one-of-a-kind journey to reconnect.

“God’s Favorite Idiot” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Mid-level tech support employee Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) falls in love with co-worker Amily Luck (Melissa McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God, filling his world with roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (reboot) — The former Food Network show is back with Alton Brown as host with Kristen Kish.

“Ms. Marvel” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Kamala deals with the consequences of her newly discovered powers.

“CMT Crossroads” 10 p.m. CMT— Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton.

THURSDAY

“Martin: The Reunion” 3:01 a.m. BET+ — Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II reunite to discuss their hit sitcom “Martin” and its impact on pop culture; hosted by Affion Crockett.

“Father of the Bride” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (remake) — A father (Andy Garcia) must come to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding and handle multiple relationships within his sprawling Cuban American family.

“Snoop Dogg’s F-in Around Comedy Special” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Snoop hosts a night of music and stand-up as he welcomes his friends — including legendary comedians Katt Williams and Mike Epps — to the stage.

“The Offer” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (first season finale) — It’s time for “The Godfather” to finally come out and change the world.

“Players” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) — A comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro “League of Legends” esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache.

“Alone” 9 p.m. History — Episode is called “The Beaver.”

“Legacies” 9 p.m. the CW (series finale) — Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources.

“The Old Man” 10 p.m. FX (new series) — When Dan Chase’s past catches up to him, he must flee the town he’s called home for three decades. Jeff Bridges stars, along with John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman.

“AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews” 10 p.m. TNT — Julie Andrews is honored.

FRIDAY

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — A man who works as a bar mitzvah party host strikes up a unique friendship with a young woman and her teenage daughter.

“Good Luck To You Leo Grande” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Retired widow Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) hires a good-looking young sex worker called Leo Grande, in the hope of enjoying a night of pleasure and self-discovery after an unfulfilling married life.

“The Lake” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — Justin returns from living abroad after a breakup with his long-term partner, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter that he gave up for adoption in his teens. Julia Stiles plays Justin’s stepsister.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — A multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The Cabinet wife who spoke out during Watergate and the Nixon administration’s campaign to gaslight her into silence.

“Spiderhead” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Three big-name stars are in this film: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett.

“You Don’t Know Me” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — When all the evidence points towards his guilt, a man on trial for murder uses his closing argument to recount his love affair with a mysterious woman.

“Jerry & Marge Go Large” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Jerry Selbee (Bryan Cranston) discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery, and with the help of his wife, Marge (Annette Bening), he wins millions of dollars.

“Watergate: High Crimes in the White House” 9 p.m. CBS — What seemed at first a mere burglary grew into an extraordinary story of crime and scandal that took down President Richard Nixon.

WEEKEND

“After Jackie” 8 p.m. Saturday History — The often overlooked story of the second wave of talented Black baseball players after Jackie Robinson, including Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson, who were up next in the fight for racial equality.

“Civil: Ben Crump” 3:01 a.m. Sunday Netflix — Ben Crump, also known as “Black America’s attorney general,” pulls back the curtain on his life as a family man and civil rights leader.

“The 30th Annual Trumpet Awards” 7 p.m. Sunday Bounce TV — The awardees include Courtney Vance, Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff and Stan Lathan.

“Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom” 8 p.m. Sunday CNN — Performers include Yolanda Adams, Billy Porter and the Roots.

“Hotel Portofino” 8 pm. GPB (new series) — Set in the breathtakingly beautiful resort town of Portofino, this series is about personal awakening at a time of global upheaval in the traumatic aftermath of World War I.

“Becoming Elizabeth” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Christmas at court, and a controversial masque leaves Protestant Edward and Catholic Mary at odds. Elizabeth finds herself in the middle as Mary demands she come live with her.

“Dark Winds” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Leaphorn and Chee interview the surviving witness to the Big Rock Motel murders; Chee meets with the coroner; the cause of death remains a mystery; Sgt. Manuelito makes a chilling discovery of her own.

“The First Lady” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (first season finale) — Eleanor receives a last gift from an ailing Franklin.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — A wild shootout leaves the entire group in the hands of a rogue CIA operative obsessed with uncovering Faraday’s true identity.