TV best bets with Martha Stewart, Tamar Braxton, the Muppets, the Osbournes, the Go Go’s

MONDAY

“The Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too” 9 p.m. the CW — Filmed entirely at the homes of Penn & Teller and their friends around the world, “Penn & Teller: Try This at Home” is the second special from the magical duo and showcases new magic Penn & Teller and their magician friends have developed at.

“The Titan Games” 8 p.m. NBC — Competitors face obstacles such as Launch Pad, Over the Edge, Nuts and Bolts and Lunar Impact. Winners will move on to face reigning Titans on Mt. Olympus, the consummate athletic test of speed, strength, agility and endurance.

“I May Destroy You” 9 p.m. HBO — Reeling from a demoralizing development in the investigation, Arabella hatches a risky plan to “spark joy”— and convinces an adverse Terry to bankroll it.

“American Dad” 10 p.m. TBS — Concerned that Hayley is too soft-hearted, Stan attempts to make her farm tough by turning the house into an urban homestead.

TUESDAY

“Last Chance U” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (series finale) — The fifth and final season will focus on Laney College, located in Oakland, California.

“Deadliest Catch” 8 p.m. Discovery – Stuffed pots come at a price as Jake scrambles to repair a slack tank before it kills his crab or capsizes the Saga. Josh and Casey’s rudder fails in heavy traffic, and Wild Bill’s new greenhorn makes an easy target for an out-of-control picking hook.

“20/20: American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here?” 9 p.m. ABC – A look at the pandemic so far.

“Stockton on my Mind” 9 p.m. HBO — Documentary following the everyday life of Michael Tubbs, the 29-year-old Mayor of Stockton, California, who’s standing out with his innovative ideas.

“Greenleaf” 9 p.m. OWN — Bishop (Keith David) reels from the return of an old enemy, pushing Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) to unveil a family secret.

“Frontline: United States of Conspiracy” 10 p.m. GPB — This documentary investigates the alliance among conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and the president — and their role in the deepening battle over truth and lies.

WEDNESDAY

“Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — Investigative journalists become voluntary inmates in the world’s most volatile prisons, where intimidation and brutality rule.

“United We Fall” 8 p.m. ABC — In an attempt to get Emily interested in something other than her iPad, Bill and Jo enroll her in her uncle Chuy’s soccer clinic.

“Tough as Nails” 8 p.m. CBS — It’s no day at the beach for teams Savage Crew and Dirty Hands as they compete to fill and seal giant bags of sand.

“The Weight of Gold!” 9 p.m. HBO — A documentary focusing on the mental health toll and obstacles Olympians have to face.

“Marrying Millions” 10 p.m. Lifetime — A look at what’s life’s been like for Bill and Brianna, and Gentille and Brian since season one.

THURSDAY

“Frayed” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — The story of Samantha ‘Sammy’ Cooper, a wealthy London housewife. She is forced to return to her hometown of Newcastle in Australia (Kendall’s real-life hometown), after the death of her husband.

“Alone” 10 p.m. History — Forty days into the competition, the participants are feeling the cracks in their health and their will.

“Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” 10 p.m. WE-TV (new series) — Tamar Braxton begins a journey to turn her life around. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, the cameras follow Tamar’s every move as she reclaims love, reboots her career, and battles to reconcile with her family.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 p.m. ABC — Joel McHale, actor Oliver Hudson, comedian Nikki Glaser and actress Vivica A. Fox.

FRIDAY

“The Last Narc” 3:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — A provocative four-part docuseries that centers on the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA — the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

“Muppets Now: Due Date” 3:01 a.m. Disney TV+ (new series) — Forty years after leaving the swamp in his big-screen debut in “The Muppet Movie,” Kermit the Frog is heading upstream with Miss Piggy, and the gang, bringing a new kind of mayhem and laughter to Disney+ with their first-ever unscripted short-form series.

“The Umbrella Academy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets -- and a looming threat to humanity.

“The Go Go’s” 9 p.m. Showtime — The documentary chronicles the Los Angeles band’s rise to fame in 1981 with the release of their debut Beauty and the Beat and examines their career, history and various incarnations.

“Martha Knows Best” 10 p.m. HGTV (new series) — Martha Stewart gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest gardening projects from her Bedford, New York farm. She will also drop some knowledge on her famous friends, including Lupita Nyong’o, Jay Leno and Zac Posen.

WEEKEND

“Sleeping with Danger” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Paul Carter (Antonio Cupo) was like a knight in shining armor when he met flight attendant Grace Tanner (Elisabeth Röhm) and swept her into a passionate love affair. But her dream man quickly became her nightmare as his jealous rage ultimately led to a brutal attack.

“Connected 3:01 a.m. Sunday Netflix (new series) — Science journalist Latif Nasser investigates the surprising and intricate ways in which we are connected to each other, the world and the universe.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Sunday Bravo (fifth season debut) — New housewife Wendy Osefo joins the crew.

“Fridge Wars” Sunday the CW (new series) — Top Canadian chefs compete to make an amazing feast using leftovers and ingredients found in your fridge.

“P-Valley” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Mercedes and Autumn make major moves toward building new lives for themselves.

“The Alienist” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT — The team is racing to find the killer responsible for murdering an employee at a lying-in hospital.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Ronnie laments a loss. Emmett and Dom get help from landlord Zeke in their new effort.

“Hiroshima: 75 Years Later” 9 p.m. Sunday History — A highly personal understanding of the most devastating experiment in human history.

“Taskmaster” 9 p.m. Sunday the CW (new series) — A panel show that sees five British comedians forced to carry out ostensibly trivial, sometimes shockingly complex tasks,

“Perry Mason” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Mason puts Herman Baggerly on the stand in an attempt to expose the hidden link between the Radiant Assembly’s staggering debt and Charlie’s ransom.

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO (series finale) — In the series finale, 72-year-old former police officer Joe DeAngelo’s arrest unfolds in real time, and chilling facts materialize that illuminate Michelle’s prescience in her book’s epilogue, “Letter to an Old Man.”

“Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice” 10 p.m. Sunday Lifetime — Elizabeth Smart is diving into another kidnapping case, this time with survivor Candra Torres.

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — A look into the public education system of two contrasting school districts in Cleveland, Ohio.

“The Osbournes Want to Believe” 10 p.m. Sunday Travel (new series) — Jack reunites with Ozzy and Sharon to share some of the craziest, most jaw-dropping videos of supernatural activity ever caught on camera.