TV best bets with Mariah Carey, George Michael, Kelly Clarkson, ‘Lost in Space,’ ‘Annie Live!’

Over on Netflix, the third and final season of “Lost in Space” drops Wednesday, the same day as Roku brings back NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” as a Christmas movie after NBC canceled the show. Netflix also concludes its popular series “Money Heist” Friday.

HBO Max’s biggest offering is an animated adult series called “Santa Inc.” in which Sarah Silverman’s character vies to become the first female Santa. The series starts Thursday.

This covers Monday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 5.

MONDAY

“The Housewife and the Shah Shocker” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Sifting through “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah’s alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme that preys on the elderly and the criminal charges that she faces.

“14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Fearless Nepali mountaineer Nimsdai Purja embarks on a seemingly impossible quest to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in seven months.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — Bobby and the 118 race to the rescue when an abandoned oil well erupts and causes a massive sinkhole in downtown LA.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — The top 10 performances. Atlanta’s Gymani was eliminated last week.

“CMA Country Christmas” 8 p.m. ABC — First-time hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce will be joined by Jimmie Allen.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Tina struggles to keep up with her job at Calvin’s auto shop, due to her burgeoning baking business, he faces a tough decision.

“The Black Pack: We Three Kings” 8 p.m. the CW — Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger pay homage to the talent of the Rat Pack while celebrating excellence and camaraderie through varied musical performances.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range.

“Adventures in Christmasing” 9 p.m. VH1 — Kim Fields stars in a film where she plays a talk show host who ends up doing a holiday “survivalist” trip with a hot adventurist dude.

“That’s My Jam” 10 p.m. NBC — Jimmy Fallon invites “The Voice” Season 21 coaches — Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — to appear in a sneak episode of the new music and comedy variety game show.

TUESDAY

“Lead Me Home” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Poignant stories of homelessness on the West Coast of the U.S. frame this cinematic portrait of a surging humanitarian crisis.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — Conrad takes Trevor under his wing to care for a patient whose good luck seems to have run out.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC (first season finale) — With news of one last sinkhole opening, Gavin, Izzy and Dr. Nathan race to Seattle to launch a final rescue effort before it’s too late.

“Life of Crime, 1984-2020″ 9 p.m. HBO — A relentless ride through the streets and prisons of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city.

“Chucky” 10 p.m. Syfy, USA (first season finale) —Scores will be settled as Chucky’s diabolical plan comes to fruition at a dangerous public venue

“Superstar: George Michael” 10:01 a.m. ABC — Chronicles the life and career of George Michael spanning from his time as a teen heartthrob to his reinvention into a global superstar with his solo album “Faith.”

WEDNESDAY

“Candified: Home for the Holidays” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and a team of candy artists create holiday-themed pieces.

“Fruitcake Fraud” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ — Corsicana, Texas — the town where many fruitcakes come from — was definitely not a happy place when it was discovered someone had extorted millions from the acclaimed Collin Street Bakery. How the crime was solved and the lavish lifestyle the culprits were living on the ill-begotten proceeds has people in Corsicana and plenty of others, including the FBI, still scratching their heads in amazement.

“Lost in Space” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third and final season) — After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” 3:01 a.m. Roku — On her first holiday without her father, Zoey (Jane Levy) attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC —After weeks of waiting, Adam finally receives news that he has been accepted into NYU.

“89th Annual Christmas at Rockefeller Center” 8 p.m. NBC — Live performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr., Brad Paisley, Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones and Rob Thomas.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — Ricard remains a target this week as the numbers shrink and the Black alliance is broken.

“Adrienne” 8 p.m. HBO — As the muse of Hal Hartley’s indie classics and as writer/director of the critically acclaimed “Waitress,” Adrienne Shelly was a shining star in the indie film firmament.

“The Wonder Years” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Dean can’t wait to spend Christmas with his older brother Bruce when he returns home from Vietnam.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — As Louise starts to move into the Conners’ home, Dan decides to sell the furniture set he bought for Roseanne when they were first married

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” 9 p.m. Bravo (16th season debut) — Heather Dubrow returns after a five-year hiatus.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — The CSI team looks closely at the eccentric world of sideshows when a couple of performers are discovered burned in a pit.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” 10 p.m. FXX (15th season debut) — The gang looks back on 2020 to justify their numerous PPE loans

“Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” 10 p.m. NBC — Guests include Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr. and Amy Poehler.

THURSDAY

“Baking It” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A holiday competition series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers join Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg at a winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions.

“The Coyotes” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A close group of summer campers finds diamonds in the woods, setting off a wild ordeal that tests their friendship — and puts their lives in danger.

“Single All the Way” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about being single, Peter persuades best friend Nick to pose as his boyfriend on a trip home for the holidays. Jennifer Coolidge is in the cast.

“The Whole Truth” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Trying to earn an acquittal for a teen client accused of murdering his wealthy father, a defense attorney uncovers disturbing facts about the victim.

“Queen of the Universe” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — The series will bring together 14 of the world’s fiercest queens, as they vie for the title of “Queen of the Universe” and a cash prize of $250,000.

“Santa Inc.” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — When the successor to Santa Claus (Seth Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, elf Candy (Sarah Silverman) tries to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas. This is an adult animated film with plenty of cursing.

“Annie Live!” 8 p.m. NBC — Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis and Celina Smith in the title role of Annie.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon battles President Hagemeyer’s mysterious boss over the university’s science requirements.

“Shaq Life” 9 p.m. TNT (second season debut) — This oversized superstar may be getting older but he’s not about to slow down. Shaq is taking on the AEW’S Cody Rhodes in the wrestling ring.

“Ghosts” 9:01 p.m. CBS — Alberta is thrilled when a super-fan of her music visits the mansion to learn more about her.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS —Bull’s legal troubles go from professional to personal when new evidence in his bribery trial implicates his wife, Izzy.

FRIDAY

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The Grammy Award-winning singer performs her new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” as well as her holiday classics; she is joined by her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and by singers Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

“The Rescue” 12:01 a.m. Disney+ — The remarkable story from 2018 when a soccer team became stuck in a cave in Northern Thailand, and it took an international team of part-time hobby cave divers to rescue them.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” 12:01 a.m. Disney+ — Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous—- he just has to survive middle school.

“Harlem” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — Four friends follow their dreams after graduating from college together. Meagan Good stars.

“Pen15″ 12:01 a.m. Hulu (second season finale) — Anna adjusts to a life that’s split between both parents’ houses, while both she and Maya navigate new romances with high school boys.

“The Shrink Next Door” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Dr. Ike persuades Marty to start a charity with him. Marty sparks with a female employee at the frame store.

“Swagger” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Swagger DMV returns home as social media sensations but face an uphill climb to qualify for nationals

“Coming Out Colton” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Former NFL player and “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood embarks on a journey to embrace his new life as an out member of the LGBTQ community.

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — The new season brings them to a brand-new island with a whole lot of new problems, including sabertooth tigers, the return of the Spinosaurus, teenage hormones and a hungry Mosasaurus.

“Money Heist” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (series finale) — Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

“Mixtape” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In 1999, 12-year-old Beverly discovers a broken mixtape made by her late parents. She sets out to find the songs — and learn more about her mom and dad. Julie Brown stars.

“Cobalt Blue” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When an aspiring author and his free-spirited sister both fall for the enigmatic paying guest at their home, ensuing events rock their traditional family.

“A Christmas Dance Reunion” 8 p.m. Lifetime — Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman of “High School Musical” fame reunite.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p.m. CBS — When Hondo returns as leader, the team is soon pulled into a dangerous case involving a large stockpile of cash and the Russian mob.

“You’re Watching Video Music Box” 8 p.m. Showtime — The documentary includes 40 years’ worth of never never-before-seen archival footage as it explores the show’s influence on Hip-Hop culture around the world.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — Magnum starts following Higgins to discover what she’s been hiding, as she’s secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI-6.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Danny partners with Anthony to solve a double homicide when Anthony’s shady cousin, Joey, proves to have gang ties to the crime

WEEKEND

“Kirk Franklin’s a Gospel Christmas” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — When Olivia (Demetria McKinney), a young assistant pastor, gets assigned to be a lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas, she’s fearful she can’t manage the transition, including getting the choir ready to open the town’s annual Winter Jamboree.

“My Favorite Christmas Melody” 8 p.m. Sunday Lifetime — Once a promising singer-songwriter, Abby (Mýa) now finds herself writing uninspired jingles for commercials. As she heads home for the holidays, she’s enlisted by the local high school music teacher to help save the school arts program.

“Power Book II: Ghost” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — The episode title is “The Greater Good.”

“Yellowstone” 8 p.m. Sunday Paramount — No info available yet for the sixth episode of the season beyond the tile “I Want To Be Him.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Alicia’s desperate to find a safe home for her people

“Dexter: New Blood” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Dexter’s method of protecting his son from drugs unleashes his Dark Passenger in a very impulsive way.

“Succession” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The episode title is “Chiantishire.”

“The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove” 9:30 p.m. CBS — The entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. ABC —The team goes on a citywide hunt for an individual who is threatening a mass casualty event.

“The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” 10 p.m. AMC (series finale) — The group faces enemies, living and dead, on their way to save the future ... and themselves.

“Insecure” 10:07 p.m. Sunday HBO — The synopsis is not yet available. The title is “Chillin’, Okay?”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” 10:37 p.m. Sunday HBO — Title of this episode is “Irma Kostroski.”