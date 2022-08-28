TV best bets with ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel, Emily Deschanel, Steve Carell, Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown

On Sunday, Showtime takes a look at the life of John McEnroe in a new documentary. And on the same night, the latest edition of “Tales of the Walking Dead” anthology on AMC stars Anthony Edwards playing a man shooting a nature documentary in a “dead zone.”

This covers Monday, August 29 through Sunday, Sept. 4.

MONDAY

“American Ninja Warrior” 8 p.m. NBC (14th season finale) — Ethan Bartnicki of Marietta is in the finals.

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — The classic “men tell all” episode has arrived featuring the rejected bachelors.

“America’s National Parks” 9 p.m. NGC (new series) — Narrated and executive produced by Garth Brooks, this series showcases the breathtaking landscape and extraordinary wildlife in parks full of rich surprises and wonder.

“Beat Shazam” 9 p.m. Fox — Three teams of besties compete to win the million dollar prize.

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” 9 p.m. AMC — Allison has a new plan to escape her domestic hell and get back to the woman she used to be; Patty has a new problem -- confronting her intimacy issues with Tammy; Kevin’s newfound fame lands him an interview with the local paper.

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW — Max and Murphy make plans for the future, and everything seems to be going according to plan at the fundraiser with Murphy and Darnell posing as the un-happy couple.

“ATL Homicide” 10 p.m. TV One — In a first for the detectives, Quinn and Vince must prove a young male who is found dead was actually killed in Atlanta; a bloodied eyewitness, an active kidnapping and a mystery suspect lead them to uncover a tale of deadly, good fun.

TUESDAY

“The Patient” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu (new series) — Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), a therapist mourning the death of his wife, takes on an enigmatic new client. As the two men wrestle with very different, individual problems, their professional relationship is transformed by a choice that binds them deeply together

“Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In the summer of 2007, news breaks that an NBA referee is being investigated for gambling on his own games, igniting a media storm and sending the NBA, FBI and sports fans into crisis.

“7 Little Johnstons” 9 p.m. TLC — Liz heads to Nashville for a girls’ weekend, but three little women out on the town draws unwanted attention.

“What We Do In The Shadows” 10 p.m. FX — Guillermo has a visitor from overseas.

“Password” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Chelsea Handler vs. Jimmy Fallon.

WEDNESDAY

“Reservation Dogs” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — Two influencers attempt to bring the younger generation together at the NARDS Youth Summit.

“I Came About” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Follows a young graffiti artist who discovers a shocking secret that would put him and the ones closest to him in danger. Hugh Bonneville is one of the stars.

“DC’s Stargirl” 8 p.m. the CW (third season debut) — With Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS — The Leftovers alliance finally imploded last week and will Kyle pay the price?

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — The Top Eight chefs are paired together and tasked with communicating on opposite sides of a wall to create identical dishes with a double elimination on the line.

“Guy’s Ultimate Game Night” 9 p.m. Food Network (new series) — If you put a game show and a food competition show in a blender, you get this, seeming Guy Fieri’s umpteenth show on the Food Network.

“CMT Storytellers” 10 p.m. CMT — Darius Rucker talks about songs from both his Hootie days and his solo country career.

“Welcome to Wrexham” 10 p.m. FX — With just weeks before the season begins, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds find themselves having to convince star football players and executives to take a chance on Wrexham.

THURSDAY

“Pantheon” 12:01 a.m. AMC+ (new series) — Bullied teen Maddie begins receiving messages from a mysterious stranger that claims to be her recently deceased father, David; his consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud after an experimental brain scan, and it turns out he’s not the only one.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Jennifer grapples with a case of a former colleague getting duped by a shape shifter pretending to be Megan Thee Stallion.

“Alone: Frozen” 9 p.m. History — The harsh Labrador environment has a profound effect on participants’ mindset and strategies and proves too much for one participant to overcome

“The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power” 9:01 p.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — Early buzz on this show has been enormously positive.

“60 Days In” 9 p.m. A&E — Sheriff Scandrett faces a challenge when the conditions of the Quarantine Pods take a serious toll on the participants that risk the success of the program.

FRIDAY

“Life by Ella” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Ella returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds, and a major seize the day mentality.

“Five Days at Memorial” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — With pressures mounting to abandon the hospital, the staff is forced to make challenging decisions.

“Surface” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — Sophie must end the investigation into her own crimes, and she realizes there’s only one explanation left for what happened on the ferry.

“Trying” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (third season finale) — Scott’s book launch doesn’t go according to plan. Jason struggles with his new job. Nikki finally masters tough love.

“Buy My House” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Homeowners from across the US pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot.

“Dated and Related” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together.

“Devil in Ohio” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — When a psychiatrist (Emily Deschanel) shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

“Fakes” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.

“House of Hammer” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (new series) — Chronicling the deeply troubling accusations leveled against critically acclaimed actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty,

“Ivy+Bean” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Two unlikely friends, the loud and fearless Bean, and the thoughtful and quiet Ivy. Yet the two discover that an adventure can reveal that even seemingly different people can become the best of friends.

“Jurassic World Dominion” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (streaming debut) — The epic conclusion of the Jurassic era.

“Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — In the aftermath of a huge scandal, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K Brown), rebuild their congregation.

WEEKEND

“McEnroe” 7 p.m. Sunday Showtime — A doc about the complicated, often irascible tennis great John McEnroe.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — Sarah and Kevin come together with exciting news. Connor and Margaret’s law firm struggles to make ends meet, and when Mick’s pill addiction starts to noticeably affect his life, the O’Briens must rally together and stage an intervention.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Emmett supports Jada; Kiesha and Tiff come to a resolution; pressure mounts on Douda; Trig makes a major decision.

“House of the Dragon” Sunday HBO — HBO had released zero info on the fourth episode as of this writing.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz — Kenan and Jukebox search for answers in family matters. When Raq’s push into new territory is stalled, she proposes a meeting.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. AMC — In a nature documentary set in the “dead sector,” a naturalist (Anthony Edwards) who studies walkers encounters a spirited settler; an unlikely respect is forged between the two as the settler tries to argue in favor of people taking back the land from the dead.

“City on a Hill” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — As Decourcy fights to prove Curtis Whitaker’s innocence, Caysen, who is desperate to clear his own name, entertains a compromise.

“Rick & Morty” 11 p.m. Sunday Adult Swim (sixth season debut) — The only info released about this episode is the title Solaricks.