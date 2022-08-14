TV best bets with L.A. Lakers, ‘Better Call Saul’ series finale, ‘She-Hulk’

And over on Paramount+ on Friday is a psychological horror film that is embodied in its title “Orphan: First Kill.” Julia Stiles is one of the stars in the movie.

This covers Monday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 21.

MONDAY

“Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports.

“American Ninja Warrior” 8 p.m. NBC — The finals return to Las Vegas, where the ninjas face up to eight super-sized obstacles in Stage 1.

“Better Call Saul” 9 p.m. AMC (series finale) — The prequel to “Breaking Bad” finally concludes.

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Darnell (Keston John) come face to face with the source of their problems and Max (Casey Deidrick) and Gene (Matt Murray) get pulled into the mess.

TUESDAY

“Hotties” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — In this wild dating competition, four hot singles go on blind dates and battle to cook up date-night worthy dishes. But, in order to keep cooking, they’ll have to choke down extreme spicy food challenges.

“Only Murders in the Building” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Closing in on the killer, Mabel takes her investigative talents into the ring; Oliver and Charles duke it out over a birdcage only to end up confronting their deepest paternal struggles.

“Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — From Notre Dame to the NFL, Manti Te’o’s future in football showed promise until an online relationship hoax sent his life and career spiraling.

“Tim Dillon: A Real Hero” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Tim Dillon rants about fast food, living in Texas, Disney adults and the reason no one should be called a hero.

“7 Little Johnstons” 9 p.m. TLC (12th season debut) — After the family celebrates Amber’s birthday, she and Anna decide to upgrade their looks. Brice and Liz are ready to take the next step in their relationship, and Trent and Amber have a heart-to-heart with Jonah about his recent behavioral issues.

“What We Do in the Shadows” 10 p.m. FX — Nandor and Laszlo air out their differences on a hunting trip at an isolated cabin, Nadja has a girls’ night, and Guillermo reconnects with his family for the first time in 12 years.

“Password” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Meghan Trainor vs. Jimmy Fallon.

WEDNESDAY

“Reservation Dogs” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — The entire town comes together to say goodbye to a dying elder.

“High Heat″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — When clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family ... and a serial killer.

“Look Both Ways” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring? Stars Lili Reinhart and Luke Wilson.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS — The house is split into two. How will this impact the Leftovers alliance?

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — As the top 12 chefs approach the halfway point in the competition, they’re challenged to a tag-team cook-off.

“Password” 9:01 p.m. NBC — Martin Short and Jimmy Fallon.

“Grown-ish” 10 p.m. Freeform — The girls enlist Junior’s help to find their shady roommate, Lauryn, who has a habit of mysteriously disappearing.

THURSDAY

“Pulse” 3:01 a.m. BET+ — An electromagnetic pulse disables a secure building and disrupts the bio-electric signals in everyone’s minds, trapping a group of video game designers and turning each floor into a psychotic battlefield.

“The Diana Investigations” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (docuseries) — The doc includes interviews with U.K. and French detectives who investigated Princess Diana’s death.

“Inside the Mind of a Cat” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Cat experts dive into the mind of a feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary.

“The Resort” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Upon finding Violet’s phone containing an old video Alex recorded, Emma, Noah and Baltasar seek the help of a grizzled writer for a potential new lead.

“The Undeclared War” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Set in 2024, the series tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, secretly working to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the U.K. in the runup to a general election.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has a complicated life as a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

“Buckhead Shore” 8 p.m. MTV — The boys plan a special trip for Adamo to Hilton Head for a weekend of beach, booze and bold declarations; Parker struggles to contain his feelings for Katie; Juju makes big moves at Magic City.

“Inmate to Roommate” 10 p.m. A&E (new series) — Follows recently released inmates as they re-enter society and move in with everyday people who welcome them into their homes.

FRIDAY

“Bad Sisters” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — How did John Paul die? This murder mystery features the Garvey sisters, who have multiple reasons to kill the man.

“Making the Cut” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (third season debut) — Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back with their fashion designer reality show that is not “Project Runway.”

“Sprung” 12:01 a.m. Freevee (new series) — A group of formerly incarcerated people band together to use their criminal expertise for good.

“Surface” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — James is finally honest with Sophie about their marriage and their past. His betrayals run deep, but not as deep as her own.

“Surfside Girls” 10:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Best friends Sam and Jade solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town.

“Trying” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Jason and Nikki’s future with the kids appears to be in jeopardy after a mistake; Tyler says goodbye to a friend; Scott lands a book deal.

“Echoes” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (limited series) — Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives since they were children. But their world is thrown into disarray when one sister goes missing.

“The Girl in the Mirror” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — After losing her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, Alma tries to unravel what happened that day — and regain her identity.

“Kleo” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former spy killer is set free and embarks on a revenge spree against the people who conspired to betray her.

“Orphan: First Kill” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — After escaping from a psychiatric facility in Estonia, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost.

“Killer Camp” 8 p.m. the CW — It’s vote-off day at Camp Pleasant! The remaining campmates have their first opportunity to expose the killer (or killers?!).

WEEKEND

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The Sharks vs. the Talk.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — With Connor recovering, Megan decides whether to work in L.A. or stay to help.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 pm. Sunday TNT — Pope offers information on a cold case in exchange for a prison transfer.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Emmett & Tiff forge a new path as Tiff grows closer to Rob.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz — Fifteen-year-old Kanan Stark is eager to join his family’s growing drug business in 1990s South Jamaica, Queens.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. AMC — In a fast-paced, reality-twisting buddy-action heist, a disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss are trapped together as the city of Atlanta collapses under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together in order to escape the city.

“City on a Hill” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — As Jackie continues his fling with Letitia Dryden, Jenny sets out to get her husband reinstated in the FBI.