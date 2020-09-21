TV best bets with Kim Cattrall, Jeff Daniels, Chris Rock, Millie Bobby Brown, John Cusack

On streaming services, CBS All Access introduces its first documentary about video games called “Console Wars” while “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown stars in a detective film “Enola Holmes” on Netflix. On Thursday, HBO Max tackles a true crime story in scripted form “The Murders of White House Farm.” On Friday, Amazon Prime introduces a drama “Utopia” starring Rainn Wilson and John Cusack and Netflix debuts the eighth season of “The Great British Baking Show.”

This covers Monday, September 21 through Sunday, September 27, 2020.

MONDAY

“A Love Song for Latasha” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The killing of Latasha Harlins became a flashpoint for the 1992 LA uprising. This documentary explores the 15-year-old’s life.

“Monday Night Football” 8:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN — New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders. “Dancing With the Stars” is moved to Tuesday this week.

“The Third Day” 9 p.m. HBO — Plagued by a disturbing dream, Sam (Jude Law) awakes to find himself in a compromising situation and, having missed the morning crossing to return to the mainland, spends the day trying to learn more about the islanders' beliefs.

“Filthy Rich” 9 p.m. Fox (new series) — When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife (Kim Cattrall) and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will.

“We Are Who We Are” 10 p.m. HBO — The arrival of Caitlin’s period accelerates her secret desire to experiment with her gender expression — and to flirt with girls and test boundaries with her boyfriend Sam.

TUESDAY

“The Playbook” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Coaches with championship résumés share their personal rules for success in sports and life in this reflective and inspiring documentary series.

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC — The top 10 compete for $1 million and includes Marietta singer Cristina Rae.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. ABC — ABC bumped week 2 of the show to Tuesday to accommodate “Monday Night Football.”

“Frontline” 9 p.m. GPB — A look at the presidential race.

“Transplant” 10:01 p.m. NBC — When a friend from Syria reaches out for his help treating patients, Bashir works to balance his role at the hospital with his ties to home. Theo feels powerless when something happens to one of his daughters back home. A patient puts Magalie’s moral convictions to the test.

“Time100” 10:02 p.m. ABC — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make the list alongside stars Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani and John Legend.

WEDNESDAY

“Console Wars” 3:01 a.m. CBS All Access — The Nintendo and Sega battle of the 1990s.

“Enola Holmes” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox (fourth season debut) — Featuring contestants who combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls and have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Agents of Chaos” 9 p.m. HBO (part one of two parts) — With never-before-seen footage inside the Russian troll farms, and videos unearthed from the Russian deep web, the film digs deep into the sophisticated plans to undermine democracy.

“America’s Got Talent” 9 p.m. NBC (15th season finale) — The $1 million is handed out.

“I Can See Your Voice” 9:01 p.m. Fox (new series) — The contestant must tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

THURSDAY

“The Chef Show” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Writer, director and food enthusiast Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi explore food in and out of the kitchen with accomplished chefs and celebrity friends.

“Haute Dog” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Each episode features three dog groomers facing off over two rounds.

“The Murders at White House Farm”' HBO Max — Over thirty years ago, three generations of one family were murdered at their isolated farm. Initial evidence pointed the finger at the daughter of the family who had a history of mental illness, however one detective refused to accept this and delved deeper into the investigation. His determination uncovered new evidence that shed suspicion on another family member. This is a dramatized true crime story based on extensive research, interviews and published accounts, looking at the mystery behind what happened that fateful day.

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. ABC — Ricki Lake vs. Kathie Lee Gifford; 2Chainz vs. Big Boi.

“Agents of Chaos” 9 p.m. HBO (second of two-part series) — Besides Russians, there also key players in the United States who, through venality, corruption or circumstance, furthered Putin’s goals, with a vulnerable and unsuspecting American public as their target.

“Match Game” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Jerry Ferrara, Constance Zimmer, Chris Sullivan, Caroline Rhea, Ross Mathews and Dascha Polanco.

FRIDAY

“Country-ish” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Country artist Coffey Anderson and his wife, hip-hop dancer Criscilla, juggle family life, career goals and tests of faith in this reality series.

“Secret Society of Second Born Royals” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe. With guidance from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and a new class of royal recruits must first learn to harness their new powers at a top-secret training camp before they can save the world.

“The Great British Baking Show” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (eight season debut) — A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the U.K.'s best.

“Sneakerheads” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) —Devin, a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, finds himself deep in the hole after falling back into his sneaker-buying ways.

"Utopia″ 3:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — Utopia is a conspiracy thriller that follows a group of young fans who come together when they discover that the conspiracy in an elusive comic, Utopia, is real. The comic foretells the demise of humanity and the world as we know it, thrusting this group of underdogs to embark on a high-stakes twisted adventure to use what they uncover to save themselves, each other and ultimately humanity. Rainn Wilson and John Cusack are in the cast.

“A Wilderness of Error” 9 p.m. FX (new series) — Famed filmmaker and writer Errol Morris is obsessed with one of America’s most popularized true crimes: the murder of a pregnant wife and two young daughters on an Army base back in 1970. Green Beret doctor Jeffrey MacDonald said a band of drugged-crazed hippies attacked his family, led by a girl in a floppy hat. Army Investigators said MacDonald committed the murders. Director Marc Smerling re-investigates in an attempt to find the truth.

“The Amber Ruffin Show” 9 p.m. Peacock (new series) — The “Late Night With Seth Myers” writer gets her own show.

WEEKEND

“20/20: Sellebrity - The Go-To Girls” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton & Britney Spears | What price did they pay for fame? Go inside the original celebrity influencer culture with those who created it.

"The Simpsons″ 8 p.m. Sunday Fox (32nd season debut) — Mr. Burns goes undercover as “Fred” at the nuclear power plant and becomes friends with Homer and the gang.

“Sunday Night Football” 8:20 p.m. Sunday NBC - Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

"Bob’s Burgers″ 9 p.m. Sunday Fox (11th season debut) — Bob goes on an epic quest to find a misplaced lockbox key.

"The Comey Rules″ 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Jeff Daniels as former FBI Director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Donald J. Trump, will air on consecutive nights.

"Fargo″ 9 p.m. Sunday FX (fourth season debut) — An uneasy peace between two Kansas City crime syndicates is threatened by an untimely death.

“Lovecraft Country″ 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The only info right now is the title” I Am."

"Family Guy″ 9:30 p.m. Sunday Fox (19th season debut, 350th episode) — Stewie finally says his first word, and it’s a swear.

“The Vow” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — When they see no action by the authorities, Sarah, Mark, and Nippy contact additional news outlets to provoke outrage and pressure law enforcement to pay attention.

“Bravo’s Chat Room” 10:30 p.m. Sunday Bravo — New weekly talk series with a panel that includes Porsha Williams.