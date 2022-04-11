TV best bets with Josh Brolin, Viola Davis, Patrick Swayze, Craig Robinson, Nicole Kidman, CMT Awards

Over on Peacock Thursday, Craig Robinson of “The Office” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fame stars in the new comedy “Killing It,” playing a struggling bank teller who decides to kill snakes for a potential windfall.

On NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” popular singer and rapper Lizzo will host and perform.

And on Monday, CBS will air for the very first time the CMT Awards with the odd host pairing of singer Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie.

Over on ABC Thursday, the network gives an hour spotlight to the late Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009 of cancer at age 57.

Plus, on Hulu, the Kardashians return with a reality show about themselves after leaving E!

This covers Monday, April 11, through Sunday, April 17.

MONDAY

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — The top 24 perform in Hawaii.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — Athena investigates a robbery at a gas station that takes an unexpected turn when the would-be victim turns the tables on her assailant.

“2022 CMT Music Awards” 8 p.m. CBS — Country music star Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie take the stage as co-hosts of the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Performers include Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 9 p.m. Fox — The members of the 126 race to find, and then save, a mystery victim in a car crash.

“Better Things” 10 p.m. FX — Sam deals with anxiety.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Shaun is making changes to make patients comfortable and improve his scores.

TUESDAY

“The Girl From Plainville” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — While the prosecution and defense get their strategies in place for trial, Michelle’s isolation from her peers pushes her to a breaking point.

“Hard Cell” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Events planner-turned-women’s prison governor Laura Willis documents the thrills and spills of life behind bars in this delightfully dry comedy series.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — When a young couple is found murdered in a New York City park after returning from vacation, the team searches for a suspect linked to the drug trade.

“Judge Steve Harvey” 8 p.m. ABC — Childhood best friends argue over one not honoring to fulfill their end of a lost bet made over the Super Bowl. (The series just got a second season.)

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — When Conrad confronts a pharmacy owner about fraudulent prescriptions being filled under his name, the situation takes a dangerous turn.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Tampa, 1995: With his football dreams dashed, Dwayne asks Rocky to train him to become a wrestler.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC (first season finale) — While on Abbott’s annual zoo field trip, Tariq unexpectedly reveals that he has been offered a job in New York.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Kate and Toby’s relationship evolves over a few years.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Pops, Dre and Junior go on a trip to heal old wounds; Diane and Jack contemplate their futures as they look at their college wish lists.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 pm. ABC — Amanda Seals, Kevin Nealon and Jaleel White are the celebrity panel.

“The Thing About Pam” 10:01 p.m. NBC (season finale) — Pam goes to shocking and absurd extremes to extricate herself from the web of lies she has spun.

WEDNESDAY

“The Family Law” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new season) — “The Family Law” gives a vivid glimpse inside the gloriously dysfunctional world of a hilarious and heart-warming Chinese- Australian family through the eyes of 14-year-old Benjamin.

“The Taming of the Shrewd” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When a heartbroken scientist moves back home to start over, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell their land.

“Today We Fix the World” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After workaholic Diego learns that he might not be the father of young Benito, the duo sets out on an emotional quest to find the boy’s biological dad.

“Our Great National Parks” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Barack Obama narrates a documentary featuring ravishingly varied landscapes, seascapes, and surprising animal escapades.

“Smother in Law” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Living with her family since the pandemic struck, the meddling Isadir does her best to disrupt the lives of her bumbling son and rival daughter-in-law.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — When Beverly steps in for PE coach at William Penn Academy, Adam reluctantly takes her Jazzercise class.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Archer and Hannah clash over a patient with close ties to Goodwin.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — Castaways are divided into two tribes to compete against each other.

“The Wonder Years” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Bruce returns home from Vietnam, and the family is shocked to find out he is dating an older woman with an 8-year-old son with whom he is eager to start his life.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Dan enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel after Louise points out that Dan’s generosity with his time seems to benefit everyone but her.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — The gang gathers for a fun and festive game night as a means to distract Gary from dwelling on a heavy situation.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — The network just announced this series will get a sixth and final season.

THURSDAY

“The Kardashians” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — When the family left E!, it was no shock they’d come back, this time on a streaming service. Attention is their oxygen.

“The Garcias” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — An American family based in San Antonio, Texas, gathers for a summer vacation in their fancy beach house in Mexico.

“Killing It” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes. Craig Robinson is the big name.

“Not So Pretty” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Narrated by Keke Palmer, this series is a comprehensive large-scale investigative exposé of the trillion-dollar cosmetics, beauty and personal care industry.

“CMT Crosswoads: LeAnn Rimes and Friends” 8 p.m. CMT — LeAnn Rimes joins Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton and Brandy Clark to perform Rimes’ greatest hits in a celebration of Rimes’ 25th anniversary of her career.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a congressional candidate.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon copes with the death of a hero.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Rollins and Fin investigate an assault in Kentucky that has striking similarities to a victim found in Central Park.

“Ghosts” 9:01 p.m. CBS — An ‘80s “mean girl” ghost named Stephanie, who died on her prom night, is awakened in the attic, triggering Sam to confront what happened on her own prom night.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — From the network: Sometimes shows just be over my head acting fake deep. Where’s the toilet jokes?

“Superstar: Patrick Swayze” 10:01 p.m. ABC — ABC News explores Patrick Swayze’s remarkable life, legacy and the love shared with many. Featuring emotional new interviews and personal videos.

FRIDAY

“Outer Range” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

“Pachinko” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Sunja goes into premature labor while Isak grapples with a political awakening. Solomon finds Hana, his long-lost love.

“Roar” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — An anthology focused on women featuring magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds. Actors include Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin.

“WeCrashed” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Rebekah is frustrated with WeGrow’s progress while Adam attempts to mend their relationship. They state their mission — and the world reacts.

“Anatomy of a Scandal” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime.

“Choose or Die” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A broke student plays an obscure 1980s survival computer game in pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realizes she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her own life.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — Red chases a lead that could shed light on both Liz’s death and Cooper’s blackmailing.

“Come Dance With Me” 8 p.m. CBS (new series) — Dancers are invited to bring one family member who has encouraged them to becoming a dancer.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — An entrepreneur from Fort Lee, New Jersey, introduces his “purrfect” product designed to keep your feline stimulated and entertained.

“Bill Maher: #Adulting” 10 p.m. HBO — Bill Maher returns for a scathing hour of his signature commentary on hot-button issues, bringing his no-holds-barred perspective to cancel culture, quarantine, Q-Anon and everything in-between.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Lizzo hosts and performs.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Top 20 perform.

“Power Book IV” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz (first season finale) — Decisions are made by those closest to Tommy, which could leave him powerless. When the gangs face off, truths come to light, shifting the power of the drug game.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — McCall’s vigilante work further complicates her personal life when she is forced to ask her ex-husband, Dr. Miles Fulton (Stephen Bishop), to help with a gunshot victim, one of two women being hunted by thieves after they witnessed a robbery,

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger. With her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future.

“The First Lady” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — A revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Cast includes Michelle Pfeiffer (Betty Ford), Gillian Anderson (Eleanor Roosevelt) and Viola Davis (Michelle Obama).

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty " 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — There seemed to be nothing left for Santos Dumont to conquer.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS — When a series of deadly explosions hits oil derricks across Los Angeles, SWAT teams up to hunt down an activist-turned-terrorist.