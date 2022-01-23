TV best bets with Janet Jackson, Bill Cosby, Playboy, Tiffany Haddish, ‘The Gilded Age’

Netflix brings back Aziz Ansari on Tuesday with his latest comedy special and Kevin James in a new comedy “Home Team” Friday.

This covers Monday, Jan. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 30.

MONDAY

“Kenan″ 8 p.m. NBC — Mika finds herself at odds with Kenan, Pam and Tami when they accuse her of being a workaholic.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — As the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Owen works to rescue the lives of the stranded migrants, T.K.’s life hangs in the balance and Grace prepares for the birth of her baby.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — The Butlers and Johnsons are rattled in different ways after an earthquake strikes, with Calvin and Tina moving in with Malcolm and Marty while their home is repaired.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT (third season debut) — While Wilford emphasizes his rule aboard his icy train, Layton’s pirate train continues its dangerous quest for warm spots.

“Secrets of Playboy” 9 p.m. A&E (new series) — Hugh Hefner sold himself as a champion of free speech who created the Playboy brand to set off a sexual revolution that would liberate men and women alike.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — When the body of a Navy lieutenant is discovered missing an eye, the NCIS investigation leads to the world of cage fighting.

“The Gilded Age” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook.

TUESDAY

“Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The comic delivers a routine in December 2021, surprising an audience in a New York City nightclub.

“American Auto” 8 p.m. NBC — Katherine and the team reshoot a commercial to make it more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — After a negative teacher review, Janine gets a confidence boost when a student gets transferred from Melissa’s class into hers, but it turns out the student proves to be too much to handle.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — A look at the death of Milo’s mom.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Jack gets a job as the locker room attendant for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Dre and Bow feel like they need to step in before letting the job get to his head.

“New Amsterdam” 10:03 p.m. NBC — As the team gathers to mourn the loss of someone dear, Max and Helen realize the extent to which New Amsterdam has changed since they left.

“American Dad” 10 p.m. TBS (17th season debut) — Francine becomes a real estate agent again, culminating in a naval battle royale between Cap’n Monty, Barb and Akiko.

“Ordinary Joe” 10 p.m. NBC (first season finale) — Cop Joe tries to impress Amy’s family. Nurse Joe takes an important road trip with Chris. Music Joe hits rock bottom.

“Promised Land” 10:01 p.m. ABC (new series) — Alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business.

WEDNESDAY

“American Rock Stars” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Goes behind the scenes with the team that stole the hearts of America in 2018 and rocketed the sport of curling to a new level of fame.

“The Amazing Race” 9 p.m. CBS — Teams race through Switzerland, where racers bungee jump over 700 feet off the Verzasca Dam.

“Resident Alien” 9 p.m. Syfy (second season debut) — Harry, the alien, is back on Earth but doesn’t remember who he is and only Asta can keep him safe.

“Astrid & Lily Save the World” 10 p.m. Syfy (new series) — Astrid and Lilly open a portal to another dimension and become monster hunters to save humanity.

THURSDAY

“And Just Like That” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Carrie goes on a second date with Peter, the widower teacher.

“Chosen” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A teenager finds her world turned upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth lurking in her sleepy Danish town. From the creators of “The Rain.”

“The Fallout” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — A film about two teenage girls grappling with the grief of surviving and losing classmates in a school shooting.

“Bunker” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Vladimiro, who lost the respect of his wife and children, can only find peace in an old bunker located in the basement of his house.

“Take Out With Lisa Ling” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Ling examines different Asian foods and the culinary cultures they come from.

“Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster” 8 p.m. ABC — A special on the infamous Gambino mob family, featuring a new interview with one of the most notorious hitmen in mafia history, Sammy “The Bull” Gravano.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon makes friends with his dorm neighbors.

“Single Drunk Female” 10 p.m. Freeform — Sam tries to win over Brit by making an amends at her birthday party.

FRIDAY

“The Afterparty” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — A genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Among the stars: Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz and Ilana Glazer.

“The Legend of Vox Machina” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — An animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling.

“All of Us Are Dead” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood.

“Doomlands” 3:01 a.m. Roku — The series looks at the life of the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender Lhandi as they sling beers across a hellish wasteland in their mobile pub: The Oasis.

“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Jonathan Van Ness lets his curiosity lead the way as he roves from snacks to wigs in this podcast spinoff chock-full of experts and special guests.

“In From the Cold” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A mom’s life turns upside down when she must choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bioengineered Russian agent.

“Home Team” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Two years after NFL head coach Sean Payton (Kevin James) is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

“Janet Jackson” 8 p.m. A&E, Lifetime — An intimate, honest and unfiltered look at Jackson’s untold story.

“Undercover Boss” 8 p.m. CBS — Rita’s Italian Ice CEO Linda Chadwick embedded herself among her employees.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — When Hawaii Supreme Court nominee Judge Rachel Park (Moon Bloodgood) is being blackmailed, she hires Magnum and Higgins who go to extraordinary lengths to help her out.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Frank contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks.

“My Killer Body With K. Michelle” 10:03 p.m. Lifetime (new series) — Que hides in bathrooms painfully scratching at the sores from her silicone butt injections, a procedure she’s kept secret from her friends and family for fear of being judged.

WEEKEND

“Janet Jackson” 8 p.m. Saturday A&E, Lifetime — Parts 3 and 4 of the documentary about Jackson.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Willem Dafoe hosts and Katy Perry sings.

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Prince instructs the trading floor on a new play but is met with skepticism.

“Claws” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT — With the crew in shambles and the threat of the DEA looming, Desna plots an exit strategy for herself and her girls.

“Euphoria” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — No information about this episode has been released.

“The Righteous Gemstones” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — At Christmas 1993, Eli considers a tempting offer from an old friend.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday — Officers John Nolan and Lucy Chen must fulfill three quests if they want to get a stolen police helicopter back safely from a teenage thief.

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new limited series) — In the mid-1960s, Cosby is a rising star in the entertainment industry, breaking barriers. All the while, he allegedly begins exploiting his power. This series is hosted by W. Kamau Bell.