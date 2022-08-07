TV best bets with Jamie Foxx, Owen Wilson, Princess Diana, ‘A League of Their Own’ reboot

On Wednesday, Disney+ is returning with the third season of its popular children’s show “Bluey.” On Friday, Discovery+ has a new documentary about Viagra.

Apple TV+’s most notable new program is a docuseries about “Five Days At Memorial” focused on a hospital dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina

Several series are wrapping their seasons including HBO’s “Westworld,” Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” and Starz’ “P-Valley.” And Hallmark brings back its popular drama “Chesapeake Shores” for a sixth season Sunday.

This covers Monday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 14.

MONDAY

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls” 9 p.m. NGC — Grylls hangs with Ashton Kutcher in Costa Rica.

“Beat Shazam” 9 p.m. Fox — Three teams of educators try to ace a million-dollar music test.

“Industry” 9 p.m. HBO — Harper’s (Myha’la Herrold) decision to pursue Bloom (Jay Duplass) over Felim (Andrew Buchan) exposes larger issues between her and Eric (Ken Leung) — and the account.

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Max (Casey Deidrick) have a long overdue conversation.

TUESDAY

“Only Murders in the Building” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A blackout throws the city into chaos; as the trio races to save a loved one from the killer, other Arconia residents begin to explore unexpected connections in the midst of darkness, all enhanced by Gut Milk and a yodel or two.

“I Just KIlled My Dad” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family.

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC — Atlanta’s Lace Larrabee will be performing in the first live shows.

“The Murder Inc. Story” 9 p.m. BET (new series) — The untold tale of the rise, sudden fall and redemption of Murder Inc. Records; and the mastermind behind the New York City record label, Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo.

“What We Do In The Shadows” 10 p.m. FX — Guillermo loses his mind trying to help Nandor plan the perfect vampire wedding.

“Password” 10:01 p.m. NBC (new series) — Jon Hamm vs. Jimmy Fallon.

WEDNESDAY

“Bluey” 12:01 a.m. Disney+ (third season debut) — The popular Australian kids show is back.

“Indian Matchmaking″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — See the rest of Aparna’s journey, and some of Sima’s other clients search for love.

“Locke & Key” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third and final season) — There are brand-new keys and Gideon is now in the 21st century, but Bode is going to be facing his biggest opponent yet again: Dodge.

“Instant Dream Home” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families’ homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS — The Leftovers are now in power after getting rid of a power player in Nicole.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — The remaining chefs are challenged with a “Winner’s Mystery Box,” curated by the Season 3 Champion, Christine Ha.

“Court Night Live” 9 p.m. A&E (new series) — Bringing live trials to the people as civil court cases from across the country are litigated.

“Password” 9:01 p.m. NBC — Heidi Klum and Jimmy Fallon.

“So You Think You Can Dance” 9 p.m. Fox (17th season finale) — Alexis vs. Keaton.

“Grown-ish” 10 p.m. Freeform — Eager to impress Gamma Psi Delta while pledging, Junior faces a moral dilemma when he books a controversial comedian to perform at a fundraiser.

THURSDAY

“The Ms. Pat Show” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (second season debut) — A third season has already been cleared and taped.

“Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Competitive skateboarder Leo Baker faces a turning point in his life in the lead-up to the 2020 Olympics.

“The Resort” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — No info on the fifth episode.

“Alone: Frozen” 9 p.m. (new series) — Six of the strongest “Alone” participants from past seasons return to put their survival skills to the test for a second time. Dropped off on the frigid north Atlantic Coast of Labrador, Canada, just as winter is setting in.

“Chrisley Knows Best” 8 p.m. USA — Todd wants revenge on Chase for a viral prank; Savannah helps Faye immortalize her life story.

FRIDAY

“Cosmic Love” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — In this social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking.

“Five Days at Memorial” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital.

“A League of Their Own” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — This reinterpretation of the classic movie “A League of Their Own” evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.

“For All Mankind” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (third season finale) — The Martian crew debates how to save the life of one of their own.

“Loot” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — At the Silver Moon Summit in Corsica, Molly must make a choice between her past and her future.

“Surface” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A risky choice lands Sophie in the throes of a hallucinogenic trip that makes her question what kind of person she really is — or was.

“Viagra: The Little Blue Pill That Changed the World” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ — A potential heart medication changes sex life forever.

“13: The Musical” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Following his parents’ divorce, 12-year-old Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) uproots from New York City with his mother, Jessica (Debra Messing). With his bar mitzvah fast approaching, Evan is devastated that he must leave all his friends, his father (Peter Hermann) and his rabbi (Josh Peck) behind. But upon arriving at his grandmother’s (Rhea Perlman) house in small-town Walkerton, Indiana, he hatches a plan to win new friends by turning his bar mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

“Day Shift” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Jamie Foxx stars as a struggling vampire hunter who is paired with a goofy vampire hunting union rep played by Dave Franco.

“Never Have I Ever” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

“Secret Headquarters” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A kid discovers the secret headquarters of a powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack. Owen Wilson stars.

“Children of the Underground” 8 p.m. FX (new limited series) — The pulse-pounding true story of charismatic vigilante Faye Yager, who built a vast underground network that hid hundreds of mothers and children, saving them from the alleged abuse of husbands and fathers when a broken court system would not.

WEEKEND

“The Princess” 8 p.m. Saturday HBO — A deep dive into Princess Diana.

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Kristin Chenoweth vs. Kathy Najimy.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark (sixth season debut) — The O’Brien family comes together in the aftermath of Connor’s heart attack; Jess and David deal with media fallout after Dennis Peck goes on the run; everyone finally discovers who Abby called.

“The $100,000 Pyramid” 9 p.m. ABC — Taran Killam vs. Cedric the Entertainer.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 pm. Sunday TNT — Pope is sent to solitary confinement. Deran gets a visit from an old friend. J, Craig and Deran decide what to do about Pope. Julia confronts Baz.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Valentine’s Day brings unexpected developments. Trig and Shaad hit the town, while Jada and Darnell’s plans are ruined. Emmett makes a mature decision. Jake and Jemma’s day together ends in a confession. Kiesha and Tiff meet up.

“Married to Medicine” 9 p.m. Sunday Bravo — As the fun continues in Vegas, the ladies play a game where Toya reveals a secret; Audra calls out Toya for questioning her skills as an attorney; the dispute between Contessa and Heavenly rears its ugly head; Toya faces her greatest fears.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz (second season debut) — Kanan returns to Queens where Raq is trying to mend the many fractures in the Thomas family.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. AMC (new series) — Six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse.

“Westworld” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (fourth season finale) — Episode title is “Que Sera Sera.”

“City on a Hill” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Vying to become Boston’s next DA, Decourcy takes on a murky case involving a murdered police officer.

“P-Valley” 10:05 a.m. Sunday Starz (second season finale) — It’s the big finale, y’all. New beginnings and endings abound in Chucalissa.