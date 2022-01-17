TV best bets with ‘How I Met Your Father,’ ‘Fraggle Rock,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Billions’

And Will Forte returns to his old haunt “Saturday Night Live” to host.

This covers Monday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 23.

MONDAY

“Kenan″ 8 p.m. NBC — Aubrey and Kenan clash when he refuses to see that she is growing up.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — As Dave nears his 40th birthday, Calvin offers to coach his friend for an amateur boxing tournament.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists on board.

“Ordinary Joe” 10 p.m. NBC — A winter blizzard forces each Joe to confront the limits of his own control. Music Joe goes full rock star mode while on tour alone. An unsavory family secret threatens Cop Joe and Amy. Nurse Joe and Jenny each have cause to celebrate but are unable to be together.

TUESDAY

“How I Met Your Father” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — In the year 2045, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: A story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

“American Auto” 8 p.m. NBC — The group heads to Iowa for the opening of another factory.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — When a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine is excited to finally help Barbara out with something.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — A focus on the four fathers on the show: Jack, Kevin, Randall and Toby.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Dre calls into a radio show and gets humiliated in front of Diane and tries to redeem himself.

“Storage Wars” 9:30 p.m. A&E (300th episode) — The title is “The Hunchy-Back of La Habra.”

“Queens” 10 p.m. ABC — Eric and Naomi are conflicted on what is best for JoJo’s future.

“New Amsterdam” 10:03 p.m. NBC — Max and Helen adjust to sharing their lives and their problems, including the challenge of Helen’s mother.

WEDNESDAY

“Too Hot to Handle” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — The top prize for these attractive singles for not touching each other has been doubled to $200,000. Will that change the dynamics?

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Will and Stevie get stuck in the middle of a marital faceoff.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Upon their return home from college orientation, Adam and Brea each confess a secret that could affect the future of their relationship.

“The Wonder Years” 8:30 p.m. ABC — When Dean loses his position as first chair saxophone in the school band, Bill lays the pressure on him to earn it back.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Darlene continues to navigate her breakup with Ben, and when she and Becky head to the movies and see Ben on a date, Darlene can’t stop herself from interfering and making everyone uncomfortable.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Boden, Kidd and Severide work together to protect one of their own. At the Fire Academy, Herrmann meets an inspiring young man.

“The Amazing Race” 9 p.m. CBS — The pandemic stopped the race. This is the first leg after the pandemic began.

“Good Sam” 10 p.m. CBS — When Dr. Sam Griffith refuses to concede her role as chief, father Griff orchestrates a costly surprise.

THURSDAY

“And Just Like That” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — After coming clean to Che, Miranda considers a life-altering decision; Carrie tries to learn more about her mysterious neighbor.

“Astral Journey” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — A show that uses astrology to delve into the intimacy of celebrities who share the same zodiac sign.

“On the Job” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — This program centers around crime syndicates that temporarily release contracted prison inmates to carry out political assassinations for those in power, except that the crime syndicates are run by politicians.

“The Royal Treatment” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, then sparks fly between them, putting love and duty to the test.

“The Marfa Tapes” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Miranda Lambert’s documentary gives viewers an inside look at the making of the 15-song collection.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — A spate of coordinated attacks on Red’s lieutenants puts Dembe in imminent danger.

“Women of the Movement” 8 p.m. ABC (first season finale) — The two mothers at the center of the Emmett Till murder, Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley, testify about his character in front of a packed courtroom.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon attends his first comic book convention.

“Ghosts” 9 p.m. CBS — Just as Sam and Jay are set to host a friend’s wedding that could get their B&B business off the ground, the ghost of Hetty’s husband, Elias Woodstone, tries to ruin it.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — When a popular fighter doesn’t show up for the biggest bout of the year, Rollins and Velasco are drawn into a complicated web of secrets.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — The TAC team finds itself in a tense and unprecedented situation when Bull faces off against Marissa and her new boss in court, following her departure from the company.

“Single Drunk Female” 10 p.m. Freeform (new series) — A public flame-out forces 20-something alcoholic Sam to move back home with her overbearing mother, Carol.

FRIDAY

“A Hero” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his against the payment of part of the sum. It doesn’t go smoothly.

“As We See It” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — This dramedy follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” 3:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

“Servant” 3:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (third season debut) — With the threat of the cult still looming, along with some suspicious hangers-on oddly staked out nearby, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure — ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family.

“Ozark” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — The Byrdes are sent back to Missouri by Navarro to stop Darlene from renewing her heroin business. Things don’t quite go according to plan.

“Picabo” 3:01 a.m. Peacock —The documentary chronicles the life of 1998 Olympic alpine skiing gold medalist Picabo Street.

“Undercover Boss” 8 p.m. CBS — The Vitamin Shoppe’s CEO, Sharon M. Leite, goes undercover to learn new ways to achieve added growth for her brand.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — First into the Tank is a young entrepreneur from Baltimore, Maryland, who presents her easy-to-use organic skincare product line born from a personal need.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — Shammy asks Magnum and Higgins to locate his missing friend, a homeless veteran.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Frank is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns when he says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Will Forte hosts.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia, a popular social media influencer.

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (sixth season debut) — Prince revamps the team in his image with mixed results, leading him to question if he wants to keep any of them at all.

“Claws” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT — With the realization that Tony is an undercover DEA agent, Desna must rally her crew to avoid being taken down by the feds.

“Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — Determined to become a serious actress, Marilyn departs from Twentieth Century Fox to start her own production company.

“Euphoria” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The third episode is called “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys.”

“The Righteous Gemstones” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — Still reeling from their father’s revelation, Kelvin and Jesse conspire to put Eli in his place; as BJ’s baptism approaches, Judy clashes with her in-laws, while Baby Billy struggles with his own growing family.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday — The cops find a severed arm moving on its own.