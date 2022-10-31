TV best bets with Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence, Stanley Tucci, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic biopic

Peacock on Friday is also coming out with “The Silent Twins” about twins (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance) in the 1960s bullied to the point they only speak to each other.

Netflix Monday releases “Inside Man,” a BBC limited series and crime thriller starring David Tennant, Stanley Tucci and Lydia West. On Friday, the streaming service releases the sequel to “Enola Holmes” starring Millie Bobby Brown and the fourth season of “Manifest,” a drama that NBC canceled but Netflix picked up after it saw how popular the show was on its service.

Documentary fans could watch a Hulu exploration of the downfall of Jerry Falwell Jr. called “God Forbid” out Tuesday, Netflix’s true crime series Wednesday about a bodybuilder murder “Killer Sally,” Apple TV+’s look at Selena Gomez’s mental health journey Friday and Showtime’s biography of controversial producer Phil Spector on Sunday.

On pay cable, Starz debuts a prequel to the Glenn Close film “Dangerous Liaisons” on Sunday while on broadcast TV, George Lopez returns to sitcoms with “Lopez vs. Lopez” Friday night on NBC.

This covers Monday, Oct. 31, through Nov. 6, 2022.

MONDAY

“Inside Man” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — An American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries (Stanley Tucci) helps a young British journalist (Lydia West) search for a friend who’s suddenly disappeared.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ — Theme: Halloween night for the nine remaining couples.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Knockout rounds begin.

“The Vow” 9 p.m. HBO — Marc Agnifilo presents his case attesting to the good work of NXIVM.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Shaun, Asher and Powell treat a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease, sending them down an uncharted path.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — Ben leaps into a priest who has been called to assist a family in crisis on Halloween night.

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” 11 p.m. Comedy Central — The first of four shows shot in Atlanta.

TUESDAY

“God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A Miami pool boy finds himself involved with a charming older woman and her husband, the evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr., as he becomes increasingly entangled with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives.

“Frontline: Putin’s War at Home” 9 p.m. GPB — Facing arrest and imprisonment, activists and journalists push back against Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on critics of the war in Ukraine.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC — When their plan to infiltrate the Building goes awry, Gavin finds himself face-to-face with its enigmatic leader.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — The New Amsterdam staff grapple with the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.

“The Rookie: Feds” 10 p.m. ABC — When Simone and Carter go undercover to find an international assassin known as The Reaper, a prisoner seeking bail recognizes Carter and nearly blows his cover.

WEDNESDAY

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — June and Luke prepare for a rescue mission.

“The Final Score” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Based on the Andrés Escobar murder case, this series explores the complex link between pro soccer and drug cartels during the ‘80s and ‘90s in Colombia.

“Killer Sally” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (limited series) — Interviews with friends, family and Sally McNeil herself chart a bodybuilding couple’s rocky marriage — and its shocking end in a Valentine’s Day murder.

“The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Jace struggles with his glitch and resists becoming part of the group.

“The Independent” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — It’s the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president (Ann Dowd) or its first viable independent candidate (John Cena). An idealistic young journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) teams up with her idol, legendary journalist Nick Booker (Brian Cox), to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Crockett adjusts to his newfound fame when he helps Will treat a local restaurant owner.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Darlene receives a promotion at her company, but she quickly learns the fancy title is not all it’s cracked up to be.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox — ‘90s night, if there is no game 5 of the World Series.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — In a game where knowledge is power, one castaway risks sharing their “knowledge” with a few too many people.

“The Goldbergs’ 8:30 p.m. ABC — The country music craze has made its way to Jenkintown, and everyone is line dancing!

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — The teachers are appalled after seeing a commercial in support of charter schools criticizing Abbott Elementary.

“The Amazing Race” 9 p.m. CBS — Teams drive to Dordogne, France, the city of 1,001 castles, where they extract walnut oil, play three medieval games and flex their memory muscles while rappelling down the side of a castle.

“American Horror Story” 10 p.m. FX — Hannah receives concerning news while Patrick suffers a loss.

“Chicago PD” 10 p.m. NBC — Atwater’s reactions during a tense arrest are called into question.

THURSDAY

“Blockbuster” 3:01 a.. Netflix (new series) — Operating the last Blockbuster Video store in the United States, Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) and his employees fight to stay relevant. Yes, the irony is obvious that this is on Netflix.

“Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Chris Redd digs into his days of living life like a music video and realizing that even if he’ll never be tall enough to dunk, he can still grow as a person.

“Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Hailing from a long line of powerful legal figures, Alex Murdaugh along with his wife, Maggie, and sons, Buster and Paul, enjoyed unparalleled sway over authorities, until Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident thrust a level of scrutiny on the family’s actions and legacy, revealing a bizarre and deadly chain of events.

“Sesame Street” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (53rd season debut) — Friends on Sesame Street are painting a mural to celebrate the people in their neighborhood.

“The Good Fight” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Diane, Liz and Ri’Chard strategize with Neil Gross to help him buy out the Democratic Party.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — The Station 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — George Sr. is asked to help with the football team.

“Ghosts” 8:31 p.m. CBS — Sam meets a Viking ghost at the Farnsbys’ house who has an unexpected connection to Thorfinn.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Rollins investigates an assault by a masked man at an underground party.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — They’re always making Paper Boi go through something.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — Max leads her team to investigate the death of a prestigious Michelin-starred chef found hanging in his restaurant’s walk-in freezer.

“Alaska Daily” 10 p.m. ABC — When someone from Eileen’s past comes to Alaska, she goes against orders, causing a frenetic scene which has some unexpected consequences.

FRIDAY

“My Policeman” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Harry Styles plays a police officer in a love triangle with a woman and another man.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

“The Mosquito Coast” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (second season debut) — The family escapes from Mexico and into the Guatemalan jungle where they seek a fresh safe house in a refugee camp run by one of Allie’s longtime pals. Justin Theroux and Melissa George star.

“Causeway” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), a U.S. soldier, experiences a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan which forces her to return home. She struggles to return to her daily life with her mother as she waits for her eventual redeployment.

“Buying Beverly Hills” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) —Mauricio Umansky’s family-run firm The Agency represents some of the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills. But there’s drama around every corner.

“Manifest” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — Set two years after Grace was brutally murdered by Angelina, who then kidnapped Ben and Grace’s daughter Eden, we find the Stone family still picking up the pieces of their lives as their dreaded death day inches nearer.

“Enola Holmes 2″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) launches her own agency and opportunity knocks in the unlikely form of an impoverished young girl whose sister has gone missing.

“The Silent Twins” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Based on a true story of twin sisters who only communicated with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance star.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” 3:01 a.m. Roku — This is an absurd take on “Weird Al” Yankovic’s life story starring Daniel Radcliffe.

“Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda” 8 p.m. ABC — A basic promo for the upcoming movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC (new series) — A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between. George Lopez returns to sitcoms.

“Young Rock” 8:30 p.m. NBC (third season debut) — After losing the 2032 election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from political life for good when he gets an unexpected call.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — A vegetation fire gets complicated for the crew when a panicked horse refuses to evacuate a burning barn.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Amy Schumer hosts a third time. Steve Lacy sings.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Quarterfinals with Ray Romano, Joel Kim Booster and Melissa Rauch.

“Dangerous Liaisons” 8 p.m. Starz (new series) — A bold prelude of Laclos’ classic 18th century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution.

“FBI” 8:30 p.m. Sunday CBS — As the team works to rescue a 5-year-old kidnapping victim, Scola suspects the boy’s mother isn’t being forthcoming about why her son was targeted.

“Spector” 9 pm. Sunday Showtime (new series) — Enigmatic, legendary music producer Phil Spector and what happened on the fateful night of February 3, 2003, when actress Lana Clarkson was shot dead in his mansion.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Ezekiel and Negan plan a labor revolt; Eugene stands trial.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Tanya enlists Greg to live out her perfect day in Sicily... on a Vespa.

“East New York” 9:30 p.m. Sunday CBS — When a child goes missing, Haywood encourages Yenko to use his connection to a witness in the race to locate the young boy.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Officer John Nolan and Celina witness a shooting, realize the victim was already dead, and investigate further.