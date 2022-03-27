TV best bets with Grammy Awards, Mike Epps, Ethan Hawke, Julia Child, Christopher Walken

On Amazon Friday, “The Outlaws” features a group of seven strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a community payback sentence set in Britain. Christopher Walken is the big A-list name on the cast.

This week’s Netflix comedy special out Tuesday features Mike Epps, who also stars in Netflix’s “The Upshaws.”

And CBS celebrates the 100th episode of “Young Sheldon” on Thursday.

This covers Monday, March 28, through Sunday, April 3.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — Chimney is determined to find a missing Maddie amongst the chaos of St. Patrick’s Day.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — It’s Hollywood week and a genre challenge.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Calvin’s wealthy and impulsive brother Curtis makes a surprise visit, creating chaos in the Butlers’ lives.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a retired Navy officer who was in Palmer and Knight’s grief group.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT — It all comes to a head as old adversaries clash, with New Eden hanging in the balance.

“Secrets of Playboy” 9 p.m. A&E — Former girlfriends of Hugh Hefner, Karissa and Kristina Shannon, discuss their experience with Hefner and the hit television series “The Girls Next Door.”

“NCIS: Hawaii” 10 p.m. CBS — NCIS Agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) travel to Hawaii when they learn a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there with crucial evidence, on a special crossover episode.

TUESDAY

“The Girl From Plainville” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case.

“Mike Epps: Indiana Mike” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Epps returns to his native Indianapolis and reflects on his days as a bad baller and worse drug dealer, as well as fond memories of his parents.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — After an ICE agent is fatally shot at an ICE vs. DEA hockey game, the team attempts to find the shooter who they believe may also be targeting Congressman Curtis Grange.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Hawaii, 1984: As Lia prepares for her trial, she puts Ata in charge of her wrestling promotion and all the problems that come with it.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption to the school, the teachers band together to put an end to it.

“How To Survive a Pandemic” 9 p.m. HBO — An inside look at the historic, multinational race to research, develop, regulate and roll out COVID-19 vaccines in the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Name That Tune” 9:01 p.m. Fox (second season debut) — The season premiere features TV personality/actress/singer Kelly Osbourne vs. singer/songwriter/actress JoJo.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Randall and Rebecca embark on a road trip and reflect on their past.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — When Dre and Bow get a note that Devante may be falling behind at his private school, they expect he is being discriminated against because he is the only Black student in class.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 pm. ABC — Oliver Hudson, Kim Fields and London Hughes make up the celebrity panel.

“The Thing About Pam” 10 p.m. NBC — As Russ’ new trial looms ahead, Pam faces money troubles, a relentless “Dateline” producer and difficulty caring for her sick mother.

WEDNESDAY

“Moon Knight” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac star.

“Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A group of investors turns sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — One castaway paints a target on their back when they attempt to pit their tribemates against one another.

“When We Were Bullies” 9 p.m. HBO — Weaving together a collage of archival material, found footage, stop-motion animation, and interviews with classmates and a teacher from the time, the film is a highly personal look back at a Brooklyn schoolyard incident that had been obscured by the elusive nature of memory.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Jerome tries to track down Peaches. The Saint crew diverges on what to do next.

THURSDAY

“The Dropout” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — Under intense scrutiny from the Wall Street Journal, Elizabeth and Sunny double down on defense. Tyler and Erika face a difficult choice.

“Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart " 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Brown takes viewers on an interactive journey through the range of emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human.

“Moonshot” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — In a future where Mars is terraformed, two college students sneak onboard a space shuttle from Earth to Mars in order to be united with their significant others

“Julia” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Through Julia Child’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history — the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — The crew at Station 23 faces a difficult goodbye.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS (100th episode) — Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Meredith struggles to step away from work as she spends a sick day at home with Zola.

“Rat in the Kitchen” 9 p.m. TBS (new series) —Chefs and cooks compete in a series of challenges for prize money, while exposing the mole among them.

“Ghosts” 9:01 p.m. CBS — The secret about Trevor’s missing pants is finally revealed when his wealthy former friend comes to Woodstone Mansion to buy the timepiece Sam and Jay found on Elias Woodstone’s corpse.

“How We Roll” 9:30 p.m. CBS (new series) — Tom Smallwood gets laid off from his factory job and makes the extraordinary decision to follow his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Bull takes a frustratingly passive role in court during a medical malpractice suit, when he helps the surgeon who saved his life after his heart attack and must defer to her browbeating.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — Going to rich parties and meeting weirdos.

FRIDAY

“Love Me” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — A documentary looking at gender, ethnicity and sexual equality in women’s rugby.

“The Outlaws” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — A comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence.

“Better Nate Than Ever” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Thirteen-year-old Nate has big Broadway dreams. But when he isn’t cast in the school play, he and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple, where he’s unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost Aunt Heidi.

“The Last Bus” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — After embarking on a life-changing field trip, a group of whip-smart students fight to save humanity from an army of ruthless drones.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s missing daughter-in-law, the Task Force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, returns to the Tank in an all-new episode.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — Fallon recruits Jeff to help with her next steps.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase bypasses him with a request for Jamie to head his security detail.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Jerrod Carmichael hosts.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Hollywood duets.

“The 64th Grammy Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — Performers include Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas and Chris Stapleton. Trevor Noah hosts.

“Saints & Sinners” 8 p.m. Sunday Bounce TV (sixth season debut) — This is the final season.

“Outlander” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz — Claire and Jamie experience the rising tensions in the colonies when they attend a Loyalist event in Wilmington in honor of the Scottish heroine Flora MacDonald.

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Prince’s plan is put in jeopardy when Chuck unleashes a new kind of attack. Meanwhile, a discovery sets off chaos at Michael Prince Capital.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty " 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The Lakers prepare for the opening game against the Clippers; Kareem doubts his place on the team; Coach McKinney fuels his rivalry with Earvin.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Hornsby marches Daryl and troops to confront Maggie at Hilltop. Rosita investigates the Miltons.

“Super Pumped” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — A new development leaves Travis and the rest of the team scrambling for solutions; when his other allies turn their backs,

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Officer John Nolan and the team feel they must negotiate with a distraught man who is holding a hospital hostage to ensure his wife receives a lifesaving surgery.