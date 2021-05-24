TV best bets with ‘Friends: The Reunion,’ returns of ‘Kominsky Method,’ ‘Lucifer,’ season finales of ‘NCIS,’ ‘The Voice, ‘This is Us’

This covers Monday, May 24, through Sunday, May 30

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox (fourth season finale) — In the aftermath of the shooting, Athena and the 118 are on high alert when a sniper is targeting members of the LAFD.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Top 5 finale performances.

“All Rise” 9 p.m. CBS (series finale) — The murder trials against Alexander Moore and Jack Allen begin, and the pressure mounts when Lola agrees to allow media into the courtroom to support her re-election campaign.

“Black Lightning” 9 p.m. the CW (series finale) — After four seasons, the game-changing, relevant and electrifying series comes to an end.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 9 p.m. Fox (second season finale) — Owen and the members of the 126 race into action when a massive dust storm engulfs Austin.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Shaun and Lea go on a camping trip to distract themselves from their grief over their miscarriage.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC (first season finale) — Bryan and Finola’s lives are changed forever as Maddox and INFLUX converge on the Debris they seek.

TUESDAY

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS (18th season finale) — While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak.

“Bars and Ballads for George Floyd” 8 p.m. BET — Musical and spoken word performances to pay tribute to George Floyd and the movement he ignited.

“Mike Tyson: The Knockout: Part 1” 8 p.m. ABC — A two-part documentary begins with boxer Mike Tyson’s youth and his transition from a bullied kid who, in a single instant, discovers his true power.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC (20th season finale) — Cam Anthony from Team Blake is favored to win. Special performers include Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg and Thomas Rhett.

“FBI” 9 p.m. CBS (third season finale) —When five prominent men are killed at a trendy New York City restaurant, the team’s investigation brings them into contact with a lieutenant in Antonio Vargas’ cartel.

“Mental Samurai” 9 p.m. Fox (second season debut) — Rob Lowe welcomes contestants, including a former NFL player who is out to prove there’s more to him than just his muscles.

“Assisted Living” 9:30 p.m. BET (second season debut) — The Assisted Living crew band together to get Jeremy released from jail when they catch Sheriff Luckett in a compromising position.

“This is Us” 10 p.m. NBC (fourth season finale) — The family gathers for Kevin and Madison’s wedding.

“Mr. Inbetween” 10 p.m. FX (third season debut) — If your mistakes lead to your death, how can you learn from them?

“After Floyd: The Year That Shook the World” 10 p.m. ABC — A year after George Floyd’s death and the racial reckoning that swept the country, this program will reflect on the cataclysmic, generation-defining moment.

“Race Matters: America After George Floyd” 10 p.m. GPB — On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Judy Woodruff and PBS NewsHour reporters will focus on what has changed, and what hasn’t, since the outrage and protests of last summer.

“Chad” 10:30 p.m. TBS (first season finale) — When the entire school thinks Chad’s been the victim of a hate crime, he’s forced to choose between his newfound popularity and the truth.

WEDNESDAY

“High on the Hog” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Black food is American food. Atlanta-based chef and writer Stephen Satterfield traces the delicious, moving throughlines from Africa to Texas in this docuseries.

“Nail Bomber: Manhunt” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — This documentary examines the 1999 London bombings that targeted Black, Bangladeshi and gay communities.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC (sixth season finale) — Carol receives a second chance at life when a new heart becomes available.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox (fifth season finale) — Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet remain. Guesses are that all three are professional singers.

“$100,000 Pyramid” 9 p.m. ABC (fifth season debut) — Featuring Rosie O’Donnell, Nate Berkus, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC (ninth season finale) — The firehouse reacts to some exciting news, a mysterious stranger arrives and a shocking call takes Severide’s breath away.

“SEAL Team” 9 p.m. CBS (fourth season finale) — Bravo takes a devastating hit that will change the team forever, and forces each member to make major personal decisions.

“Crime Scene Kitchen” 9:02 p.m. Fox (new series) — Contestants have to figure out what was just baked in a kitchen based on the mess left behind, then replicate the ghost dish.

“The Bold Type” 10 p.m. FX (fifth season debut) — Jane races to finish a high-risk exposé that could have repercussions for Jacqueline.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Eddie is determined to prove that he can still be a good father despite his physical challenges, and Sophie searches for answers to help cope with her trauma.

“Chicago P.D.” 10 p.m. NBC (eighth season finale) — Voight and the team muster all their expertise to bring down a deadly crime ring.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. CBS (fourth season finale) — In the season finale, the bombing of a Los Angeles police station puts the city on edge.

THURSDAY

“Black Space” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school.

“Eden” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A human girl secretly raised by robots starts to uncover the dark secrets behind her lush, utopian world where humanity has all but vanished.

“Friends: The Reunion” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — James Corden hosts the six original cast members of the NBC comedy.

“Hacks” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Ava lands a date in Vegas and takes a leap of faith.

“Blue Miracle” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — To save their cash-strapped orphanage, a guardian and his kids partner with a washed-up boat captain for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition. Dennis Quaid, Bruce McGill and Raymond Cruz are in the cast.

“Rugrats” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (series reboot) — An all-new series featuring Nickelodeon’s iconic babies, back together with the original voice cast in new CG animation.

“2021 iHeart Music Awards” 8 p.m. Fox — Usher hosts. Elton John getting an icon award.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — When Vic helps her parents through a devastating loss, they have a long overdue conversation about the anguish of being Black in America.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS — When Hazel starts planning her 11th birthday party, she learns that Al doesn’t know when his birthday is so she invites him to share the day with her.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Levi gets accepted into the vaccine trial

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Garland asks Benson to investigate an unusual domestic violence case when his neighbor is found injured.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC — Bell’s family goes public with their lawsuit, which leads to almost-instant repercussions on the job.

“Rebel” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Against Rebel’s advice, Cruz turns to a familiar source to help dig up proof that confirms the Stonemore valve is faulty.

FRIDAY

“Plan B” 12:01 a.m. Hulu —For teens Sunny and Lupe, the morning after pill is just the beginning.

“Panic” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — Every summer in a small Texas town, graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, which they believe is their only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better.

“The Kominksy Method” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third and final season) — Alan Aarkin’s character is out but Morgan Freeman and Barry Levinson guest star.

“Lucifer” 3:01 a.m. Neflix (rest of season five) — God is retiring. Will Lucifer’s twin take over?

“The Mighty Ducks” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (first season finale) — The miracle Don’t Bothers are in the state championship tournament. Can they win?

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW —Jeff and Alexis create havoc during Fallon and Liam’s important interview which spurs a “brilliant idea” for Fallon.

WEEKEND

“Oslo” 8 p.m. Saturday HBO — A small group of Palestinians, Israelis and a Norwegian couple lead a peace agreement between Palestine and Israel. Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott star.

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” 8 p.m. Sunday History — A documentary about the 100th anniversary of the horrific Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Emmett comes clean to Tiff. A college tour forces Kevin and Jake to consider their futures. Douda makes a decision that will change the face of Chicago. Jada gets some unexpected news. Papa starts a podcast. Trig reunites with an old friend.

“The Story of Late Night” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — The imbroglio at NBC with Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien.

“Black Monday” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Keith thinks he’s the perfect tailor-made business-wiz. Tiff and Corkie need to rebrand Pfaffashions and put it back in the money.

“Mare of Easttown” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO (first season finale) — As of Monday, May 24, HBO had not released a plot description, but it will be 70 minutes long.

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — W. Kamau Bell examines the military, the last institution that a majority of Americans actually approve of, and looks at how it is beset by the same destructive and racist forces that keep us divided.