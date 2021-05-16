TV best bets with Emma Watson, ‘Last Man Standing’ series finale, Oprah, Pink, Morgan Freeman

This covers Monday, May 17 through Sunday, May 23.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The members of the 118 make calls to save a bridezilla at a disastrous wedding and to a mother trapped on her balcony.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS (third season finale) — When Calvin receives an unconventional birthday gift involving his father, Dave suggests they spend the day celebrating in a way that honors the late Butler patriarch.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Top 9 live performances.

“All Rise” 9 p.m. CBS — Lola is tested like never before during a high-profile murder case when the women of Audubon and Associates — Rachel and Amy — combine forces with Public Defender Emily to represent the co-defendants.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS (fifth season finale) — Izzy puts the brakes on her wedding to Bull after he jeopardizes Benny’s election campaign by handling the defense in the corruption trial of the former District Attorney that Benny hopes to replace.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — When one of Dr. Claire’s idols becomes her patient, she and the team must face some hard truths about what lines they are willing to cross.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC — As George grows closer to finding what he is after, the Debris that Orbital has collected begins a mysterious process.

TUESDAY

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — Special agent Jessica Knight helps crack a case using high-tech body armor after being the lone surviving member of an explosion in which members of an NCIS Regional Enforcement Action.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox (fourth season finale) — The wait is over as Conrad and Nic welcome the arrival of their baby girl.

“black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC (seventh season finale) — Dre feels pigeonholed to the urban marketing team at Stevens & Lido and realizes he needs to make some big career changes.

“FBI” 9 p.m. CBS — While investigating a mass casualty incident at a New York City restaurant, the team scrambles to determine if it was racially motivated and if there was more than one gunman.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Kevin and Madison partake in their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties.

“Prodigal Son” 9:01 p.m. Fox (second season finale) — The search for a serial killer known as “The Woodsman” might help the NYPD find one of their own.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — A burst pipe plunges the ED into chaos, Iggy counsels two stressed-out parents about their child, and Gwen and Calvin have some devastating news for Max.

WEDNESDAY

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC (eighth season finale) — Geoff shares with the JTP that he is planning on asking Erica to marry him and gives them the engagement ring for safekeeping.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Crockett worries he made a surgical error when a recent patient comes in with complications.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” 8 p.m. Bravo (11th season debut) — After months in isolation, the friends glam it up for a Beverly Hills “barbecue” at Dorit’s house.

“Home Economics” 8:30 p.m. ABC (first season finale) — The family gathers to try and celebrate their parents’ anniversary without spoiling it — like every other year.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC (third season finale) — Big changes are coming for the Conners, with not one but two proposals.

“Seal Team” 9 p.m. CBS — Bravo joins forces with the Alpha team to protect a crucial Nigerian pipeline that is under attack by Boko Haram.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Rome tries to help Tyrell find a productive outlet for his frustrations about racism in America while Regina deals with her mother’s concerns regarding the future of Someday.

THURSDAY

“Too Close” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ (limited series) — A three-part psychological thriller that centers around forensic psychiatrist Emma Robinson (Emma Watson), who must assess criminal suspect Connie (Denise Gough) — only to fall victim to Connie’s insightful, yet manipulative nature.

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW — The show flashes back to the days right before and after Emily’s death and how the entire Walker family dealt with the sudden tragic loss.

“Manifest″ 8 p.m. NBC — Ben’s pursuit of a vulnerable Passenger’s Calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Al meets Ariana, an Afghan woman he wants to date, but is dismayed to learn she has a negative opinion of Afghan interpreters.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Jackson shares his big news with his colleagues; Koracick and Levi fight to save a pregnant woman’s grandfather as she goes into labor.

“Last Man Standing” 9 p.m. Fox (series finale) — Mike teaches Kristin about work-life balance, as Vanessa and Mandy school Jen on camping. Meanwhile, Ed asks Kyle how to get into heaven.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Rollins must revisit an old case when a child sent to juvie is released after his 18th birthday.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC — As Wheatley finalizes plans with a new client, Richie takes a big step in joining the family business.

“Rebel” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Rebel and Lana track down a former sales rep who could be the secret weapon in their case against Stonemore Medical.

FRIDAY

“1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — A momentous year in music history is marked by innovation and rebirth fueled by political and cultural upheaval; an examination of iconic songs and artists, including The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, and others.

“The Me You Can’t See” 12:01 a.m. Apple V+ — Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles.

“Pink: All I Know So Far” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — A behind-the-scenes look at P!nk as she balances family and life on the road, leading up to her first Wembley Stadium performance on 2019′s Beautiful Trauma world tour.

“Solos” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — Character-driven anthology stories explore the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, and wondrous truths behind what it means to be human. Actors include Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens and Nicole Beharie.

“Pride” 8 p.m. FX — The 1980s through the 2000s.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The Task Force springs into action to stop an elusive assassin on Liz’s trail.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC (12th season finale) — A husband and wife from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wow the sharks with the biggest product ever brought to the tank... life-sized, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs!

“Pause With Sam Jay” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — A small, intimate party where Jay and a rotating group of friends talk candidly on topics like how fame affects black people, or fears of becoming a parent in an uncertain society.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC (46th season finale) — Anya Taylor-Joy hosts; Lil Nas X is the musician.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC (19th season finale) — The top 3 vie for the win.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS (first season finale) — McCall’s personal and professional lives collide when Delilah and her friends are threatened by a European crime syndicate for being eyewitnesses to the outfit’s execution of a drug cartel boss.

“2021 Billboard Music Awards” 8 p.m. NBC — Featuring music shows from BTS, Demi Lovato, Sia, Post Malone and Alicia Keys.

“The Simpsons” 8 p.m. Fox (32nd season finale) — After Moe breaks their most sacred rule, a secret society of bartenders seeks ultimate vengeance on Homer and his friends.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Showtime (fourth season debut) — Emmett’s past threatens his new marriage. Kiesha wrestles with a decision that will affect the life of her unborn child.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS (12th season finale) — Deeks is kidnapped by an associate of Kirkin’s (Ravil Isyanov)in need of his help and NCIS investigates the shooting of a militarized dolphin equipped with a Russian microchip.

“In Treatment” Sunday HBO (fourth season debut) — Dr. Brooke Taylor, the observant, empathetic therapist at the center of the series, is played by Uzo Aduba. Uzo replaces Gabriel Byrne who played Dr. Paul Weston for three years.

“The Story of Late Night” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — The battle between David Letterman and Jay Leno for Johnny Carson’s throne.

“The Good Witch” 9 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — Cassie and Sam’s double date with hospital administrator Grant and his girlfriend Monica, doesn’t go quite as planned.

“Black Monday” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (third season debut) — Things are looking up for our motley crew as season three grooves into the ’90s. Mo (Don Cheadle) dips into the music business with the launch of KokoMo Co Records.

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — A look at the wealth gap.

“NCIS: New Orleans” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS (series finale) — Pride must find who attacked Jimmy and Connor while also figuring out Sasha’s ulterior motives regarding their son.