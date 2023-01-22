TV best bets with Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Harrison Ford, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Michelle Gellar

Paramount+ Thursday brings back “Teen Wolf” with Tyler Posey in film form and introduces a new series called “Wolf Pack” featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar of “Buffy” fame.

On a more serious note, Hulu Thursday explores America from a Black lens with “The 1619 Project.”

Over on broadcast TV, ABC brings back the 27th season of “The Bachelor” Monday and a 20th anniversary special for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday. And the “Saturday Night Live” host this week is Michael B. Jordan.

And if you’re tracking the guest hosts on “The Daily Show,” this week features Wanda Sykes.

This covers Monday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 29.

MONDAY

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC (27th season debut) — Thirty women are looking for love and are ready to find it with Zach Shallcross.

“Fantasy Island” 8 p.m. Fox — Three best friends of 50-plus years set out to track down the missing fourth member of their squad ... in 1980s Miami. Daphne Maxwell Reid, Brett Butler, Lynn Whitfield and Maureen McCormick (”The Brady Bunch”) are guests.

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — When an old pal of Torres’ comes to him — disheveled and bloodied — for guidance amidst an undercover FBI operation and then disappears, NCIS helps track him down.

“Alert” 9 p.m. Fox — The MPU works to track down the kidnapped son of a doctor, but the case takes a turn when his mother gets in direct contact with the kidnapper.

“NCIS: Hawai’i” 10 p.m. CBS — When an elite special forces Marine captain is murdered, the NCIS team finds a suspect in a really unusual place.

“The Good Doctor” 10:01 a.m. ABC — Shaun and Lea soon learn that their surprise pregnancy may also come with additional complications.

TUESDAY

“How I Met Your Father” 3:01 a.m. Hulu (second season debut) — What will come of Sophie and Jesse’s relationship? Did Jesse profess his feelings too soon?

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox (fourth season debut) — Captains Strand and Vega, along with the members of the 126, are called into action to a county fair when a derecho, a series of fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms, hits Austin.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — After a mysterious bioweapon leaves two MTA workers dead and one injured, the team rushes to determine who is behind the attack and the location of their next target.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC — After Abby makes a mistake in the courtroom, she decides to adopt an all-business approach to get things back on track, but her new style catches everyone off guard.

“The Rookie” 8 p.m. ABC — In the midst of a heatwave and a citywide blackout, Officer John Nolan and Aaron follow increasingly large leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station.

“American Auto” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Katherine and the team bring in crisis manager Ian Osofsky (Eric Stonestreet) to help combat the negative publicity the company is receiving from accusations it covered up defective auto parts.

“The Rookie: The Feds” 9 p.m. ABC — When Brendon and Antoinette’s first date becomes an undercover operation, they embrace their new roles and make the most of the adventure.

“Will Trent” 10 p.m. ABC — With two dead victims and very few answers, Will and the GBI investigate a call from the state park police alongside the APD.

WEDNESDAY

“Extraordinary” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of OK.

“Name That Tune” 8 p.m. Fox — Tyron Woodley vs. Tiki Barber and Johnny Weir vs. Tara Lipinski.

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” 9 p.m. CBS — The remaining celebrity recruits have reached the halfway point in their 10-day journey, and the tasks are only getting harder.

“Tough As Nails” 10 p.m. CBS — Savage Crew and Dirty Hands get tangled up in the team challenge when they must organize and load a 15,000-pound fishing net onto a boat.

THURSDAY

“The 1619 Project” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — The series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

“Poker Face” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying.

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A terrifying evil has emerged, and the wolves howl once again. Only a werewolf like Scott McCall can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy.

“Wolf Pack” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) — A teenage boy and girl have their lives changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Sarah Michelle Gellar is part of the cast.

“Celebrity Jeopardy” 8 p.m. ABC — Semifinals: Patton Oswalt, Brendan Hunt and Michael Cera.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The black jacket final five are challenged to cook dishes with ingredients from different cities.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — As Benson and Carisi put a vengeful crime boss on trial, Fin tries to help a woman who was drugged and left for dead.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live! 20th Anniversary Special” 10 p.m. ABC — George Clooney and Coldplay, the original guests, are back.

FRIDAY

“Shotgun Wedding″ 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — Darcy and Tom gather their families for a destination wedding, but the ceremony gets put on hold when gunmen take everyone hostage. Now, they must do everything they can to save their loved ones — if they don’t wind up killing each other first.

“Servant” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Dorothy hires two live-in nurses to help speed up her recovery — and protect her from Leanne.

“Shrinking” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — A grieving therapist (Jason Segel) starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Jimmy has lost his wife and wants to try a new approach to his loss, but it is unclear how this will help others. Harrison Ford is part of the cast.

“Lockwood & Co.” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A girl with extraordinary psychic abilities joins two gifted teen boys at a small ghost-hunting agency to fight the many deadly spirits haunting London.

“You People” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences. Cast includes Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, David Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“BMF” 8 p.m. Starz — With Meech barely out of the hospital and still bleeding out, Terry assumes command of BMF; BMF is strapped for cash, out of product and down to their last men; Terry tries to find a new supply.

“U.S. Figure Skating Championship” 8 p.m. NBC — Ilia Malinin and Isabeau Levito are the heavy favorites to take the titles in San Jose.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from New Orleans who presents her solution to a serious problem in the kitchen with her nontoxic product that magically helps dispose of cooking oils safely.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Michael B. Jordan hosts. Lil Baby raps.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — At Deirdre’s funeral, Rowan is plunged into the world of the infamous Mayfair family.

“The Last of Us” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The network won’t release any advance info on new episodes.

“Your Honor” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Michael resists a request from Fia, but Olivia pushes him to exploit a newfound connection; Little Mo’s deal goes sour, leaving Eugene to pick up the pieces; a face-off between Michael and Jimmy results in a startling confession.

“Fire Country” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS (special night) — Bode and his fellow prison inmate firefighters band together with the civilian station 42 crew to battle a monstrous fire that erupts after a plane crash.