TV best bets with Dolly Parton, 'Fresh Prince’ reunion, Kevin Hart, ‘Supernatural’ series finale, John Belushi

This covers Monday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 22.

MONDAY

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. ABC — A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys last week was cut, just missing the semifinals.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS (third season debut) — The Butlers and Johnsons unite when a member of their community is the victim of racial injustice.

“Bob (Hearts) Abilosha” 8:30 p.m. CBS (second season debut) — Bob enlists Tunde’s help to buy an engagement ring, but his plans to propose to Abishola are upended by her belief that a traditional marriage is more trouble than it’s worth.

“All Rise” 9 p.m. CBS (second season debut) — Lola and Mark try to rebuild their friendship after Mark witnessed Lola being detained during a protest while defending a teen girl, amid an escalating encounter with police.

“His Dark Materials” 9 p.m. HBO (second season debut) — Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) explore a new world. The Magisterium take action on past events. Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) embarks on a mission. Read more:

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS (fifth season debut) — Bull and the TAC team struggle to adjust to a virtual court system as they weather the New York City shutdown due to the coronavirus.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — With several candidates vying for residency at St. Bonaventure, Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim tasks Dr. Shaun Murphy, Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Alex Park with mentoring the top first-year resident contenders.

“Industry” 10 p.m. HBO — With Harper struggling to find her feet in a new city, Pierpoint throws an appreciation dinner to boost morale that sees her challenging a drunken, irate Kenny.

TUESDAY

“A Teacher” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — Claire outlines the rules Eric must follow as their relationship takes a dramatic turn.

“Kevin Hart: Zero [Expletives] Given” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — He taped a socially distanced special in September and it may or may not include pre-pandemic material he tested at Laughing Skull Lounge in February and March in Midtown Atlanta.

“The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Rey stumbles upon a mysterious item in a Jedi Temple that sends her flying through famous moments in “Star Wars” movie history.

“We are the Champions” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Explore an array of unique competitions, from the quirky to the bizarre, and meet their passionate communities in this docuseries. Rainn Wilson hosts. Some of the competitions: frog jumping, yo yo stunting and cheese rolling.

“The Oprah Conversation: Barack Obama” 9 a.m. AppleTV+ — Obama is promoting his book.

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — Ashley I. and Jared pay a special visit to Tayshia.

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS (18th season debut) — Gibbs and Fornell attempt to track down the leader of a drug ring who supplied drugs to Fornell’s daughter.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS (third season debut) — The team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Malik shadows Randall at work. Kevin struggles to connect with his new movie director.

“Big Sky” 10:01 p.m. ABC (new series) — Storyteller David E. Kelly (“Big Little Lies”) presents a series about private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

WEDNESDAY

“No Man’s Land” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) —The depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man in search of his estranged, presumed to be dead.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Pop-Pop surprises the family with an ill-advised winter cruise to Canada.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Goodwin announces a new ED Chief and the choice doesn’t make everyone happy.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — It’s Beverly Rose’s first birthday, but it’s not all cake and candles when Becky and Emilio disagree on what kind of party they should have.

“Crazy, Not Insane” 9 p.m. HBO — An examination of the work of Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, a psychiatrist who has dedicated her career to studying murderers and seeking answers as to why people kill.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Brett and Mackey find their lives in peril. Casey and Brett tread in unfamiliar territory.

“S.W.A.T.” 9 p.m. CBS — Hondo is conflicted when Leroy (Michael Beach), his incarcerated childhood friend and Darryl’s (Deshae Frost) father, asks him to speak on his behalf at a parole hearing.

“For Life” 10 p.m. ABC (second season debut) — After nine years of fighting to win his freedom, it’s do or die for Aaron Wallace.

“Smoke: Marijuana + Black Community” 10 p.m. BET — Examining America’s burgeoning cannabis industry and the fight for weed equality, as the country marches toward full legalization.

“Chicago PD” 10 p.m. NBC — The son of an influential former officer is implicated in a murder and Moore pressures Voight to charge him quickly so that the CPD isn’t accused of preferential treatment.

THURSDAY

“Trolls: Trollstopia” 12:01 a.m. Hulu and 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony in a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia!

“Cold Call” 3:01 a.m. Sundance (new series) — A dark thriller follows the story of a single mother caught up in a fraudulent cold-call scam that threatens to unravel her life. Following the death of her elderly mother and fueled by a bubbling rage, June attempts to hunt down those responsible to seek her revenge.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — The cast reunited from the show that aired from 1990 to 1996.

“The Princess Switch: Switched Again” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — An upcoming Christmas romantic comedy film directed by Mike Rohl. A sequel to “The Princess Switch,” it stars Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Suanne Braun, and Nick Sagar.

“Station 19” ABC — Andy takes the day off to continue to sort out her family life; Maya and Carina do their best to maintain their relationship while unable to physically see each other due to COVID-19 restrictions, and Sullivan strives to work on his sobriety.

“Superstore” 8 p.m. NBC — On the day of Cloud 9′s “In-store-vaganza,” Dina finally gets the chance to step up to the plate and run the store.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — He tries to learn how to ride a bike.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — The Grey Sloan doctors continue to face their new COVID-19 reality and deal with a familiar and stubborn patient.

“Supernatural” 9 p.m. the CW (series finale) — It’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things, as the longest running sci-fi series in the U.S. comes to an end after 15 seasons.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Rollins and Kat respond to a dangerous domestic violence call, while Fin gives his deposition in the lawsuit against him.

“Mom” 9:01 p.m. CBS — Bonnie takes a trip down memory lane when she reconnects with an old flame,

“A Million Little Things” 10:01 p.m. ABC (third season debut) — In the aftermath of Eddie’s car accident, Katherine leans on their beloved group of friends for support.

FRIDAY

“Animaniacs” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — They’re back! Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet.

“Run” 12:01 a.m. Hulu —There’s something unnatural about the relationship between Chloe (Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in isolation, controlling every move since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only starting to grasp.

“The Pack” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — In this global adventure, 12 teams of dogs and their human companions compete in fun and exciting challenges celebrating their incredible bond. Lindsey Vonn hosts.

“Small Axe” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — Shares the real-life experiences of London’s West Indian community during the tumultuous era from 1969 to 1982.

“The Real Right Stuff” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Tells the remarkable true story of the nation’s first astronauts, the original Mercury 7, and pulls from hundreds of hours of archival film and radio broadcasts, interviews, home movies and other rare and never-before-seen material to catapult viewers back to the late 1950s.

“Marvel’s 616” 3:01 a.m. Disney + — Helmed by filmmakers, documentaries explore Marvel’s rich legacy of characters, creators and stories, showcasing the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe.

“Alien Xmas” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — An adorable alien named X who defends Earth (and Santa Claus) from invading alien forces.

“If Anything Happens, I Love You” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — As Liz pushes a source for answers, Red and the Task Force grapple with the implications of her actions.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Can an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, successfully sell the Sharks on his vegan version of a classic grab-and-go snack?

WEEKEND

“Between the World and Me” 8 p.m. Saturday HBO — Based on the 2018 adaptation and staging of the book at the Apollo Theater, this special combines elements of the Apollo’s production, including powerful readings from Ta-Nehisi Coates' book, and incorporates documentary footage from the actors' home life, archival footage and animation.

“Feliz Navidad” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — David Morales (Mario Lopez), an Arizona high school principal and single dad, has lost the holiday spirit after also losing his wife a few years ago during the Christmas season. Now, David will do anything to avoid Christmas so he moonlights as a delivery driver during the holidays. But David’s 14-year-old daughter and his live-in sister, Marissa, are determined to bring the yuletide spirit back to the family and, with a little luck, also help David find love again via online dating. So when Sophie (AnnaLynne McCord), a witty musician and customer on David’s delivery route, swipes right on him, something magical happens between them.

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Shot in metro Atlanta, this film features Christine Baranski as a real estate mogul selling the town square her father loved to turn it into a mall but an angel played by Parton intervenes.

“2020 American Music Awards” 8 p.m. ABC — Performers include Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Bad Bunn, BTS and Dua Lipa.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 8 p.m. CBS — When Nell sends Sam to meet an informant who plans to blow the whistle on a military secret, Hanna’s life is in danger when the man tries to run him down and kill him.

“The Reagans” 8 p.m. Sunday Showtime (part two) — A closer look at Reagan’s record on race and a re-examination of his history as a law-and-order candidate that influenced his strategy to win elections.

“Belushi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — A revealing look at the life of comedic legend John Belushi (1949-82) explores his iconic characters and sketches on both stage and screen, and features photos, letters and home movies from the Belushi family archive

“The Undoing” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO —The prosecution presents shocking evidence on the first day of the trial, while the defense casts doubt on the police investigation; Henry tells Grace a secret.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC (sixth season fall finale) — Strand sends Alicia and Charlie on a mission to look for Dakota

“NCIS: New Orleans” 9 p.m. CBS — When an NOPD officer is murdered, Pride and the NCIS team take on a group of dirty cops when they discover that the victim was also a key witness in multiple excessive force cases.

"Fargo″ 10 p.m. Sunday FX — Loy forms an uneasy alliance, Odis finds peace, Josto settles the score, Ethelrida takes a risk and Oraetta gets spooked..

“The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” 10:14 p.m. Sunday AMC — A horrific discovery prompts a member of the group to revisit their past.