TV best bets with CMA Awards, Sophia Loren, Forest Whitaker, ‘Grey’s Anatomy,' "Law & Order: SVU,' the Reagans, ‘I Am Greta’

And fans of Sophia Loren will be thrilled to see the 86-year-old legend return to the screen for the first time in 10 years in the Italian film “The Life Ahead” on Netflix Friday.

The streamer also introduces a new holiday musical “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" featuring Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle, a Victorian-era toymaker in the imaginary town of Cobbleton who falls on hard times after the death of his wife and the betrayal of his apprentice, played by Keegan-Michael Key.

This covers Monday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 15.

MONDAY

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. ABC — Jeannie Mai had to withdraw due to injury last week. It’s icons week for the top 7.

“Filthy Rich” 9 p.m. Fox — This show has been canceled.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Marcus Andrews determine that their patient has been infected with COVID-19.

“Industry” 10 p.m. HBO (new series) — Follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London.

TUESDAY

“A Teacher” 3:01 a.m. Hulu (new miniseries) — This drama series examines the complexities and consequences of an illicit sexual affair between a young teacher and her student.

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — Tayshia is now the bachelorette.

“The Cost of Winning” 9 p.m. HBO — The Panthers are one week away from their season opener in Miami as they prepare to play teams across the country.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Kevin and Madison navigate their engagement as Kate and Toby take a big step in their adoption journey.

“Country Strong: Countdown to the CMA Awards” 10:01 p.m. ABC — The hour-long special includes interviews and appearances by some of country music’s biggest stars, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kelleigh Bannen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Bobby Bones, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, Lionel Richie and Little Big Town, as well as Keith Urban and many more.

WEDNESDAY

“Aunty Donna’s Big Ol' House of Fun” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Comedy trio Aunty Donna showcase their uniquely absurd and offbeat style through an array of sketches, songs and eclectic characters.

“Eater’s Guide to the World” 3;01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Discover the most surprising culinary destinations in Eater’s Guide to the World. Join narrator Maya Rudolph on a quest to find the most unexpected places to score an epic meal, while drinking and dining with the locals along the way.

“The Liberator” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A diverse, deeply brave crew of ragtag soldiers become some of the most heroic fighters of the European invasion in World War II. Based on true events.

“A Queen Is Born” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true as they help six artists find the confidence to own the stage in this makeover show.

“Trial 4” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Charged as a teen in the 1993 killing of a Boston cop, Sean K. Ellis fights to prove his innocence while exposing police corruption and systemic racism.

“The 54th Annual CMA Awards” 8 p.m. ABC — Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC (sixth season debut) — The entire staff at Chicago Med adjusts to the new normal of the pandemic.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC (ninth season debut) — Firehouse 51 welcomes a new member to the team, whose presence could provide some complications.

“S.W.A.T.” 9 p.m. CBS (fourth season debut) — Hondo, his father Daniel Sr. and his teen charge Darryl confront the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between law enforcement and the Black community.

“Chicago PD” 10 p.m. NBC (eighth season debut) — The team responds to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl and they must work the case while facing new obstacles that come from the heightened attention on police reform.

“Variety’s Salute to Service” 10 p.m. History — A celebration of the notable efforts and contributions by various individuals shining a light on military services and related organizations.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” 10 p.m. Bravo (new series) — Jen throws a Tongan themed birthday party for her close friend Meredith, but the celebration turns sour when she confronts Mary about insensitive comments made about her family.

THURSDAY

“Station 19” ABC (fourth season debut) — When the COVID-19 pandemic hits Seattle, the Station 19 crew leans on each other for support.

“Superstore” 8 p.m. NBC — With the floor supervisor position available, Jonah decides to throw his hat in the ring, much to Dina’s chagrin.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Only the episode title is available as of this writing: “A Docent, A Little Lady and A Bouncer Named Dalton.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC (17th season debut) — The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the COVID-19 pandemic, and Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons' lives have been turned upside down.

“Transhood” 9 p.m. HBO — Sharon Liese follows, over the course of five years, the lives of four transgender children, building a touching and humane portrait of life and difference.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC (22nd season debut) — The squad’s effort to solve an assault is hampered by their own blind spots and a community that is losing trust in the police.

“Mom” 9:01 p.m. CBS — Bonnie and Adam regret spending their first wedding anniversary with Marjorie and her new beau, Wayne.

“The Unicorn” 9:30 p.m. CBS — After Wade has an instant connection with a woman he met briefly in a parking lot, he’s determined to find her again.

“The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars” 10 p.m. NBC — The telecast will feature many actors whose roles on Law & Order played an instrumental part in shaping their careers, including Ron Cephas Jones, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael Imperioli and Aida Turturro, Ariel Winter, and S. Epatha Merkerson.

FRIDAY

“Fireball” 3:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Explores how meteorites and shooting stars have inspired humankind to look heavenward.

“Becoming You” 3:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The series, narrated by Olivia Colman, spans the globe and features 100 children from 10 countries. Each episode will examine how babies of all nationalities learn to think and speak in their native languages.

“I Am Greta” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: if you don’t care about her future on earth, why should she care about her future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. Greta, a quiet Swedish girl on the autism spectrum, is now a world-famous activist.

'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Decades after his trusted apprentice betrayed him, a once-joyful toymaker finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life. Stars include Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad and Hugh Bonneville.

“The Life Ahead” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Sophia Loren plays a Holocaust survivor who becomes a maternal figure for a 12-year-old street kid named Momo who robs her.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC (eighth season debut) — Red directs the Task Force to investigate a legendary criminal who organizes elaborate extractions.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — An Iraq war veteran from Baltimore, Maryland, tries to work out a deal with the Sharks for her unique fitness system intended to help one train like a hero.

WEEKEND

“Christmas on Wheels” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Ashley returns to her small hometown to care for her uncle who recently broke his ankle. When she learns that he has sold her Mom’s vintage red convertible, a car that holds many wonderful Christmas memories for Ashley, she is disappointed. But with the help of Duncan, her uncle’s attorney, Ashley is reunited with the car and restores it to its former glory.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — As the trial begins of a Chief Petty Officer who Callen and Sam arrested for war crimes last year, the NCIS team is called to help find the missing star witness.

“The Reagans” 8 p.m. Sunday Showtime (first of four parts) — This documentary explores the many surprisingly unexamined aspects of the Reagan White House.

“Bob’s Burgers” 9 p.m. Sunday Fox (200th episode) — The family must figure out how to keep the restaurant open after Bob’s flattop breaks on the morning of the Ocean Avenue Business Association’s: Ocean Fest on Ocean Avenue.

“The E! People’s Choice Awards” 9 p.m. Sunday E! — Demi Lovato hosts.

“The Undoing” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — As Haley begins to shape the narrative of the case, Franklin uses his resources to help his family.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — An explosion puts June and Virginia on a collision course with each other.

"The Good Lord Bird″ 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (first season finale) — John Brown and his remaining army take a last stand as more federal troops descend upon Harper’s Ferry.

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” 9 p.m. Sunday ABC — David Chang in the hot seat.

“NCIS: New Orleans” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — Tammy and Carter continue to investigate the suspicious death aboard a COVID-infected humanitarian ship offshore.

"Fargo″ 10 p.m. Sunday FX — Rabbi and Satchel hit the road.

“The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” 10:14 p.m. Sunday AMC —The group searches for something that will help their quest.