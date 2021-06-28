TV best bets with Chris Platt, Don Cheadle, UFOs, Fourth of July specials, Dick Gregory

Bravo concludes its Portland edition of “Top Chef” Thursday while Discovery+ introduces the newest show hosted by Martha Stewart. And AMC+ streaming service has two Princess Diana documentaries coming out just shy of the 40th anniversary of her marriage to Prince Charles.

This covers Monday, June 28, through Sunday, July 4.

MONDAY

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — A group date of Truth or Dare seems to be all fun and games until the night takes a serious turn and the men find themselves contemplating telling Katie a slimy secret they’ve uncovered.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — After a big shakeup during the last elimination, both teams must work together to decipher recipes written in emojis.

“All American” 8 p.m. the CW — As Spencer’s high school football career is coming to an end, he starts to imagine what his future might look like.

“Housebroken” 9 p.m. Fox — On the 4th of July, Honey loses herself in an epic game of frisbee with a new best friend, while Chief goes missing.

TUESDAY

“America’s Top Dog” 8 p.m. A&E (second season debut) — A Hollywood superstar pup takes on a bird hunter. A talented pit bull goes up against a punk-rock border poo. And two K9s named after movie villains face off.

“TMX Investigates: UFOS: The Pentagon Proof” 8 p.m. Fox — As the U.S. government prepares to release the first-ever declassified UFO report later this month, TMZ talks to the driving forces who made this officially sanctioned intelligence a reality.

“The Legend of the Underground” 9 p.m. HBO — This documentary examines the strident anti-LGBT climate in Nigeria by foregrounding the courageous defiance of a new generation of nonconformist youths.

“Motherland: Fort Salem” 10 p.m. Freeform — The Unit begins War College, introducing them to their Coven and new challenges.

WEDNESDAY

“America: The Motion Picture” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution.

“Prime Time” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — On New Year’s Eve 1999, an armed man enters a TV studio during a broadcast, takes the host hostage and makes one demand: to give a message live on air.

“Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Drag queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will play various “Brady Bunch” characters with several original “Brady Bunch” actors in a remake of a classic episode.

“UFOs Declassified: Live” 8 p.m. Discovery, Travel, Science — A deep dive into the recently released government paper about UFOs.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — One of the world’s most influential pastry chefs, Sherry Yard, visits the kitchen.

“$100,000 Pyramid” 9 p.m. ABC — Lorraine Bracco vs Ralph Macchio and Rosie O’Donnell vs Paige Davis.

“Dave” 10 p.m. FXX — Dave meets NBA all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but gaining his affection is not exactly a layup.

“The Bold Type” 10 p.m. Freeform (series finale) — After a season of big changes and hard decisions, the future looks bright for the women of “The Bold Type” ... but it’s always full of surprises. Jane, Kat and Sutton each face huge choices and evaluate their own paths. The series has run five seasons.

THURSDAY

“Diana: 7 Days” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — Discover the inside story of the week that followed the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. In-depth interviews with Diana’s sons, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, reveal intimate details about their relationship and reactions, from the moment they heard the news of their mother’s death to the day of the funeral itself.

“Diana: The Legacy of a Princess” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — This special recalls the life, philanthropy, career, marriage, divorce, and romances of the late Princess Diana with interviews and footage.

“Archenemy” 3:01 a.m. AMC — A superhero action film starring Joe Manganiello as Max Fist, a man who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space and lost his superpowers when he landed on earth. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster.

“Generation 56K” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Told from two points of view, a couple begins dating during the era of the 56K modem and navigates their relationship over the next two decades.

“Audible” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Shaken by a friend’s suicide, a deaf high school football player copes with family and relationships while anticipating his final homecoming game.

“No Sudden Move” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — In 1954 Detroit, small-time criminals are hired to steal a document. When their heist goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them — and for what purpose — sends them wending through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

“Martha Gets Down and Dirty” 8 p.m. Discovery+ (new series) — Martha Stewart preps her Bedford, New York, farm for warmer weather with help from her right-hand gardener Ryan McCallister.

“Making It” 8 p.m. NBC — Nick and Amy embrace the theme of sharing as the Makers create a dozen unique cookies for a cookie swap, transforming various types one can buy at the grocery store.

“Top Chef” 8 p.m. Bravo (18th season finale) — After 13 grueling weeks of competition, the chefs must create the best four-course meal of their lives for their final challenge at Willamette Valley Vineyards.

“Good Girls” 9 p.m. NBC — A frustrated Rio takes matters into his own hands. The show just got canceled last week after four seasons.

FRIDAY

“The Tomorrow War” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — A man (Chris Platt) is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.

“Summer of Soul” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Over the course of six weeks during the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music and fashion.

“Fear Street: Part 1: 1994” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In 1994, a group of teenagers find out that the terrifying events that have occurred in their town of Shadyside, Ohio, may be connected to each other, and that they may be the next targets.

“The Boss Baby: Family Business” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Theodore Templeton and his estranged brother take a magical formula that transforms them into babies for 48 hours. Together, they must now go under cover to prevent an evil genius from turning fellow toddlers into monstrous brats.

“Roswell: The Final Verdict” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (new series) — Did aliens really crash-land near Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947?

“Emergency Call” 8 p.m. ABC (first season finale) — 911 operators receive gripping phone calls involving domestic disputes in Austin, Texas, and Ogden, Utah; a motorcycle flying off a ramp in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — Fallon and Blake brainstorm ideas for the Fallon Unlimited IPO which leads to a meeting with Corinne Simon, an SEC officer, and a figure from Liam’s past.

WEEKEND

“We the People” 3:01 a.m. Sunday Netflix — Learn the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs by popular artists like Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile and more.

“Fourth in America” 7 p.m. Sunday CNN — The Beach Boys with John Stamos, Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Blues Traveler, Brad Paisley, Chicago, Flo Rida, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Nelly, REO Speedwagon, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Susanna Hoffs, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Trisha Yearwood.

“NBC Fourth of July Spectacular” 8 p.m. Sunday NBC — Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire.

“A Capital Fourth” 8 p.m. Sunday GPB — Vanessa Williams, Jimmy Buffett, Gladys Knight, Alan Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Pentatonix, Train and Jennifer Nettles.

“The One and Only Dick Gregory” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime —This doc will unpack Gregory’s life, which was known largely for comedy, activism and a willingness to help people.

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” 10 p.m Sunday AMC — A detective questions Patty about the pharmacy bust; Allison and Patty go on a road trip; Kevin comes up with a new moneymaking scheme in the basement of the McRoberts home; after multiple setbacks, Allison admits the truth about her plan to Patty.