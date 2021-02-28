TV best bets with CBS All Access rebranding as Paramount+; ‘Coming 2 America;’ Oprah talking to Meghan and Harry; Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The 118 rush to save a man pinned under a Humvee, and a garage band that rocks out too hard.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — The rejected women talk about Matt James.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC (20th season debut) — Nick Jonas again joins Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as coaches.

“Ruth: Justice Ginsberg In Her Own Words” 9 p.m. Starz — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discusses the challenges she faced to make it all the way to the Supreme Court.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT —Melanie fights for survival in treacherous conditions, vying to do what others before her could not.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC (new series) —Two agents, from two different continents, and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft.

TUESDAY

“The Flash” 8 p.m. The CW (seventh season debut) — When an experiment to save Barry’s speed backfires, Nash Wells searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan.

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — Conrad gets a call from his former army commander who is stranded and wounded in the forest.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — When wrestlers start dropping out of Lia’s Battle Royal, she suspects a rival promoter may be to blame.

“Kenan” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Kenan struggles with his increased work schedule when “Wake Up With Kenan!” adds a fourth hour to the show.

“Black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC — In trying to prove to Diane that hip-hop isn’t dead, Dre realizes he may be more of out of touch with current trends and his clients than he thought.

“Superman & Lois” 9 p.m. the CW (new time debut) — While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois and Clark make an important decision concerning one of their sons.

“Prodigal Son” 9:01. p.m. Fox — Malcolm, still reeling from the latest events with Ainsley, focuses on the next case, in which a famous plastic surgeon is murdered.

“Assembly Required” 10 p.m. History — Tim Allen and Richard Karn heat up the competition when they ask the Makers to create a mobile BBQ grill with all the fixins’.

“Soul of a Nation” 10 p.m. ABC (new series) — Presenting a unique window into authentic realities of Black life and dive deeper into this critical moment of racial reckoning.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 a.m. NBC (third season debut) — New Amsterdam is still reeling from the pandemic as a plane crash lands in the East River.

WEDNESDAY

“Murder Among the Mormons” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — High-stakes exploits turn deadly — and shake a global church to its core — in this extraordinary true crime story.

“Moxie” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Inspired by her mom’s rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy teenager publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school. It’s directed by Amy Poehler.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — As William Penn’s new Quaker Warden, Beverly is thrilled to have co-workers for the first time and sets out to make them all love her.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Mark is stressed out and feeling sick, convinced he has COVID-19.

“Seal Team” 9 p.m. CBS — When Jason returns to Bravo, tensions rise as Ray outranks him on a mission to recover military drones in Syria.

“The Con” 10 p.m. ABC (new series) — Because those two documentaries about the Fyre Festival weren’t enough.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. CBS — Erika is dead and the other members remain to deal with the future

“Resident Alien” 10 p.m. SciFi — Harry copes with jealousy when the mayor hires an annoyingly perfect new town doctor.

THURSDAY

“Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Explores the history of the Myers-Briggs personality assessment and examine how it became a potentially dangerous tool.

“Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) — At Kamp Koral, the craziest sleepaway camp in the kelp forest, 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck.

“Pacific Rim: The Black” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — After Kaiju ravage Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, characters and allies.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 8 p.m. ABC — Rachael Lee Cook, Sherri Shepherd and Kevin Nealon compete.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The nine remaining chefs take on the infamous “blind taste test” challenge.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon campaigns to become Dr. Linkletter’s (Ed Begley, Jr.) lab assistant. Also, Georgie enlists the help of Mr. Lundy (Jason Alexander), the drama teacher, for a surprising business venture.

“Superstore” 8 p.m. NBC — On the day of Store 1217′s first deep cleaning since the pandemic began, Glenn ropes Garrett into throwing a party to cheer up the employees.

“Mom” 9:01 a.m. CBS — Bonnie and Adam’s romantic dinner is interrupted as the other ladies struggle with love on Valentine’s Day.

“Last Man Standing” 9:30 p.m. Fox — Mike’s willpower is put to the test when Vanessa challenges him to go vegetarian for a week.

FRIDAY

“Coming 2 America” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reunite to play Prince Akeem and Semmi three decades later. It was shot in metro Atlanta.

“Boss Level” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts and Michelle Yeoh star in this sci-fi movie where Roy Pulver, a retired special forces soldier, finds himself trapped in a sinister program which results in a never-ending time loop leading to his repeated death. This was also shot in Georgia.

“Dogwashers” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When a narco past his prime refuses to pay a debt to an upstart, only a secret stash of money can save his men. But guess what the gardener just found?

“City of Ghosts” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — This animated series from Emmy winner Elizabeth Ito (“Adventure Time”) features the voices and stories of real LA residents.

“WandaVision” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (first season finale) - It’s likely Disney+ will give this a second season given how popular season one was.

“MacGyver” 8 p.m. CBS — While on a mission to hunt down a Codex lead, Mac and the team discover Murdoc hacked their comms and has recorded them for months.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The Task Force is thrown for a loop when they encounter a nefarious enterprise that provides doppelgängers for criminals.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — A chef from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shakes it up when he introduces his convenient way to eat healthier meals while empowering everyone to better the planet.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — When an Army ranger goes missing after returning from deployment, Magnum learns of the traumatic news he received upon arriving home and must find him before survivor’s guilt consumes him.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Erin tries not to feel overpowered as her new boss shadows her at work just as she’s trying to get a nervous eye-witness to reveal the identity of who shot her boyfriend.

WEEKEND

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — Oprah Winfrey speaks to the couple that decided to leave the British royal family.

“The Food That Built America” 9 p.m. Sunday History — The cola wars back in the day between Pepsi and Coca Cola.

“Married to Medicine” 9 p.m. Sunday Bravo (eighth season debut) — Anila Sajja is the newest cast member as Mariah Huq leaves and Quad Webb gets demoted to “friend.”

“The Walking Dead’ 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Daryl and Carol find an old cabin that takes Daryl back to his years away from the group after Rick disappeared; he relives the painful memory of meeting a reticent survivor and the toxic events that amplified his relationship with Dog.

“Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” 9 p.m. CNN — CNN has renewed this show for a second season.

“Lincoln: Divided We Stand” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN —The Union Army struggles as Lincoln wrestles with his own mental health.

“Good Girls” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC (fourth season debut) — The pressure is on after Lucy’s body is discovered in a graveyard.